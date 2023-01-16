ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

12newsnow.com

Orangefield pulls away from Kountze for 70-47 district win

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — With the first round of district play in 22-3A nearly in the books, it's time for teams to start building some separation. Tuesday night Orangefield did just that, beating Kountze 70-47 in front of their home crowd. The Bobcats (20-6, 5-1) win keeps them one game...
KOUNTZE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Early dismissal Friday for south Lake Charles schools

Early dismissal will be conducted at several schools in south Lake Charles on Friday, Jan. 20, due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m., and schools impacted are listed below. Barbe High School. Dolby Elementary School. Nelson Elementary School. Prien Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
K-Fox 95.5

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Roy West officially kicks off campaign for Beaumont mayor

Beaumont — A high profile political campaign officially kicked off Tuesday night in Beaumont. Businessman Roy West is running for mayor against incumbent Robin Mouton. She defeated West in a runoff election two years ago and Mouton tells KFDM/Fox 4 she's seeking another term. West had already announced his...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

VIDEO: 2023 MLK Parade in Lake Charles

More than 65 participants — including marching bands from Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Lake Charles College Prep and dance troupe performances — bring celebrators plenty of music, fun and candy as they march up Broad Street and to Enterprise Boulevard for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Lake Charles. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA
listenupyall.com

Dow Chemical and the Last Mile Education Fund offering grants to help trade school students finish their education

Baton Rouge – The Last Mile Education Fund and Dow Chemical Company are collaborating to assist low-income students who are nearing completion of their skilled trades program with grants, so they are more likely to get certified. Dow spokesperson Stacey Gautreaux said all too often students face financial burdens that keep them from finishing school.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Annual MLK Day march commemorates Dr. King's legacy

ORANGE — The legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has inspired Southeast Texans to remember and honor the slain civil rights leader. Beaumont honored doctor king Saturday with the MLK parade, and this morning the NAACP chapter in Orange held its parade. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Traffic blocked as big load comes to Jasper

Traffic was blocked off and on Tuesday evening as a big load made it's way to Jasper from the Intracoastal Canal. The large vessel or reactor weighing just over 950,000 pounds arrived on a 150 foot trailer with some 27 axles and 108 wheels designed to spread out the weight, arrived in Jasper shortly before 6:00 and winded it's way along Highway 96, before making a well planned strategic turn on Milam Street, and coming to a stop in East Jasper.
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

Councilman Frank seeking re-election in Port Arthur

Port Arthur — Port Arthur Position 8 Councilman Donald Frank Sr. has announced he's running for re-election. Frank made his announcement in front of Port Arthur City Hall. He was a longtime school board member and won a runoff election to take the council seat two years ago. Frank...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

