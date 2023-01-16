Read full article on original website
Galaxy S23 Ultra photo sample leak hints at massive gains
An alleged image taken by the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared to leak online, hinting at a remarkable advance in image quality. The image, as supplied by a established Samsung tipster Ice Universe, appears to be a crop taken from the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s new 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 main camera sensor, which the company announced earlier this week.
Thieves in Japan are stealing platinum and palladium parts from Toyota Prius cars as rare metal prices rise
Toyota Prius cars are being targeted by thieves in Japan for parts containing precious metals, such as platinum and palladium. Last year, there were 173 thefts of mufflers or catalytic converters in eastern Tokyo. Platinum and palladium prices jumped following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, given the country accounts for 40%...
Fashion sneakers propel sustainable rubber in Brazil Amazon
XAPURI, Brazil — (AP) — Rubber tapper Raimundo Mendes de Barros prepares to leave his home, surrounded by rainforest, for an errand in the Brazilian Amazon city of Xapuri. He slides his long, scarred, 77-year-old feet into a pair of sneakers made by Veja, a French brand. At...
