Wyoming State

paul bromme
2d ago

Finally the 1st state with common sense steps forward.More states will soon follow. I hope florida and texas will be next.

Matthew Edwards
2d ago

EV's are too expensive. Sixty thousand dollar price tag for the cheapest and when you are looking to change the battery you are looking at the cheapest thirteen thousand dollar price tag, not thirteen hundred, thirteen thousand. The EV car's are for the rich or those that only have a few bills to pay. Plus the power grid can't take the extra load.

Kathy Ann
2d ago

i think there is a place for ev s and a place for hybrids and gas powered vehicles. its not one size fits all needs. plus what about our electric grid. the energy has to come from somewhere. we arent equipt to handle all to EVs let alone normal electric needs.

