Heroes, zeros from Giants’ win over Vikings: Adoree’ Jackson a difference-maker

By Post Staff Report
New York Post
 3 days ago

Hero, zeros and full blitz from the Giants’ win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Hero

Daniel Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and ran 17 times for 78 yards. He picked up two fourth-and-1s with quarterback sneaks late.

Zero

Veteran defensive coordinator Ed Donatel’s soft-zone defense had free receivers running everywhere from start (18.4 yards per play in the first quarter) to finish (Darius Slayton’s drop that could’ve ended the game earlier).

Unsung Hero

Adoree’ Jackson returned to the lineup after a seven-game absence and held all-world receiver Justin Jefferson to seven catches for 47 yards, almost all of which came on the first drive.

Key Stat

1 Player in NFL playoff history with at least 300 yards and two touchdowns passing and at least 70 yards rushing after Jones’ tour de force.

New York Post

