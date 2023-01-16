ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Man accused of shooting at vehicles with BB or pellet gun in Brentwood

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNrBk_0kG1F8h900

PIX Now 09:25

BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood arrested a man who was allegedly "discharging projectiles" at passing vehicles on one of the city's major roads Friday and early Saturday.

According to officers, at least seven vehicles were struck while traveling along Brentwood Boulevard between Homecoming Way and Sunset Road between 5:40 a.m. Friday and 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Police said a pellet or BB gun was possibly used.

Following an investigation, police searched a home on Almond Drive, less than a mile from where the incidents took place, around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Evidence was collected and the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hansenpusch, was arrested.

Hansenpusch was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on several felonies, police said.

No injuries were reported from the incidents.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Brentwood police at 925-809-7911.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs. After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four […]
HAYWARD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Hit and run suspected in Pittsburg teen’s death

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 18, 2023) — An apparent hit and run-on January 7 is now the focus in the death of a missing 19-year-old Pittsburg man who was discovered down an embankment along Highway 4. The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division announced January 16 that Damond Lazenby Jr.,...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man shot, killed in Antioch liquor store parking lot Tuesday morning

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Antioch, police said. Dispatch received multiple calls around 10:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store at 1108 Sycamore Dr. Officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound....
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man accused of shooting East Palo Alto police officer makes 1st court appearance

EAST PALO ALTO – A 44-year-old man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday to face seven felony charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly shooting an East Palo Alto officer in the foot during a traffic stop last week, San Mateo County prosecutors said.Willie Wiley Jr., an East Palo Alto resident, is accused of the shooting last Thursday after an officer pulled over a 2006 Dodge Charger in the area of Fordham Street and Purdue Avenue around 11 p.m. for not having a front license plate, according to the county District Attorney's Office.Wiley got out of the car and allegedly...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend, police say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend inside her apartment on Marina Boulevard, investigators said Wednesday. Police officers entered the apartment at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. Officers found the 24-year-old woman lying in a bed. She had suffered “significant trauma to her head and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Police seek additional suspects of teacher who allegedly assaulted student

San Jose police on Wednesday sought additional victims of a high school English teacher who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student. San Jose Police Department officers responded on Jan. 9 to a home after receiving a call from a woman who reported she found "inappropriate messages" on her 17-year-old daughter's cell phone from a former teacher, according to a department statement. San Jose police detectives investigated the messages...
SAN JOSE, CA
richmondstandard.com

Richmond police patrol activity report Jan. 9-12

Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to 847 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD: Officers shot at during confrontation with catalytic converter thieves

SAN FRANCISCO – Officers responding to a catalytic converter theft in San Francisco's Richmond District early Tuesday morning were shot at during a confrontation with the suspects, police said.Around 4:20 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station were called to the area of California Street and 9th Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. As they responded, police were told that the three men involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Officers located the suspects and vehicle near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, about a mile from where the reported theft took place.The suspects then led officers on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man kills himself at Santa Rita Jail in 1st suicide of year

DUBLIN, Calif. - A man has killed himself at Santa Rita Jail, the first suicide of 2023 and the 62nd death at this facility since 2014. Stephen Lofton, 38, hanged himself Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste. A source said he was living in Housing Unit 6.
DUBLIN, CA
KRCB 104.9

Train crushes pickup left on tracks, authorities searching for owner

Napa Wine Train at its layup yard in Napa photo credit: Credit: Googlemaps Napa police are trying to find whoever owned a pick up truck that was destroyed Saturday night when the Napa Valley Wine train slammed into it.   No one was injured either in the pick-up or aboard the train, according to Lieutenant Chris Pacheco of the Napa Police Department. Pacheco said the train was rounding a slight curve, and as it approached a trestle, the engineer noticed something very out of place.    "Somebody parked the truck right across the tracks."    Pacheco says from its position, investigators believe the...
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

DUI suspect was driving 100 mph when killing woman: CHP

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was arrested for driving under the influence was going more than 100 miles per hour when he struck a car, killing the driver, the California Highway Patrol said. The suspect was identified as Hector Segura, 37, of Castro Valley. The crash happened Aug. 5, 2022 during morning commute […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver sought in weekend Petaluma hit-and-run

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma are searching for the driver of an SUV in connection with a hit-and-run over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.According to officers, a woman in a gray Lexus was involved in a collision in the area of Petaluma Boulevard and "D" Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The driver fled the scene.Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspect vehicle, which showed flags of the Oakland A's and Golden State Warriors mounted on the rear passenger windows.Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Officer Garrett Sholin of Petaluma Police at 707-776-3721.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case

SACRAMENTO – A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.Medical staff at the hospital noted how the child had several fractures and extensive bruising. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau was notified.Detectives say Estrada is the child's mother while Romero is her boyfriend. Estrada was arrested back on Dec. 20, 2022 on suspicion of child endangerment and has remained in custody. Romero was then arrested on Jan. 14, 2023 after detectives continued to investigate the case. He is facing charges of torture and child endangerment.The child has been released from the hospital, the sheriff's office says, and is continuing to recover.Romero is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday; Estrada will face a judge on Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

$100K of goods stolen from SF dispensary; video shows ‘professional criminals' breaking in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco cannabis dispensary lost approximately $100,000 worth of inventory after thieves broke into the store last week, its owner told KRON4. The burglary happened after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday and security footage shows that the perpetrators conducted a professional-looking operation.  Duncan Ley got a phone call from his security system […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing car from dealership

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a car from a dealership on Thursday, according to Fairfield police. Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue after being notified by a Suisun car dealership employee that a stolen car was located […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Gunshots fired at party house in Elk Grove, police say

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove property owner could be losing their short-term rental license after gunshots were fired at a party, police said Monday. The Elk Grove Police Department launched an investigation after the shots were fired at the party house on the 9100 block of Bristol Plaza Way around 2 a.m.
ELK GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy