ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Around Town Briefs 1/16/23

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

DONATIONS: The Osseo Wild Mustangs 4-H Club will be holding a fundraiser to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield.

Club members are collecting nonperishable food items and toiletries for the families who are staying at Ronald McDonald House.

Collection boxes will be placed at businesses in the Osseo and Fairchild areas from Sunday through Feb. 24.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Club members will deliver the donated items to the Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield in March.

• • •

WINTER BOWL: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park’s 10th Annual “Winter Bowl” to support the annual Veterans Retreats will be held Sunday, Jan. 29, at Bowl Winkle’s, 1616 N. Clairemont Ave.

The fundraiser will include a large assortment of raffle baskets, rail prize drawings and random giveaways.

Registration for this family-friendly event is $40 per person and includes a lane, ball, shoes and pizza. Each lane has room for up to six bowlers.

For more information, visit the event page on The Highground website at thehighground.us/events/10th-annual-winter-bowl.

For reservations or questions, call 715-743-4224 or send an email to events@thehighground.us.

For the past five years, The Highground near Neillsville has hosted several veterans retreats for men and women. These retreats are designed to introduce veterans to resources they can continue to use after the retreat.

The hope is these items will help them realize goals of peace, personal reflection and fulfillment that they may be lacking.

The retreats are free to veterans and the attendees take items related to the activities and workshops home with them.

The Highground anticipates accommodating 10 veterans at the winter retreat and 20 to 25 veterans at each of the summer retreats.

• • •

ROCK THE RIVERFRONT: Registration is open for the Royal Credit Union Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic.

The event will be held Saturday, June 24, in Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park and includes a 10K and 2-mile run/walk, ½- and ¼-mile youth races, family games, and food trucks.

Proceeds from the 2023 event will benefit three workforce development organizations: Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwest Area, L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, and Workforce Resource Inc.

Every registration includes a free charity vote and additional votes can be purchased at $2 each. The charity with the most votes will receive $15,000, second place will receive $7,500, and third will receive $5,000.

Registration details are available at rcu.org/Race.

• • •

MARDI GRAS FUNDRAISER: The annual McDonell Area Catholic School Mardi Gras Fundraiser will be from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls.

The evening will include a dinner buffet with authentic Cajun food, live music by local jazz band Troppo, casino-style games, and more.

Elaborate themed costumes are highly encouraged and attendees will have the chance to win $4,000 in cash prizes.

This year’s royal couple will be Frank and Danica Rineck. Frank graduated with the Class of 2016 and has returned to his alma mater to teach English.

Tickets are $165 per couple or $85 per person. That price includes dinner, drinks, live music and access to the games, silent auction, prize auctions and raffles.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at mcdonellareacatholicschools.org.

From staff reports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire moves to new location

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire has officially opened in its new location on Highland Ave after temporarily staying on Brackett Ave for six months. The business originated in La Crosse back in 2004 and has expanded to Eau Claire recently, with Sunday’s grand opening...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau officials refute reports of unhoused residents denied shelter during holiday storm

Wausau City officials deny that the city’s warming center refused shelter to the unhoused people due to overcapacity during the Christmas weekend. Council President Becky McElhaney and Community Outreach Specialist Tracy Rieger categorically refuted allegations that people who sought shelter at The Warming Center were turned away. The warming center is run by Catholic Charities in Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Wildwood Zoo Announces Death of “Smokey” the Wolf

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announces the passing of Smokey, one of the male timber wolves, at the Wildwood Zoo. At the time of his death, he was almost 12 years old and considered a senior wolf. The Athens Vet staff...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The modern cabin is located on Owl Ridge Road and is about 15 minutes from downtown Wausau. It includes unique amenities like a heated floor, a bidet, an Amazon Echo, and more. Owner Randy Bangs said the design of the cabin is modern but comfortable. “It’s...
WAUSAU, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Winter storm watch issued for Wausau

Significant snow accumulation is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, prompting a winter storm watch for Wausau and surrounding communities. The watch is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday with hazardous travell conditions on the way. Residents with travel plans are urged to closely monitor forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man for Engaging in Inappropriate Behavior in Festival Foods Parking Lot

The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man engaging in inappropriate behavior in his vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot. According to the Department, they received the call of a 49-year-old Marshfield male actively engaging in inappropriate behavior within his vehicle. Officers located the man inside Festival Foods.
MARSHFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Heavy snow moves in tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Vascular surgeon from Wisconsin improving surgery, saving lives in Palestine

WAUSAU, Wis. — A vascular surgeon from Wisconsin is helping to improve the surgery procedure in Palestine. Dr. Mark Asplund from Wausau is on a week-long mission in the Gaza Strip and West Bank as a part of The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. The organization is one of the leading humanitarian relief groups in the Middle East providing free medical care to local children.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Stratford Woman Arrested in Marshfield for Drug Charges

A Stratford woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield on Monday. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 8:45 they observed a vehicle on North Peach Avenue near Central Avenue with its hazard lights on. Officers made contact with the driver, a 47-year-old Stratford female, and observed multiple items providing reasonable suspicion of drug activity.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wizmnews.com

Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago

The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
houston-today.com

Questions about care after Abbotsford woman’s burns not taken seriously

An Abbotsford senior is now recovering from third-degree burns, infection and skin-graft surgery at Vancouver General Hospital, after local doctors repeatedly concluded that her burns weren’t serious. On Dec. 12, 75-year-old Ruth Harris was making some soup when she accidentally spilled the entire contents of a boiling kettle into...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Life in prison for man convicted in Wausau-area homicide

The man who fatally stabbed a woman in her Weston apartment will never be released from prison, after a judge in Wausau determined his fate. David H. Morris, 45, pleaded guilty and was convicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges of false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes were dismissed but read into the record.
WAUSAU, WI
winonaradio.com

18-Year-Old Found Dead in Alley in Utica

(KWNO)- On January 15th, around 9:00 p.m. Winona County Deputies were called to assist a death in Utica, after Utica officials found an 18-year-old male dead in an Alley. Winona County Sherriff’s department says that the male was lying face down in the alley when found and was dead on the scene.
UTICA, MN
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy