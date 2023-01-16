ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Galaxy S23 Ultra photo sample leak hints at massive gains

An alleged image taken by the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared to leak online, hinting at a remarkable advance in image quality. The image, as supplied by a established Samsung tipster Ice Universe, appears to be a crop taken from the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s new 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 main camera sensor, which the company announced earlier this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy