A seed bank in rural Lebanon is proving important for food production in regions all over the world adapting to warming temperatures. Researchers have spent years in Lebanon, in Syria collecting seeds from crops and wild plants from the Middle East and other parts of the world to preserve in a seed vault. Some of these plants were developed thousands of years ago during the early days of agriculture, and now they're helping farmers all over the world grow food in a changing climate. NPR's Ruth Sherlock traveled to Lebanon's agricultural region to see how it all works.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO