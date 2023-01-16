A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing the state’s Constitution to make it happen. Prosecutors say Sen. Eric Koch’s Senate Joint Resolution 1 would keep dangerous people off the streets before trial, while defenders and civil rights advocates say its subjectivity could […] The post Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO