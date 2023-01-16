Effective: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. The highest snowfall totals will occurr across the Adirondacks and Lake George region. * WHERE...The central and western Mohawk Valley, the western and southern Adirondacks, and the Lake George Saratoga Region in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and the Friday morning commute.

FULTON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO