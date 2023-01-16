Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
CNN Hero Nelly Cheboi giving mini-lecture at Augie Wednesday, speaking for spring commencement
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Nov. 28, 2022, when Cheboi was nominated for CNN Hero of the Year. Students at Augustana College are getting two chances to hear from a nationally-honored graduate who'll be coming back to her alma mater to share the story of her journey.
Davenport Community School District approves new school boundaries
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District voted 'yes' to the approval of new boundaries during Monday, Jan. 9's board meeting. This comes after the district announced it will close three of its elementary schools, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington, by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. But...
Black Hawk College improving trade education with $1M in federal funding
KEWANEE, Ill. — Black Hawk College is getting $1 million in federal funding to improve trade education. The college's main campus is in Moline, but the money is going towards the school's Welding and Skilled Trades Center in Kewanee. "The money will help fund equipment, curriculum development, partnerships -...
