El Paso, TX

UTEP men aim for first road win of season against Charlotte

By Sam Guzman
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (9-8, 2-4 Conference USA) men’s basketball will face off with Charlotte (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA) at Halton Arena on Monday.

UTEP is coming off an 83-82 loss to Rice on Saturday. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Miners because Owls guard Travis Evee hit a left-handed floater as time expired to give his team the win.

UTEP is 0-6 when playing on the road this regular season. UTEP will have another chance to grab that first win away from the Don Haskins Center when they play at Charlotte on Monday.

UTEP is scoring 70.2 points per game and holding opponents to 67.1 points per game heading into Monday. Tae Hardy has been the Miners’ leading scorer as he is averaging 12.9 points per game along with 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Shamar Givance is recording 10.4 points and 4.8 assists per game. Mario McKinney Jr. is the Miners’ spark plug off the bench. McKinney Jr. is averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. McKinney Jr. is coming off a 14-point outing against Rice on Saturday.

Charlotte is scoring 69.1 points per game and has held opponents to an average of 60.9 points per game. Brice Williams is the team’s leading scorer as he puts up 12.0 points per game. Aly Khalifa puts up 10.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Charlotte is coming off a 72-54 win against UTSA on Saturday. The 49ers snapped a two-game losing streak with that win over the Roadrunners.

Charlotte holds a 7-6 advantage in the series, including a 5-1 record when playing in the Queen City. The 49ers claimed the only meeting last year between the programs, 66-53, at home on Jan. 13. UTEP had won two straight against Charlotte before the setback. The two sides first squared off in both 2000-01 and 2001-02 before not meeting again until the 49ers joined Conference USA for the 2013-14 campaign.

UTEP and Charlotte will face off on Monday, Jan. 16 at Halton Arena. The game is set to tipoff at 2:00 p.m. MT. The game will air on ESPN+.

KTSM

Van lands on top of two vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot

EL PASO, Texas — (KTSM) According to fire dispatch, at approximately 10:45 a.m., an elderly woman accelerated, crashed and landed on top of two parked vehicles Wednesday in the Basset Place parking lot located in Central El Paso. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
