ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield Park Independent

How to Manage Birth Defects for a Lifetime

Litchfield Park Independent
Litchfield Park Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FReFf_0kG1Ddqj00

(Family Features) An estimated 1 in 33 babies is born with a birth defect, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While some require minimal intervention after birth, many birth defects affect the individual, parents and families across a lifetime.

Birth defects are structural changes present at birth that can affect almost any part of the body. They may affect how the body looks, works or both. They can cause problems in overall health, how the body develops or how the body works, and may range from mild to serious health conditions.

Awareness of birth defects across the lifespan helps provide affected individuals, parents and families the information they need to seek proper care. Learn more about birth defects at each stage of life from the experts at March of Dimes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RApWQ_0kG1Ddqj00 Before and During Pregnancy
Not all birth defects are preventable but protecting a mother’s health before and during pregnancy can help increase the likelihood of a healthy baby. Having adequate folic acid for at least one month before getting pregnant and throughout the pregnancy can prevent major birth defects.

Other important steps include receiving proper prenatal care from a doctor, preventing infections, avoiding alcohol and drugs, controlling conditions like diabetes and avoiding getting too hot.

Infancy
Babies who are diagnosed with a birth defect during pregnancy or at birth may need special care. Similarly, monitoring for certain birth defects can help pinpoint a potential problem and ensure the baby begins receiving supportive care for better survival rates and quality of life. Examples include newborn screenings for critical congenital heart defects and monitoring bladder and kidney function in infants and children with spina bifida.

Childhood
For children born with heart defects and conditions like spina bifida, muscular dystrophy or Down syndrome, early intervention services and support can make a significant impact on a child’s success in school and life. They can help children with learning problems and disabilities; school attendance; participation in school, sports and clubs; mobility adaptations; and physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Adolescence
Many adolescents and young adults who have birth defects begin working toward a transition to a healthy, independent adult life in their later teen years. This may involve insurance changes and switching from pediatricians to adult doctors.

Other areas of focus might include medications, surgeries and other procedures; mental health; social development and relationships within and outside the family; physical activity; and independence.

Adulthood
Certain conditions, such as heart defects, can cause pregnancy complications or affect sexual function. Talking with a doctor about your specific condition can help you understand your risk.

In addition, every pregnancy carries a 3% risk of birth defects, even without lifestyle factors or health conditions that add risk, according to the CDC. Women who have had a pregnancy affected by a birth defect may be at greater risk during future pregnancies.

Talking with a health care provider can help assess those risks. A clinical geneticist or genetic counselor can assess your personal risk of birth defects caused by changes in genes, as well as your risk due to family history.

Find more information about birth defect prevention and management at marchofdimes.org/birthdefects .

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
boldsky.com

How Does C-section Delivery Affect The Mother's Health?

The options for childbirth are diverse. The most common types of delivery include vaginal delivery, C-section, VBAC, and assisted vaginal delivery. Caesarean delivery, also called a C-section or caesarean section, refers to the surgical procedure of delivering a child - the mother's abdomen and uterus are cut in two separate parts [1].
Living Smart

According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%

Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Skin Patch Predicts Heart Attack and Strokes

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Did you know, one in five heart attacks is silent? That means the damage is done, but the person is not even aware they had one. That's why being able to predict changes in your heart, organs, and arteries is vital to preventing the worst from happening. Now, the first-ever wearable patch may be able to predict cardiovascular problems earlier than ever before.
docwirenews.com

Osteoporosis Is Associated with Greater Risk of Cervical Spinal Fusion Complications

Osteoporosis was associated with a higher risk of adverse postoperative outcomes at 2-year follow-up for cervical fusion surgery, according to a study published in the January 1 issue of the Journal of the AAOS (JAAOS). What Is Osteoporosis?. Osteoporosis is a common disease impacting nearly 200 million people globally. The...
The Independent

Rapid blood sample ‘could detect dangerous pregnancy conditions’

Early signs of deadly pregnancy complications may now be spotted through changes in the gut and screened in advance using a quick blood test, according to new research. Common conditions such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, as well as a liver condition called intrahepatic cholestasis could now be found using a new test developed by Ningbo University, China.For reasons not yet known, pregnancy affects the gut biome and scientists have harnessed this fact to help indicate any of these three pregnancy complications.Preeclampsia affects up to seven per cent of pregnancies and kills over 500,000 foetuses worldwide every year. It is characterised...
Medical News Today

Can smoking cause a stroke?

Long-term exposure to the harmful substances in tobacco increases the risk of many conditions, including stroke. People who smoke 20 cigarettes daily are six times more likely to have a stroke than people who do not smoke. This data comes from the. Smoking increases the risk of stroke because it...
KXLY

Quick Scan Spots a Common Hormonal Form of High Blood Pressure

TUESDAY, Jan. 17, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For people with a specific type of high blood pressure, British researchers led a new study on a particular CT scan that may enable a cure. In about 5% to 10% of high blood pressure cases, the source is a gene mutation...
labroots.com

Antidepressants During Pregnancy May Alter Fetal Brain Development

Antidepressant use and infections during pregnancy may increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism in children. The corresponding study was published in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are prescribed to 80% of pregnant women who need medication for depression. While they are widely considered...
Healthline

What Is Complete Heart Block?

Complete heart block, also known as third-degree heart block, is the most serious type of heart block. It means that there’s a complete separation of electrical activity between the upper chambers (atria) and lower chambers (ventricles) of the heart. Without prompt medical attention, it can be fatal. Your heart...
Interesting Engineering

Protein injections could finally repair muscle after a heart attack

Cardiovascular diseases are the largest cause of death globally. The aftermath of a heart attack results in damaged heart muscle, which, over time, becomes a scar. This scar tissue can cause complications with pumping and transporting blood as it does not have the elasticity and flexibility of a healthy heart muscle and cannot revert to the original.
MedicalXpress

High fat diet activates early inflammation in mouse brains, supports link to neurologic disease

Researchers at Michigan Medicine have discovered that a high-fat diet promotes an early inflammatory response in the brains of mice through an immune pathway linked to diabetes and neurologic diseases, suggesting a possible bridge between metabolic dysfunction and cognitive impairment. For the study, published in Frontiers in Immunology, investigators analyzed...
Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park, AZ
445
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Litchfield Park, Arizona, focusing on the community, its residents and the issues affecting the small town in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/litchfield-park-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy