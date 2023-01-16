Final grades for the Steelers 2022 rookies

Despite the lack of national recognition, the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 draft class came in and did work last season. Pittsburgh saw major contributions from multiple rookies all the way from top picks to undrafted players. Here are our final grades for the Steelers rookie class.

QB Kenny Pickett

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

By the middle of the season, Kenny Pickett looked like he was worth that first-round pick the Steelers spent on him. By the end of the year, Pickett looked like the future of the franchise.

Passing yards-2,404 yards

Passing touchdowns-7

Interceptions-9

Rushing yards-237

Rushing touchdowns-3

Final grade-B

WR George Pickens

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh got a steal when they selected George Pickens in the second round. He’s not a finished product by any means but his big-play ability was second to none in 2022 and his ability to win contested catches is truly elite.

Final grade-A

DE DeMarvin Leal

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

As the season went on, DeMarvin Leal saw an expanded role on defense and it really paid off. Leal packed on some quality weight and maintained his athleticism and explosion. The team needed a replacement for Stephon Tuitt and by the end of the season, it really seems like that had him. Leal appeared in 11 games and started 2.

Tackles-14

Passes defended-3

Final grade-B

WR Calvin Austin III

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Steelers drafted Calvin Austin III to be a speed threat in the passing game but an injury cost him the entire season.

Final grade-Incomplete

TE Connor Heyward

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

When the Steelers drafted Connor Heyward it almost felt like a favor to Cam Heyward. But all it took was to get him on the field to figure out what a talented football player he is. If Zach Gentry isn’t re-signed, Heyward could have a breakout 2023 season.

Receptions-12

Receiving yards-151

Receiving touchdowns-1

Rushing yards-27

Final grade-A

LB Mark Robinson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The converted running back was patient but when the team called on linebacker Mark Robinson, he answered the bell. Robinson was active in four games this season and started the last two in place of Devin Bush. Despite being a little rough around the edges, Robinson brings a level of physicality the defense really needed late in the season.

Tackles-9

Final grade-A

RB Jaylen Warren

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Warren went from undrafted rookie to primary backup running back through hard work and some impressive natural skills. Warren’s play brought balance to the rushing offense and he paired perfectly with Najee Harris.

Rushing yards-379

Receptions-28

Receiving yards-214

Rushing touchdowns-1

Final grade-A