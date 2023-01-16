ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin inches up, Ether slips; China posts 3% GDP growth for 2022

Bitcoin inched up and Ether slipped in Tuesday afternoon trading in Asia, with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies trading lower on the day. China reported a higher-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3% in 2022. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 0.04% to US$21,129 in the past 24 hours to...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin holds above US$21,000 as crypto market cap briefly tops US$1 trillion

Bitcoin held above US$21,000 in Tuesday morning trading in Asia with the total cryptocurrency market capitalization also briefly breaching the US$1 trillion-dollar mark in the last 24 hours for the first time since mid-November. Ether also rose along with Polygon and Solana on the top 10 list of non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin fell.
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise further; Dogecoin leads gains in top 10 cryptos

Bitcoin and Ethereum gained in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, while price movements of top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies were mixed, with Dogecoin leading gains. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, inched up 0.73% to US$21,294 at 4.05 p.m. on Wednesday in Hong Kong, after gaining 22.03% in the past seven days of trading, according to CoinMarketCap data.
forkast.news

Singapore-based crypto unicorn Amber Group slashes Hong Kong workforce, SCMP reports

Singapore-based digital asset manager Amber Group has cut its Hong Kong staff by half to 40, shedding jobs in risk management, audit and compliance, to try and weather a slump in cryptocurrency prices and a cascade of bankruptcies in the industry, according to a report by the South China Morning Post on Wednesday that cited a person familiar with the developments.
forkast.news

China NFT platforms expand into Hong Kong in face of compliance risks on mainland

Non-fungible token (NFT) platforms in China are expanding into Hong Kong to offset compliance risk for an industry that remains in a legal gray area on the mainland. It helps that the city has thrown out a welcome mat for digital asset industries. ShucangCN, an NFT platform that launched in...
forkast.news

Monex Group expresses interest in bidding in upcoming sale of FTX Japan: Bloomberg

Tokyo-based online brokerage company Monex Group Inc. indicated it may join the bidding for the Japan subsidiary of Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Fast facts. “Generally speaking, we naturally are interested,” Monex Group’s chief executive officer (CEO) Oki Matsumoto told Bloomberg in response to...
forkast.news

Crypto’s data problem: Rebuilding trust in a trustless environment

We have been looking at Web3 data all wrong. The methodology, or lack thereof, created an industry with a high degree of speculation over the past few years. Every protocol measures its own economic activity in its own way. It’s nearly impossible for anyone to compare apples to apples across different networks.
CBS Detroit

Margarine and butter prices are surging. Here's why.

The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years.As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.Egg prices have soared 60% in a year. Here's why.Margarine producers blame the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine for disrupting...
Benzinga

Microsoft Cuts Jobs, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Microsoft Corp MSFT announced a workforce reduction of roughly 10,000 employees amid lease consolidation, which will result in a $1.2 billion charge in Q2. Microsoft said it will take a series of actions to reinforce its business in response to macro conditions and changing customer priorities. The plans include a workforce reduction and changes to the company's hardware portfolio, as well as lease consolidation.
forkast.news

Coinbase asks Japan customers to withdraw holdings as it halts operations

Coinbase Global Inc., the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, has asked customers in Japan to withdraw crypto and fiat holdings by Feb. 16, as it halts operations “to conduct a complete review” of its business in the country. Fast facts. After Feb. 16, Coinbase...
forkast.news

China’s digital yuan used in securities trade for the first time

Soochow Securities, a Chinese securities firm, enabled e-CNY payments on its mobile application on Monday, marking the first use case of the central bank digital currency in securities market trade, according to state-backed finance outlet China Securities Journal. Fast facts. Soochow Securities’ e-CNY payment function, which was launched in cooperation...
TechCrunch

Sequoia injects $195 million into an ever-eager seed environment

The capital comes as the pre-seed and seed world, already a growing part of the startup ecosystem, becomes even more attractive to investors who want to steer clear of the turbulence of the later-stage market. AngelList data, released today, tells part of the story, noting median pre-seed valuations held consistent quarter over quarter last year while later-stage deals, such as Series B, fell by nearly a third.

