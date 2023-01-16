Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
HedgeUp (HDUP) makes a strong showing as Filecoin (FIL) struggles
Nearly 100 new cryptocurrency firms are birthed each day but not all manage to thrive. So far, there are more than 10000 active crypto firms, but only 80 firms have a market capitalization of more than $1 Billion. HedgeUp is one new addition to this renowned list of crypto companies. The firm is witnessing exponential growth in its popularity and making headlines owing to the countless innovative features that it has to offer.
crowdfundinsider.com
HAYVN, a Regulated Financial Institution, Introduces Cryptocurrency Index Fund
HAYVN, a globally regulated digital asset focused financial institution, called the bottom of the cryptocurrency market and launched its HAYVN 20 Cryptocurrency Index fund. The Cayman Islands based fund “offers clients a diversified, low-cost, and regulated strategy to invest in an index representing the top 20 cryptocurrency coins by market capitalization.”
usethebitcoin.com
Must-Have Crypto’s for 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Fantom (FTM) And PancakeSwap (CAKE)
Investors are always looking for the next big crypto. Bitcoin at $1. Solana at $2. Ethereum at $3. These are the investments of dreams. However, few investors see them coming at the time, with a select few enjoying the profits. Now Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Fantom (FTM), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are...
one37pm.com
Cryptocurrency Terms You Need to Know: Expand Your Blockchain-Related Vocabulary
There are some things you could know about cryptocurrency and some things you should know. Whether you’re new to cryptocurrencies or just want a refresher, here are 40 cryptocurrency terms you must have in your vocabulary if you want to survive web3. 1. Address. Cryptocurrency coins are identified on...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders Are in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Owners Remain Underwater: IntoTheBlock
Most holders of the meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are sitting on profits, but the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red even though the crypto markets are rallying. According to blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 59% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while...
Elon Musk questioned why Davos is 'even a thing,' and jokingly compared the annual meeting of the global elite to online forum 4Chan
Musk has made clear in recent days that he isn't a fan of the World Economic Forum's annual conference in the Swiss Alps.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Paul Krugman says Elon Musk's Tesla can never be a 'profit machine' like Apple, because there's no scope for that in the car industry
Tesla is never going to rival Apple or Microsoft as a "profit machine", according to Paul Krugman. It's impossible to establish an unchallenged monopoly in the car industry, the Nobel Prize-winning economist said. Tesla will never become a "profit machine" like Apple and Microsoft because there isn't the scope for...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund made more than $1B offloading 8 years of crypto investments just before markets soured
PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel raved about Bitcoin at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida last April. One month before billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel raved about the advantages of Bitcoin during a speech at a Miami conference, his VC firm Founders Fund had already offloaded an eight-year bet on cryptocurrencies.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats
The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).
fullycrypto.com
Ethereum Reaching Critical Point Against Bitcoin
Ethereum is reaching a critical point in its price battle against Bitcoin. The irresistible force of a three-year uptrend is approaching the immovable object of a two-year line of resistance. What are the factors that will determine the outcome?. Ethereum is approaching a critical point in its price against Bitcoin...
u.today
Former SEC Official Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Recovery
Bitcoin has managed to reclaim the $21,000 level, emerging as one of the best-performing assets of 2020, and a former SEC official believes he knows one of the key reasons driving its resurgence. John Reed Stark, formerly a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, opined that market manipulation is...
msn.com
Meet Sam Trabucco, the Alameda exec who oversaw the development of the crypto hedge fund's ultra-risky trading strategies
Slide 1 of 32: Caroline Ellison was the CEO of Alameda Research, a trading firm launched by Sam Bankman-Fried. She oversaw many of the risky bets Alameda took with FTX customers' crypto tokens. Here is her background story. Over the past few weeks, a mushroom of secrets about the inner workings of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, FTX, have come to light.From that, the once shadowy figure of Caroline Ellison has emerged as an important character behind FTX's seeming success and surprising downfall.Ellison was the head of Alameda Research — the trading firm through which Bankman-Fried moved crypto tokens in tandem with running FTX. Amidst the revelation that FTX borrowed money from customer accounts to fund bets via Alameda, Ellison has become a subject of online speculation.Ellison's virtual presence, however, is dwindling by the day. Her LinkedIn, online photos, and contact information have largely disappeared over the past couple of weeks. That's left journalists, investors, and voyeurs of all types scrambling to find information about her.The curiosity has only heightened since CoinDesk reported via anonymous sources that she was in an on-and-off relationship with SBF.Right now, the most reliable information about Ellison has been sourced from her Tumblr account, and the handful of media interviews she's given over the years. The bones of her virtual self suggest that Ellison is extraordinarily bright and highly educated as well as a math whiz and a big reader. She speculates often about gender roles and shifts in culture and society on Tumblr.Here's what we know about Caroline Ellison.December 22, 2022: This story has been updated to reflect the details of Ellison's plea deal.
