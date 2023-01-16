Read full article on original website
Encore: End-of-life doulas are working to make conversations about death easier
End-of-life doulas are like birth doulas –- except rather than helping someone with a birth, they guide people through the process of dying. The profession has been growing since the pandemic. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Talking about dying can be uncomfortable or awkward and often heartbreaking. But a growing number...
Is music an exclusively human thing? A new study says no
Charles Darwin once speculated that all animals, beyond just humans, may share the ability to perceive melody and rhythm. HENKJAN HONING: He was very optimistic, but the empirical evidence is still very meager. CHANG: Henkjan Honing at the University of Amsterdam says although the evidence is slim, there are a...
Author George M. Johnson on the need to tell all people's stories
In recent weeks, we've brought you the perspectives of authors whose books have been challenged or banned in some parts of the country. Today, we replay our interview with George M. Johnson, who I spoke to back in October. When Johnson was growing up, they didn't see themself in books. So Johnson wrote the book they wish they'd had, the 2020 memoir "All Boys Aren't Blue."
An astronaut tells NPR what life is like on the ISS
Short Wave's scientist in residence Regina Barber talks with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada about daily life on the International Space Station. Depending on where you are in the world, the International Space Station could be zipping over your head as you hear this. The space-based science lab orbits about 250 miles above the planet. And NPR's Short Wave podcast recently talked with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, who's up there right now. He maintains the station, runs experiments and does the occasional spacewalk.
Meg Medina is the first Latinx ambassador for young people's literature
The Library of Congress has named a Cuban American writer as its new national ambassador for young people's literature. Here's NPR's Julie Depenbrock. JULIE DEPENBROCK, BYLINE: Meg Medina is the first Latinx ambassador in the program's history. MEG MEDINA: I'm a children's book author. I write picture books, middle grade...
