Around Town Briefs 1/16/23

DONATIONS: The Osseo Wild Mustangs 4-H Club will be holding a fundraiser to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield.

Club members are collecting nonperishable food items and toiletries for the families who are staying at Ronald McDonald House.

Collection boxes will be placed at businesses in the Osseo and Fairchild areas from Sunday through Feb. 24.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Club members will deliver the donated items to the Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield in March.

• • •

WINTER BOWL: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park’s 10th Annual “Winter Bowl” to support the annual Veterans Retreats will be held Sunday, Jan. 29, at Bowl Winkle’s, 1616 N. Clairemont Ave.

The fundraiser will include a large assortment of raffle baskets, rail prize drawings and random giveaways.

Registration for this family-friendly event is $40 per person and includes a lane, ball, shoes and pizza. Each lane has room for up to six bowlers.

For more information, visit the event page on The Highground website at thehighground.us/events/10th-annual-winter-bowl.

For reservations or questions, call 715-743-4224 or send an email to events@thehighground.us.

For the past five years, The Highground near Neillsville has hosted several veterans retreats for men and women. These retreats are designed to introduce veterans to resources they can continue to use after the retreat.

The hope is these items will help them realize goals of peace, personal reflection and fulfillment that they may be lacking.

The retreats are free to veterans and the attendees take items related to the activities and workshops home with them.

The Highground anticipates accommodating 10 veterans at the winter retreat and 20 to 25 veterans at each of the summer retreats.

• • •

ROCK THE RIVERFRONT: Registration is open for the Royal Credit Union Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic.

The event will be held Saturday, June 24, in Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park and includes a 10K and 2-mile run/walk, ½- and ¼-mile youth races, family games, and food trucks.

Proceeds from the 2023 event will benefit three workforce development organizations: Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwest Area, L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, and Workforce Resource Inc.

Every registration includes a free charity vote and additional votes can be purchased at $2 each. The charity with the most votes will receive $15,000, second place will receive $7,500, and third will receive $5,000.

Registration details are available at rcu.org/Race.

• • •

MARDI GRAS FUNDRAISER: The annual McDonell Area Catholic School Mardi Gras Fundraiser will be from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls.

The evening will include a dinner buffet with authentic Cajun food, live music by local jazz band Troppo, casino-style games, and more.

Elaborate themed costumes are highly encouraged and attendees will have the chance to win $4,000 in cash prizes.

This year’s royal couple will be Frank and Danica Rineck. Frank graduated with the Class of 2016 and has returned to his alma mater to teach English.

Tickets are $165 per couple or $85 per person. That price includes dinner, drinks, live music and access to the games, silent auction, prize auctions and raffles.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at mcdonellareacatholicschools.org.

