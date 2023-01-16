ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Stoughton Icebergs defeated by Rock County Fury

By By Calahan Steed
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGU6f_0kG1CRxQ00

The Stoughton Icebergs battled hard against the Rock County Fury on Friday, Jan. 13, but eventually fell 6-2 at Mandt Ice Arena in Badger Conference play.

Stoughton took a 1-0 lead in the first period off a goal from Isabelle Nellen of Oregon, assisted by Alexa Bartels of Oregon.

In the second period, Claudia Boehlke scored for the Fury (7-8 overall) to tie the game. However, Stoughton took back the lead in under 30 seconds with a goal by Carley O’Neil of Stoughton, scoring on a breakaway.

The Fury, however, scored twice in the final four minutes to take a 3-2 lead entering the third period with Emma Kligora and Boehlke scoring for the Fury. In the third period, Macy Murphy scored twice, while Boehlke completed the hat trick with another goal in the 6-2 win for the Fury.

The Icebergs are 3-13 overall and 1-7 in conference.

Lakeshore 3, Stoughton 2 (OT)

A goal by Lakeshore’s Aalyiah Lathrop in overtime sunk the Icebergs in a 3-2 defeat on Tuesday, Jan. 10 against the Lakeshore Lightning at the Ozaukee Ice Center.

To get to overtime, the Icebergs rallied from a 2-0 deficit after the first period. Ainsley Sailing of Oregon scored in the second period off assists from Alexa Bartels of Oregon and Carley O’Neil of Stoughton on a power play.

In the third period, O’Neil scored off assists from Caitlyn Pautsch of Monona Grove and Isabelle Nellen of Oregon.

Lakeshore scored twice in the first period with goals from Jillian Bilsborough and Addie McAughey.

Stoughton goalie Aven Grunner recorded 60 saves in net for a 95% save rate.

Badger 4, Stoughton 2

The Stoughton Icebergs could not maintain an early 2-0 lead on Monday, Jan. 9, falling 4-2 against the Badger Lightning at Pierce Park.

Carley O’Neil of Stoughton scored both goals in the first period for the Icebergs. O’Neil scored unassisted for the first goal and scored on a power play, assisted by Alexa Disch of Oregon and Jenna Klonsinski of Monona Grove.

The Lightning scored twice in the second and third periods to get the win. Paige Othmer scored on a power play in the second period, while Kayla Capener scored to tie the game at 2-2. Capener and Othmer each scored on a power play in the third period.

Aven Grunner of Stoughton recorded 43 saves in net for the Icebergs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. ﻿ RELATED: One person...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wisportsheroics.com

The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
MADISON, WI
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Janesville, Wisconsin

Places to visit in Janesville, WI. If you are looking for fun things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin, then you have come to the right place. This article will give suggestions on this city’s various activities and attractions. Janesville is one of the best places to visit for a unique and unforgettable experience. Located in Rock County, this charming city has something for everyone – from outdoor activities like fishing and camping to cultural attractions like historic sites and art galleries.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

The last Roman Candle Pizzeria is about to close

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The last remaining Roman Candle Pizzeria is fizzling out. Its owners revealed Tuesday that, in a little more than two weeks, the Middleton restaurant will close for the last time. “The decision to close after years of serving our beautiful community comes with a heavy...
MIDDLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
97ZOK

Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant

A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison bars as seen on TV

We’ve imagined the equivalents of some iconic pop culture bars right here in Madison. Some are loosely connected, and others are spot on. It’s fun to think that we can experience the world like some of our favorite characters — even for just one night. Cheers, “Cheers”...
MADISON, WI
Arkansas Advocate

Motley marijuana laws drive consumers — and revenue — across state lines

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy retail store is an easy hop off […] The post Motley marijuana laws drive consumers — and revenue — across state lines appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified

DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
DELAVAN, WI
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

McFarland, WI
70
Followers
391
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle has been serving Dane county communities since 1889. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at herald-independent.com and online at mcfarlandthistle.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/mcfarland_thistle/

Comments / 0

Community Policy