Placer County, CA

Placer County deals with flooding, slides and water rescues

By Shawnte Passmore
 3 days ago

PLACER COUNTY — From water rescues to rockslides , agencies faced back-to-back calls related to this latest batch of winter storms.

Though Northern California saw multiple storms, first responders say they continued to respond to crash scenes related to stormy weather.

"It's a little rough, especially when people aren't used to that type of stuff," Angela Fellers said.

In Auburn, on Saturday, drivers encountered street flooding on Marguerite Mine Road, but the water subsided the next day.

Still, other concerns loom near where lower-elevation snow can be found in the Mosquito Fire burn scar.

Near Mosquito Ridge and Gorman Ranch roads, the county reports the road is closed because of a mudslide.

Yet, it looks like the end of this storm is near just as storm fatigue peaks.

"It's so dark all day," Laree Baker said. "I just want to sleep. I just want to nap."

Sacramento, CA
