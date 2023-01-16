ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

newsnationnow.com

Arizona farmer helping migrants on their journey into the US

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (NewsNation) — The journey to the U.S. is one of desperation for many, and it’s the desperate cries for help in the cold that one Yuma County farming supervisor can’t ignore. Although still separated by the border wall, Luis Ames can be found helping...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
Interesting Engineering

The Hoover Dam: an Engineering and Artistic Masterpiece

Originally named Boulder Dam, this iconic structure is an engineering marvel that has stood the test of time for nearly a century. The name might have gotten changed somewhat controversially to Hoover Dam after the 31st U.S president Herbert Hoover, but the dam’s essential role in providing power to surrounding states stayed the same for well over 8 decades.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Biden signs bills that secure long-sought water rights and land for 5 Arizona tribes

Five Arizona tribes celebrated after President Joe Biden signed legislation that secured water rights, funding to develop water infrastructure and historically important tribal lands. Some tribes have been pushing for these bills for years, including the Colorado River Indian Tribes, which worked for more than two decades to secure the right to lease...
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

Tonga eruption: Atlantic seafloor felt Pacific volcano megablast

The massive volcanic blast in the Pacific last year was felt 18,000km away on the other side of the world, on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. The cataclysmic eruption of Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai on 15 January 2022 sent pressure waves through Earth's atmosphere that connected with the sea surface and triggered 50 highly sensitive seismometers placed 5,000m under water on the seabed.
ALASKA STATE
NPR

Seeds developed over thousands of years may help farmers adapt to climate change

A seed bank in rural Lebanon is proving important for food production in regions all over the world adapting to warming temperatures. Researchers have spent years in Lebanon, in Syria collecting seeds from crops and wild plants from the Middle East and other parts of the world to preserve in a seed vault. Some of these plants were developed thousands of years ago during the early days of agriculture, and now they're helping farmers all over the world grow food in a changing climate. NPR's Ruth Sherlock traveled to Lebanon's agricultural region to see how it all works.
TENNESSEE STATE
aeroroutes.com

Delta Adds 767-400ER Los Angeles – Hawaii Service in Mar/Apr 2023

Delta in late-March and early-April 2023 schedules limited-time Boeing 767-400ER aircraft service on flights between Los Angeles and Hawaii. Planned 767-400ER operation as follows. Los Angeles – Honolulu. DL443 LAX1745 – 2054HNL 764. 28MAR23 / 30MAR23 / 04APR23. DL658 HNL2225 – 0648+1LAX 764. 28MAR23 / 30MAR23 /...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

An astronaut tells NPR what life is like on the ISS

Short Wave's scientist in residence Regina Barber talks with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada about daily life on the International Space Station. Depending on where you are in the world, the International Space Station could be zipping over your head as you hear this. The space-based science lab orbits about 250 miles above the planet. And NPR's Short Wave podcast recently talked with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, who's up there right now. He maintains the station, runs experiments and does the occasional spacewalk.
NPR

Cryptocurrency turmoil affects crypto miners

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are generated or mined by companies using racks and racks of custom-purposed computers. The world of digital currency is struggling these days in the wake of the FTX scandal. Crypto miners are facing problems of their own. Vaughn Golden from member station WSKG explains. VAUGHN GOLDEN,...
MASSENA, NY

