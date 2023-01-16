Effective: 2023-01-18 13:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Greenlee FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by a prolonged period of rainfall will continue. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following county, Greenlee. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Low water crossing on Lower Eagle Creek Rd impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 152 PM MST, The creek continues to run high due to heavy rains early in the week. While the creek crested at 6.8 ft late Tuesday afternoon, it will only gradually recede and will likely continue to impact Lower Eagle Creek Rd into late Saturday when it is forecast to drop below 3.5 ft. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Greenlee County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

