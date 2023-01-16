Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 16:27:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions above 5500 feet. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow between 1 and 2 inches is possible on Buck and Doe Road as well as Hualapai Mountain Road, resulting in hazardous road conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Greenlee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 13:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Greenlee FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by a prolonged period of rainfall will continue. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following county, Greenlee. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Low water crossing on Lower Eagle Creek Rd impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 152 PM MST, The creek continues to run high due to heavy rains early in the week. While the creek crested at 6.8 ft late Tuesday afternoon, it will only gradually recede and will likely continue to impact Lower Eagle Creek Rd into late Saturday when it is forecast to drop below 3.5 ft. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Greenlee County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Iron by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Iron WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake-enhanced snow. Snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Iron County. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commute.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 01:50:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow may be possible which could lead to poor visibility and difficult travel. A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow is in effect.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible. Northeast winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 01:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. This includes areas along Interstate-80. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow could reduce visibilities below a half mile at times.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Alger, Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Luce, Menominee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Dickinson; Iron; Luce; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches with most of the snow accumulation occurring during a 6 hour period. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Lee, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lee; Scott WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Johnson, Southeast Carter, Unicoi by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Johnson; Southeast Carter; Unicoi WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Johnson, Unicoi and Southeast Carter Counties. In Virginia, Russell and Washington VA Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches; locally higher amounts are possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Russell, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Russell; Washington WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Johnson, Unicoi and Southeast Carter Counties. In Virginia, Russell and Washington VA Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Western Clinton, Western Essex by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Northeastern New York as well as northern and central Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of heavy wet snow will move northeastward through the area late this afternoon into tonight. Snowfall rates in excess of an inch per hour are possible. After a lull, additional light snow is expected tomorrow morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Carter by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Carter WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Carter County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Greene WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, isolated gusts up to 60 mph are possible, mainly above 4000 feet. Wind gusts then come down into the 30 to 40 mph range this afternoon, affecting all elevations. * WHERE...Cocke Smoky Mountains, Southeast Greene, Blount Smoky Mountains and Sevier Smoky Mountains Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Marshall WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, mainly in the higher elevations. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. Best chance of ice accumulation and impacts will be from 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the this evening`s and tomorrow morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of heavy wet snow will move northeastward through the area late this afternoon into tonight. A wintry mix is possible at times throughout the night, causing slick travel. After a lull, additional light snow is expected tomorrow morning.
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Comments / 0