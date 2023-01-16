ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
INDIANA STATE
momswhothink.com

The 22 Best Camps In Indiana Today

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again. New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville. The boat, originally...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber

Township assessors in multiple Indiana counties could see their jobs nixed by voters under a new bill passed out of committee 9-2 Tuesday.  The measure, authored by Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, now heads to the full House for further consideration. The bill would require county election boards to place a public question on the […] The post Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Study: Indiana horse racing is a $2 billion industry

Horse racing is estimated to be a nearly $2 billion industry that touches every county of Indiana, according to a study from Purdue University. That number represents an industry that has doubled its revenue in the last decade. Purdue researchers circulated detailed surveys to those involved in racing, covering all...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Remote workers dominate Indiana’s labor force

If Indiana’s remote workers were classified as a job industry of their own, it would be the largest industry in the state’s history. And as Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, a Ball State University economist says it could be an area of growth for Indiana, if the state can compete nationally.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us

INDIANAPOLIS — After In-N-Out made history with the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, “What about us?”. For Hoosiers, the answer (for now) is if you want a double-double “animal style,” you’ll need to...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Center Square

Indiana lawmaker wants to exempt military pay from state taxes

(The Center Square) – An Indiana lawmaker wants to make the state friendlier for active duty military members. State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said in a statement he has filed a bill that would gradually exempt members of the armed services from paying the state income tax on their military pay. As it stands now, active duty military based in Indiana can receive up to a $5,000 exemption on the...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana

A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing the state’s Constitution to make it happen. Prosecutors say Sen. Eric Koch’s Senate Joint Resolution 1 would keep dangerous people off the streets before trial, while defenders and civil rights advocates say its subjectivity could […] The post Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Different license plates available to support veterans

BEDFORD – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles offers a number of distinctive license plates for military personnel, Hoosier veterans, and for civilians to show their support for the armed forces, and Veterans Affairs Officer Brad Bough shared that information with the commissioners Tuesday morning. “100 percent of the sales...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
VALPARAISO, IN
WISH-TV

Taking a closer look at the RV industry in Indiana

Indiana is known as the recreational vehicle capital of the world, and 80% of the world’s RV factories are located in northern Indiana. This week’s “Industry Focus” segment highlights the RV industry across the state. We spoke with Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV, about...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Report finds habit costs Hoosier smokers $2.5M

(The Center Square) – The dangers of smoking cigarettes are well known, but a recent study by WalletHub determined how much the habit can cost people in Indiana and other states. According to the study, cost per smoker in Indiana is nearly $2.5 million. The website devoted to promoting...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lawmakers consider increase to Indiana earned income tax credit

A state lawmaker says his bill to increase Indiana’s earned income tax credit would be a huge boost to addressing generational poverty. The credit is meant for lower-income people and families. Income limits are based on the number of children you have. To be eligible, families with two or...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy