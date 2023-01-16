Short Wave's scientist in residence Regina Barber talks with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada about daily life on the International Space Station. Depending on where you are in the world, the International Space Station could be zipping over your head as you hear this. The space-based science lab orbits about 250 miles above the planet. And NPR's Short Wave podcast recently talked with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, who's up there right now. He maintains the station, runs experiments and does the occasional spacewalk.

