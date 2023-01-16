Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Franklin announces students selected for seminar
FRANKLIN — Franklin College’s Office of Global Education has selected 14 students to fill its exclusive undergraduate research seminar — the Intercultural Honors Experience — in spring 2023. IHE is a highly competitive, one-semester program at Franklin College, designed to expose students to international issues and...
Journal Review
FISH of Montgomery County continues to serve
With this new year there are many opportunities to improve the lives of citizens of Montgomery County. We are all well aware that our cost of living challenges all of us daily. For those whose income is limited that challenge can be a burden that cannot be met. Because we are a caring community, we need to seek opportunities to help those who struggle to keep themselves and their households together.
Journal Review
Register now for Dining with Diabetes
Do you have type 2 diabetes? Would you like to learn more about your disease and how to live well reducing your health risks? If so, Purdue Extension has a great program for you. Purdue Extension - Montgomery County is offering Dining with Diabetes again this year. A face-to-face offering...
Journal Review
Solid Tweet
Come and make a clay ornamental bird house at Athens Arts in Crawfordsville. Participants will learn a slab technique to make a bird house that each artist can take home when its complete. At the first session on Feb. 9 the class will build the bird house. On March 2,...
Journal Review
March for Life set for Sunday
Montgomery County March for Life will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Women’s Resource Center, 407 E. Market St. The event marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Twenty-five years ago the Orthodox Christians in the community began marking this date with a local March for Life which started at the Planned Parenthood and ended at the courthouse. Not long after, the local Planned Parenthood closed its doors and on June 24, 2022 the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the pro-life battle back to the states.
Journal Review
MXIBS named Champion of Diversity
The Wabash College Malcolm X Institute of Black Studies was named a 2023 Champion of Diversity by Indiana Minority Business Magazine. The MXBIS is among 15 Indiana honorees chosen by a committee that reviewed more than 100 nominations for the awards, which included individuals and organizations that have shown a commitment to diversity in Indiana and have made an effort to impact the state’s minority communities.
WLFI.com
Country music duo to headline summer charity concert
ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — Country music duo Big & Rich are officially headlining a charity concert in Attica this summer. Tuesday Badlands Off Road Park announced the lineup for their next annual Tribute to the Troops. Cowboy Troy will also be performing. This is the second charity concert the...
Journal Review
Badlands Park plans tribute to the troops
ATTICA — Badlands Off-Road Park announced Tuesday that its next event in their line of giving back, Tribute to the Troops, will take place July 29. Headlining this year is a duo whose sound is instantly recognizable. Known for hits such as “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” “Comin’ to Your City” and “Lost in This Moment” — Big & Rich will be in Attica with Cowboy Troy. More artists will be added to the schedule at a later date as well.
Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
Journal Review
Barbara Marie Walden
Barbara Marie Beecher Walden of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 92. Barbara was a member of Woodland Heights Christian Church. She was a homemaker, but also worked several years at the country club. She was a very kind, giving person that never knew a stranger.
Current Publishing
Crafting a career: Lawrence resident creates bustling woodworking business
What began as a need to build a fence in his yard turned into a successful woodworking business. With borrowed and repurposed pieces of wood, a longtime Lawrence resident is now a full-time as a craftsman. Michael Gant created his woodworking business, The Gant Collective, from the ground up over...
Journal Review
David Burley Black
David Burley Black, 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Hudson, Wisconsin. He was formerly a resident of Crawfordsville. Dave was born Feb. 27, 1955, at Tuscola, Illinois, to George Burley and June (nee Armstrong) Black. He will be remembered as an avid Purdue sports fan, a Formula 1 car racing enthusiast, and enjoyed listening to George Strait and country music. David received his master’s degree in nuclear engineering from Purdue University in 1985 and was a member of the American Nuclear Society. He was proud of his career in the nuclear energy industry.
Journal Review
John Gibbs
John Gibbs, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at home, with his family by his side. He was born in Danville, Indiana, to Dr. Joseph and Gladys Kellams Gibbs. He graduated from Danville High School in 1955 and from Wabash College in 1963, where he was in Beta Theta Pi fraternity. John was a longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
dchsparnassus.com
Delphi welcomes new restaurant and store
Over the past few months, Delphi has welcomed two new businesses to the area surrounding the courthouse. Looking to get out of her 9 to 5 job and buy a house, Ashley Jones from Chicago opened The Pitt House Bar and Grill in the building where Chyenne’s Dream used to be. Opening just over two months ago, it is the town’s new barbeque place with a variety of meals ranging from ribs to chicken with the typical sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, and other barbecue must-haves. “Delphi has opened us with open arms,” Jones commented. Though it has only been a few months, Jones has loved seeing repeat customers in her restaurant letting her know that she is doing something right. Much like many businesses, there is always the issue of staffing, but for the most part things are going well. The claim to have the best ribs in Indiana is sure to keep customers returning and new ones coming in.
Journal Review
Letter: Couple grateful for local health care
I am writing to express my appreciation for the staff at Franciscan Hospital in Crawfordsville and Franciscan Hospital in Lafayette. On Jan. 2, 2023, my wife had an emergency and I had to rush her to the Crawfordsville’s emergency room. Despite the hospital being full, the staff there looked for other locations to ensure that the exceptional treatment could be continued and she was subsequently transferred to Franciscan in Lafayette where she stayed in the ICU for three more days.
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Souder
Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
WISH-TV
Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
Journal Review
Gregory Williams
Gregory Williams, 58, of Crawfordsville passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his home in Crawfordsville. He was born Oct. 29, 1964, to the late Oscar and Lillie (Baugh) Williams. Gregory graduated from Southmont High School in 1984 and proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. He...
Journal Review
Gloria Ann Lewellen
Gloria Ann Lewellen of Crawfordsville passed away at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville on Saturday morning, Jan. 14, 2023. She was 78. Born Aug. 2, 1944, at Knightstown, she was the daughter of John Henry Stewart and Beulah Gillam Stewart. She graduated from school in South Bend. She married Robert “Bob” Lewellen on Aug. 18, 1967. She worked for many years at Coast to Coast, which later became Random House.
