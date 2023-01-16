Read full article on original website
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin inches up, Ether slips; China posts 3% GDP growth for 2022
Bitcoin inched up and Ether slipped in Tuesday afternoon trading in Asia, with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies trading lower on the day. China reported a higher-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3% in 2022. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 0.04% to US$21,129 in the past 24 hours to...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin holds above US$21,000 as crypto market cap briefly tops US$1 trillion
Bitcoin held above US$21,000 in Tuesday morning trading in Asia with the total cryptocurrency market capitalization also briefly breaching the US$1 trillion-dollar mark in the last 24 hours for the first time since mid-November. Ether also rose along with Polygon and Solana on the top 10 list of non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin fell.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise further; Dogecoin leads gains in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ethereum gained in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, while price movements of top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies were mixed, with Dogecoin leading gains. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, inched up 0.73% to US$21,294 at 4.05 p.m. on Wednesday in Hong Kong, after gaining 22.03% in the past seven days of trading, according to CoinMarketCap data.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
CNBC
Aramco chief warns of possible oil supply shortages, as Chinese demand set to surge
The latest oil market report from the International Energy Agency out Wednesday forecasts global oil demand will hit a record 101.7 barrels per day this year — with nearly half of that coming from China. The agency expects oil supply growth to slow to 1 million barrels per day...
forkast.news
Singapore-based crypto unicorn Amber Group slashes Hong Kong workforce, SCMP reports
Singapore-based digital asset manager Amber Group has cut its Hong Kong staff by half to 40, shedding jobs in risk management, audit and compliance, to try and weather a slump in cryptocurrency prices and a cascade of bankruptcies in the industry, according to a report by the South China Morning Post on Wednesday that cited a person familiar with the developments.
forkast.news
China NFT platforms expand into Hong Kong in face of compliance risks on mainland
Non-fungible token (NFT) platforms in China are expanding into Hong Kong to offset compliance risk for an industry that remains in a legal gray area on the mainland. It helps that the city has thrown out a welcome mat for digital asset industries. ShucangCN, an NFT platform that launched in...
forkast.news
Monex Group expresses interest in bidding in upcoming sale of FTX Japan: Bloomberg
Tokyo-based online brokerage company Monex Group Inc. indicated it may join the bidding for the Japan subsidiary of Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Fast facts. “Generally speaking, we naturally are interested,” Monex Group’s chief executive officer (CEO) Oki Matsumoto told Bloomberg in response to...
forkast.news
Crypto’s data problem: Rebuilding trust in a trustless environment
We have been looking at Web3 data all wrong. The methodology, or lack thereof, created an industry with a high degree of speculation over the past few years. Every protocol measures its own economic activity in its own way. It’s nearly impossible for anyone to compare apples to apples across different networks.
Margarine and butter prices are surging. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years.As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.Egg prices have soared 60% in a year. Here's why.Margarine producers blame the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine for disrupting...
Microsoft Cuts Jobs, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Microsoft Corp MSFT announced a workforce reduction of roughly 10,000 employees amid lease consolidation, which will result in a $1.2 billion charge in Q2. Microsoft said it will take a series of actions to reinforce its business in response to macro conditions and changing customer priorities. The plans include a workforce reduction and changes to the company's hardware portfolio, as well as lease consolidation.
Microsoft layoffs show that no tech company is safe to work at right now
Many anticipated the cuts, but they further emphasize how every company is impacted by inflation, rising interest rates, and lower customer spending.
forkast.news
Coinbase asks Japan customers to withdraw holdings as it halts operations
Coinbase Global Inc., the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, has asked customers in Japan to withdraw crypto and fiat holdings by Feb. 16, as it halts operations “to conduct a complete review” of its business in the country. Fast facts. After Feb. 16, Coinbase...
Amazon and Microsoft’s big layoffs aren’t solving the talent shortage, EY CEO says
The pool of tech talent isn't as deep as it seems, says EY CEO Carmine Di Sibio. So what's happening with the thousands of laid off tech workers?
forkast.news
China’s digital yuan used in securities trade for the first time
Soochow Securities, a Chinese securities firm, enabled e-CNY payments on its mobile application on Monday, marking the first use case of the central bank digital currency in securities market trade, according to state-backed finance outlet China Securities Journal. Fast facts. Soochow Securities’ e-CNY payment function, which was launched in cooperation...
Higher UK energy bills here to stay, warns oil company boss
Equinor chief says bills won’t return to levels seen before Ukraine invasion given windfall taxes and move to greener energy
forkast.news
Silvergate reports US$1 billion loss, attributes to “crisis of confidence” in crypto sector
U.S.-based cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital Corp., which saw clients withdraw more than US$8 billion late last year, on Tuesday reported a US$1 billion loss for the fourth quarter of 2022, a slump it attributed to a “crisis of confidence” in the sector resulting from several large bankruptcies. Fast...
TechCrunch
Sequoia injects $195 million into an ever-eager seed environment
The capital comes as the pre-seed and seed world, already a growing part of the startup ecosystem, becomes even more attractive to investors who want to steer clear of the turbulence of the later-stage market. AngelList data, released today, tells part of the story, noting median pre-seed valuations held consistent quarter over quarter last year while later-stage deals, such as Series B, fell by nearly a third.
U.S. gas prices rise to follow rally in crude oil
Crude oil prices are rallying on China's reopening and the rally is finding its way to the consumer level by way of the price at the gas pump.
