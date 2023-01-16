ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Connecticut

#14 UConn Sweeps Season Series Against #15 Boston College

Storrs, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's ice hockey team won against No. 15 Boston College with a 3-1 score sweeping the season series in Hockey East action Tuesday night. Period 1: UConn and BC held a close battle in the first period including some fantastic saves from both...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

UConn+ Streaming Digital Network to Launch Jan. 17

UConn+, the University of Connecticut's new sports-centric on-demand and live-streaming video platform, will make its anticipated debut today, Jan. 17. The new service is a first-of-its-kind in college athletics to combine live and original content, and development of the new technology to run it has continued since the platform concept was first announced last November.
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

#14 UConn Set to Face #15 Boston College Tuesday

Storrs, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's ice hockey team prepares for the road trip matchup against No. 15 Boston College in Chestnut Hill, MA Tuesday Jan. 17. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Entering the matchup, UConn ranks at No. 14 in the DI women's college ice...
STORRS, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy