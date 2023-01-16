Mosaic Life Care was awarded with Innovator of the Year for its successful efforts in the past couple of years to decrease readmission rates. In December 2022, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville was awarded as the runner-up for the Health Quality Innovator Award for Rural Health after someone noticed its positive scores and advised it to apply. Jodi Griffin, quality improvement coordinator, submitted the hospital’s data and was chosen for its effort in readmission reduction rate and dedication to its customers in rural areas.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO