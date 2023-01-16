ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson Likens Putin to Dickensian ‘Fat Boy’ Over Nuke Threats

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson likened Russian President Vladimir Putin to a “fat boy” from a Charles Dickens novel in a characteristically thoughtful take on the threat of nuclear war on Wednesday. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the disgraced U.K. leader said: “Putin wants to present it as a nuclear standoff between NATO and Russia. Nonsense. He’s not going to use nuclear weapons, OK. He’s like the fat boy in Dickens, he wants to make our flesh creep. He wants us to think about it. He’s never going to do it.” The comment was an apparent reference to Dickens’ 1836 debut novel, The Pickwick Papers, in which a servant child referred to as a fat boy tells an old woman “I wants to make your flesh creep” before divulging the details of a shocking revelation.Read it at The Independent
KSAT 12

UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%

LONDON – U.K. inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in the year through December, down from 10.7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.

