Entiat, WA

ifiberone.com

Owners of FAA Car Wash in Moses Lake to open new coffee stand

MOSES LAKE - Omar and Farid Altayar, longtime residents of Moses Lake, are getting into the coffee business. The Altayar family owns the FAA Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Pioneer Way and Nelson Rd. in Moses Lake. Omar says he and his dad are building a two-story...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance

A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

“MegaKittrick” street project has green light to move forward

A Rock Island contractor has the green light to begin construction on the so-called "MegaKittrick" project along Wenatchee Avenue. At its Thursday night meeting, the Wenatchee City Council approved $6.38 million for lowest bidder J&K Earthworks to begin construction on the project within the vicinity of McKittrick, North Wenatchee Avenue, and North Columbia Street.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Fire Causes Minor Damage at South Wenatchee Business

A South Wenatchee business in was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out just before 6:15 in the 700 block of South Worthen Street at Shepherd's Oil. Deputy Chief Andy Davidson with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says the fire started outside the business' main building. "It...
WENATCHEE, WA
610KONA

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Person OK after falling through the ice at Banks Lake

BANKS LAKE — Firefighters say a person was OK after falling through the ice while fishing at Banks Lake on Sunday near Grand Coulee. Grand Coulee Fire and EMS assisted at the scene of the reported exposure through the ice in the North Dam area. Fire officials say everyone was able to make it to shore before emergency personnel arrived.
GRAND COULEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police interrupt catalytic converter theft; one suspect arrested

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police officers on foot patrol reportedly interrupted a man stealing a catalytic converter. Officers were on patrol in downtown Moses Lake early Tuesday morning when they interrupted the attempted theft. The suspect, identified as Kurtis Larson-Tungate, 39, was booked into jail on felony theft charges. He was also in possession of a small amount of drugs.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Late Sunday night fire damages home in Winthrop

WINTHROP — A fire above a propane fireplace damaged a home Sunday night in Winthrop. Okanogan County Fire District 6 responded just before 10 p.m. to a reported structure fire on Perry Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find flames in the wall and ceiling above a propane fire place. Fire...
WINTHROP, WA
ifiberone.com

MLPD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth; 2 suspects arrested

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area. Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Omak man who nearly ran over five-year-old in stolen car after shooting vehicle’s owner sentenced to years in prison

OMAK - A 32-year-old Omak man earned eight years behind bars after shooting a man only to steal his car. This week, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Chance The Wind Smith to 96 months in federal prison for the violent shooting of a person in Omak in September 2021. Judge Rice imposed three years of federal supervision upon Smith’s release from custody.
OMAK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Omak man gets 8 years for shooting on Colville Reservation

SPOKANE, Wash.- Chance The Wind Smith, age 32, of Omak, has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for a violent shooting that took place on the Colville Indian Reservation in September 2021. Smith pleaded guilty to Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Indian Country and Theft in Indian Country....
OMAK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents

THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

Chelan County to take tally of its homeless population later this month

WENATCHEE - Chelan County and its community partners will conduct an annual Homeless Point in Time Count on Jan. 26. The count will happen from 7 a.ml to 2 p.m. at the YWCA in Wenatchee at 212 First Street. The county says the tally is taken annually to assess the need for homeless housing services, according to Sasha Sleiman, Chelan County housing program coordinator and coordinator of the outreach event.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Lockdown lifted at Orchard Middle School

Everything is back to normal at Orchard Middle School after the school was briefly locked down this morning. "We had a staff member at Orchard Middle School hear a loud sound that she perceived as a gun shot outside the building." Wenatchee Schools Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said. The staff...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday

There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

