Effective: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and ice expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern Massachusetts, north of I-90 and west of I-495. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially across the higher elevations. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

ESSEX COUNTY, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO