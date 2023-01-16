Stoughton Icebergs defeated by Rock County Fury

The Stoughton Icebergs battled hard against the Rock County Fury on Friday, Jan. 13, but eventually fell 6-2 at Mandt Ice Arena in Badger Conference play.

Stoughton took a 1-0 lead in the first period off a goal from Isabelle Nellen of Oregon, assisted by Alexa Bartels of Oregon.

In the second period, Claudia Boehlke scored for the Fury (7-8 overall) to tie the game. However, Stoughton took back the lead in under 30 seconds with a goal by Carley O’Neil of Stoughton, scoring on a breakaway.

The Fury, however, scored twice in the final four minutes to take a 3-2 lead entering the third period with Emma Kligora and Boehlke scoring for the Fury. In the third period, Macy Murphy scored twice, while Boehlke completed the hat trick with another goal in the 6-2 win for the Fury.

The Icebergs are 3-13 overall and 1-7 in conference.

Lakeshore 3, Stoughton 2 (OT)

A goal by Lakeshore’s Aalyiah Lathrop in overtime sunk the Icebergs in a 3-2 defeat on Tuesday, Jan. 10 against the Lakeshore Lightning at the Ozaukee Ice Center.

To get to overtime, the Icebergs rallied from a 2-0 deficit after the first period. Ainsley Sailing of Oregon scored in the second period off assists from Alexa Bartels of Oregon and Carley O’Neil of Stoughton on a power play.

In the third period, O’Neil scored off assists from Caitlyn Pautsch of Monona Grove and Isabelle Nellen of Oregon.

Lakeshore scored twice in the first period with goals from Jillian Bilsborough and Addie McAughey.

Stoughton goalie Aven Grunner recorded 60 saves in net for a 95% save rate.

Badger 4, Stoughton 2

The Stoughton Icebergs could not maintain an early 2-0 lead on Monday, Jan. 9, falling 4-2 against the Badger Lightning at Pierce Park.

Carley O’Neil of Stoughton scored both goals in the first period for the Icebergs. O’Neil scored unassisted for the first goal and scored on a power play, assisted by Alexa Disch of Oregon and Jenna Klonsinski of Monona Grove.

The Lightning scored twice in the second and third periods to get the win. Paige Othmer scored on a power play in the second period, while Kayla Capener scored to tie the game at 2-2. Capener and Othmer each scored on a power play in the third period.

Aven Grunner of Stoughton recorded 43 saves in net for the Icebergs.