Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and ice expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern Massachusetts, north of I-90 and west of I-495. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially across the higher elevations. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Bennington and Windham Counties in Vermont. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and the Friday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Southeast Middlesex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Eastern Essex and Southeast Middlesex Counties. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hamilton, Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. The highest snowfall totals will occurr across the Adirondacks and Lake George region. * WHERE...The central and western Mohawk Valley, the western and southern Adirondacks, and the Lake George Saratoga Region in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and the Friday morning commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington A Light Wintry Mix Will Cause Localized Slick Travel This Afternoon Surface observations, webcams, and radar indicate a light wintry mix is occurring across parts of central, eastern, and northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom this afternoon. A National Weather Service employee indicates a very light freezing rain is occurring near Montpelier with a light glaze of ice accumulation on elevated surfaces. Expect areas of localized slick travel possible through this afternoon, with conditions improving by early this evening.
