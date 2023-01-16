Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
momswhothink.com
The 22 Best Camps In Indiana Today
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
WISH-TV
For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again. New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville. The boat, originally...
Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber
Township assessors in multiple Indiana counties could see their jobs nixed by voters under a new bill passed out of committee 9-2 Tuesday. The measure, authored by Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, now heads to the full House for further consideration. The bill would require county election boards to place a public question on the […] The post Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
indianapublicradio.org
Study: Indiana horse racing is a $2 billion industry
Horse racing is estimated to be a nearly $2 billion industry that touches every county of Indiana, according to a study from Purdue University. That number represents an industry that has doubled its revenue in the last decade. Purdue researchers circulated detailed surveys to those involved in racing, covering all...
indianapublicradio.org
Remote workers dominate Indiana’s labor force
If Indiana’s remote workers were classified as a job industry of their own, it would be the largest industry in the state’s history. And as Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, a Ball State University economist says it could be an area of growth for Indiana, if the state can compete nationally.
cbs4indy.com
Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us
INDIANAPOLIS — After In-N-Out made history with the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, “What about us?”. For Hoosiers, the answer (for now) is if you want a double-double “animal style,” you’ll need to...
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
Indiana lawmaker wants to exempt military pay from state taxes
(The Center Square) – An Indiana lawmaker wants to make the state friendlier for active duty military members. State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said in a statement he has filed a bill that would gradually exempt members of the armed services from paying the state income tax on their military pay. As it stands now, active duty military based in Indiana can receive up to a $5,000 exemption on the...
Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana
A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing the state’s Constitution to make it happen. Prosecutors say Sen. Eric Koch’s Senate Joint Resolution 1 would keep dangerous people off the streets before trial, while defenders and civil rights advocates say its subjectivity could […] The post Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbiw.com
Different license plates available to support veterans
BEDFORD – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles offers a number of distinctive license plates for military personnel, Hoosier veterans, and for civilians to show their support for the armed forces, and Veterans Affairs Officer Brad Bough shared that information with the commissioners Tuesday morning. “100 percent of the sales...
WISH-TV
Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
WISH-TV
Indiana’s egg producers struggle ‘to get birds back’ after avian flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High demand and low supply due to last year’s avian flu outbreak is causing egg prices to increase dramatically. A dozen eggs costs $4.19 in some places and as much as $7.49 depending on the brand. “I bake, so you have to use eggs when...
Indiana high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/17/22
Get the latest Indiana boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Indiana Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
Taking a closer look at the RV industry in Indiana
Indiana is known as the recreational vehicle capital of the world, and 80% of the world’s RV factories are located in northern Indiana. This week’s “Industry Focus” segment highlights the RV industry across the state. We spoke with Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV, about...
Report finds habit costs Hoosier smokers $2.5M
(The Center Square) – The dangers of smoking cigarettes are well known, but a recent study by WalletHub determined how much the habit can cost people in Indiana and other states. According to the study, cost per smoker in Indiana is nearly $2.5 million. The website devoted to promoting...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lawmakers consider increase to Indiana earned income tax credit
A state lawmaker says his bill to increase Indiana’s earned income tax credit would be a huge boost to addressing generational poverty. The credit is meant for lower-income people and families. Income limits are based on the number of children you have. To be eligible, families with two or...
Comments / 0