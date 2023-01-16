ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cross of Southern Nevada urges locals to volunteer, donate blood in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is encouraging residents to become volunteers and donate blood to help those in need.

Across the country there are more than 300,000 Red Cross volunteers serving their communities by responding to thousands of disasters, supporting the collection of blood to help patients receive the care they need, aiding members of the military and their families, and helping communities prepare for emergencies around the globe.

“We are honored to participate in the National Day of Service and pay tribute to Dr. King’s enduring impact on our country,” Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada said. “This day is a reminder of the power we have to make a difference in the lives of others as Red Cross volunteers supporting our community in times of crisis.”

Last year, Red Cross volunteers in Southern Nevada helped 355 families displaced by home fires, installed more than 1,100 free smoke alarms, and help 517 blood drives collecting more than 10,000 units of blood, Flanigan said

“We invite our community members to act on Dr. King’s legacy today and commit to volunteering with us throughout the year,” Flanigan said. “Service has the power to bring communities together, build bridges, and heal divides. Service unites people regardless of race, religion, or zip code.”

In Southern Nevada last year, more than 650 residents volunteered more than 28,000 hours to help their community.

“Today we encourage residents to become Red Cross volunteers and answer Dr. King’s call to serve and make a difference in the lives of the people in our community,” Flanigan said.

For more information and to apply for a volunteer position, click this link.

8 News Now

