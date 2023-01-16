Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Beaumont United and West Brook basketball teams battle it out with 21-6A rivals
BEAUMONT, Texas — 21-6A's decision to play district games on Wednesday and Saturday has led to some exciting matchups on what would normally be slow nights in Southeast Texas. That was the case once again this week. The biggest win of the night was grabbed by the 17th ranked...
12newsnow.com
Orangefield pulls away from Kountze for 70-47 district win
ORANGEFIELD, Texas — With the first round of district play in 22-3A nearly in the books, it's time for teams to start building some separation. Tuesday night Orangefield did just that, beating Kountze 70-47 in front of their home crowd. The Bobcats (20-6, 5-1) win keeps them one game...
Southeast Texas businesses honor hometown heroes with 3rd Annual BBQ and Brown Water event
BEAUMONT, Texas — First responders serve the Southeast Texas community, but today it was their turn to be served. Five different businesses came together at J. W’s Patio to serve the hometown heroes a good meal on Wednesday. J. W’s patio, Rao's bakery, Renegade Industrial, Mason Construction and...
Construction of Christ Central Camp in Beaumont running ahead of schedule, hoping to open July 2023
BEAUMONT, Texas — Progress is being made at the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont's new Christ Central Camp. In October 2022, ground was broken on the camp. Now, construction crews say they are ahead of schedule. "It's going really well. It's gone really fast, and it's been really awesome to...
Lake Charles American Press
Early dismissal Friday for south Lake Charles schools
Early dismissal will be conducted at several schools in south Lake Charles on Friday, Jan. 20, due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m., and schools impacted are listed below. Barbe High School. Dolby Elementary School. Nelson Elementary School. Prien Lake...
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
KFDM-TV
Parents looking for answers after Beaumont college takes money and shuts down
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several parents who enrolled their children in Holy Patriot University tell KFDM they believe the school owes them thousands of dollars. They tell us their children enrolled to take part in multiple sports . KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles is investigating.
fox4beaumont.com
Roy West officially kicks off campaign for Beaumont mayor
Beaumont — A high profile political campaign officially kicked off Tuesday night in Beaumont. Businessman Roy West is running for mayor against incumbent Robin Mouton. She defeated West in a runoff election two years ago and Mouton tells KFDM/Fox 4 she's seeking another term. West had already announced his...
Lake Charles American Press
VIDEO: 2023 MLK Parade in Lake Charles
More than 65 participants — including marching bands from Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Lake Charles College Prep and dance troupe performances — bring celebrators plenty of music, fun and candy as they march up Broad Street and to Enterprise Boulevard for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Lake Charles. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
KPLC TV
Bands take center stage as 2023 MLK Parade rolls through Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a voice for African Americans as he fought to end racism with peace. Here in Lake Charles, people marked the holiday with a parade and live music. Southwest Louisiana showed exactly what equality looks like in 2023. “It’s great...
listenupyall.com
Dow Chemical and the Last Mile Education Fund offering grants to help trade school students finish their education
Baton Rouge – The Last Mile Education Fund and Dow Chemical Company are collaborating to assist low-income students who are nearing completion of their skilled trades program with grants, so they are more likely to get certified. Dow spokesperson Stacey Gautreaux said all too often students face financial burdens that keep them from finishing school.
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
KFDM-TV
Annual MLK Day march commemorates Dr. King's legacy
ORANGE — The legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has inspired Southeast Texans to remember and honor the slain civil rights leader. Beaumont honored doctor king Saturday with the MLK parade, and this morning the NAACP chapter in Orange held its parade. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
KFDM-TV
MLK Support Group holds annual brunch to honor Dr. King's legacy
Port Arthur — The MLK Support Group of Southeast Texas held its annual brunch at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The goal is to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This is the 37th year for the event. The group was created when Dr. King's widow,...
No injuries reported after boat overturns on Keith Lake in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The people onboard a boat that overturned Tuesday were luckily rescued by a passing boat before emergency crews arrived. A person called 911 about an overturned boat on Keith Lake not far from the boat ramp around 8:15 a.m. The caller told dispatch they did not see the boat flip and that it was already overturned when they saw it.
kjas.com
Traffic blocked as big load comes to Jasper
Traffic was blocked off and on Tuesday evening as a big load made it's way to Jasper from the Intracoastal Canal. The large vessel or reactor weighing just over 950,000 pounds arrived on a 150 foot trailer with some 27 axles and 108 wheels designed to spread out the weight, arrived in Jasper shortly before 6:00 and winded it's way along Highway 96, before making a well planned strategic turn on Milam Street, and coming to a stop in East Jasper.
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas nurses discuss rising violence against healthcare workers at Port Arthur City Council meeting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A group of Southeast Texas nurses used Tuesday evening's Port Arthur City Council meeting to discuss the growing epidemic of violence against healthcare workers. Healthcare workers are five times more likely to face violence at work than in any other profession, according to the Bureau...
KFDM-TV
Councilman Frank seeking re-election in Port Arthur
Port Arthur — Port Arthur Position 8 Councilman Donald Frank Sr. has announced he's running for re-election. Frank made his announcement in front of Port Arthur City Hall. He was a longtime school board member and won a runoff election to take the council seat two years ago. Frank...
kjas.com
Woman accused of shooting Newton Police Chief Will Jackson faces additional charges
Betty Jean Richards the suspect that was accused of firing two shots that hit Newton Police Chief Will Jackson in the back on Saturday is now charged with two more counts of the same crime and being held under a total of $3 million in bail. Newton County Sheriff Robert...
