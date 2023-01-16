Read full article on original website
Arthur "Tom" Brodersen, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:Directed to the Shenandoah First Presbyterian Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery Shenandoah, Iowa, At A Later Date. Notes:Tom passed away on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances...
Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri
A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
nwmissourinews.com
Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville receives health quality award
Mosaic Life Care was awarded with Innovator of the Year for its successful efforts in the past couple of years to decrease readmission rates. In December 2022, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville was awarded as the runner-up for the Health Quality Innovator Award for Rural Health after someone noticed its positive scores and advised it to apply. Jodi Griffin, quality improvement coordinator, submitted the hospital’s data and was chosen for its effort in readmission reduction rate and dedication to its customers in rural areas.
kttn.com
Two arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol accused of multiple infractions
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued multiple allegations against motorists who were arrested Tuesday night for separate incidents in Grundy and Harrison counties. The patrol in Grundy County accused 31-year-old Anthony Seward of Browning of leaving the scene of an accident allegedly involving property damage exceeding $1,000. Seward also is accused of driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, making a false report, and driving while his license was suspended, second offense. There’s also a seat belt violation. Seward was held on a 24-hour hold at the Grundy County Detention Center.
2 injured after 2-vehicle Nodaway Co. crash
NODAWAY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Buick Enclave driven by Billy D. Brookshire, 72, Graham, was westbound on Route A five miles east of Graham. As the driver turned into a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Possession, DWI, and Driving Charges For Bethany Man
A Bethany man was arrested Tuesday evening on a number of charges ranging from drug possession to driving with a handicapped placard on the rear view mirror. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Bethany resident Melvin M. Moad was arrested at 6:53 P.M. Tuesday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, not having proof of insurance, and operating a motor vehicle with a handicapped placard from the rear view mirror.
