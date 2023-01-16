Will the Steelers fire OC Matt Canada?

The NFL offseason is a week old for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After missing out on the playoffs, Pittsburgh is in full offseason mode like so many other teams. What we have seen is the coaching carousel has started to spin and teams have begun to shuffle out old coaches in favor of new ones.

For the Steelers, things have been completely silent on the coaching front. No, we are not talking about head coach Mike Tomlin but rather offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Fans want Canada out but the players have publicly shown Canada support since the season ended.

Oh and there’s the small matter of how much the offense improved in the second half of the season. You can’t say Canada was the reason things were so bad in the first half without giving him credit for the improvement.

My gut tells me if the team hasn’t moved on yet, they probably aren’t going to but with the Steelers, it is always expect the unexpected. Plus, with Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris endorsing him publicly, that carries some weight as well. Cast your vote and tell us if you think Canada is the offensive coordinator in 2023.