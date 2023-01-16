Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Contractor doing rock scaling work on US 97A north of Entiat through Friday
ENTIAT — WSDOT says a contractor will be out this week on US 97A near Entiat to shore up areas hit by recent rock slides. The contractor will be doing rock scaling work at milepost 220, north of Entiat where at least two slides have occurred this winter, according to WSDOT.
ifiberone.com
Owners of FAA Car Wash in Moses Lake to open new coffee stand
MOSES LAKE - Omar and Farid Altayar, longtime residents of Moses Lake, are getting into the coffee business. The Altayar family owns the FAA Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Pioneer Way and Nelson Rd. in Moses Lake. Omar says he and his dad are building a two-story...
ifiberone.com
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington state troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road, when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
ifiberone.com
Catalytic converter thieves busted by Moses Lake police early Wednesday morning
MOSES LAKE — For the second day in a row, Moses Lake police interrupted a catalytic converter theft. Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers noticed two people under a vehicle in a car lot on Valley Road. The two suspects ran off when officers approached, leaving their saw and tools at the scene, according to Moses Lake police.
kpq.com
Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance
A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
kpq.com
“MegaKittrick” street project has green light to move forward
A Rock Island contractor has the green light to begin construction on the so-called "MegaKittrick" project along Wenatchee Avenue. At its Thursday night meeting, the Wenatchee City Council approved $6.38 million for lowest bidder J&K Earthworks to begin construction on the project within the vicinity of McKittrick, North Wenatchee Avenue, and North Columbia Street.
kpq.com
Fire Causes Minor Damage at South Wenatchee Business
A South Wenatchee business in was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out just before 6:15 in the 700 block of South Worthen Street at Shepherd's Oil. Deputy Chief Andy Davidson with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says the fire started outside the business' main building. "It...
ifiberone.com
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of Robbery in the First Degree with...
ifiberone.com
National Weather Service perplexed over odd radar signal that partially dissipates into south Grant County
BENTON CITY - According to the Tri-City Herald, meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pendleton, Oregon are turning to the public for help in figuring out an odd radar signal that was primarily detected out of the Benton City area. On Tuesday, NWS posted a GIF that was...
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
ifiberone.com
Person OK after falling through the ice at Banks Lake
BANKS LAKE — Firefighters say a person was OK after falling through the ice while fishing at Banks Lake on Sunday near Grand Coulee. Grand Coulee Fire and EMS assisted at the scene of the reported exposure through the ice in the North Dam area. Fire officials say everyone was able to make it to shore before emergency personnel arrived.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police interrupt catalytic converter theft; one suspect arrested
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police officers on foot patrol reportedly interrupted a man stealing a catalytic converter. Officers were on patrol in downtown Moses Lake early Tuesday morning when they interrupted the attempted theft. The suspect, identified as Kurtis Larson-Tungate, 39, was booked into jail on felony theft charges. He was also in possession of a small amount of drugs.
ifiberone.com
Late Sunday night fire damages home in Winthrop
WINTHROP — A fire above a propane fireplace damaged a home Sunday night in Winthrop. Okanogan County Fire District 6 responded just before 10 p.m. to a reported structure fire on Perry Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find flames in the wall and ceiling above a propane fire place. Fire...
ifiberone.com
MLPD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth; 2 suspects arrested
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area. Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
ifiberone.com
Omak man who nearly ran over five-year-old in stolen car after shooting vehicle’s owner sentenced to years in prison
OMAK - A 32-year-old Omak man earned eight years behind bars after shooting a man only to steal his car. This week, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Chance The Wind Smith to 96 months in federal prison for the violent shooting of a person in Omak in September 2021. Judge Rice imposed three years of federal supervision upon Smith’s release from custody.
nbcrightnow.com
Omak man gets 8 years for shooting on Colville Reservation
SPOKANE, Wash.- Chance The Wind Smith, age 32, of Omak, has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for a violent shooting that took place on the Colville Indian Reservation in September 2021. Smith pleaded guilty to Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Indian Country and Theft in Indian Country....
KHQ Right Now
Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents
THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
ifiberone.com
Chelan County to take tally of its homeless population later this month
WENATCHEE - Chelan County and its community partners will conduct an annual Homeless Point in Time Count on Jan. 26. The count will happen from 7 a.ml to 2 p.m. at the YWCA in Wenatchee at 212 First Street. The county says the tally is taken annually to assess the need for homeless housing services, according to Sasha Sleiman, Chelan County housing program coordinator and coordinator of the outreach event.
kpq.com
Lockdown lifted at Orchard Middle School
Everything is back to normal at Orchard Middle School after the school was briefly locked down this morning. "We had a staff member at Orchard Middle School hear a loud sound that she perceived as a gun shot outside the building." Wenatchee Schools Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said. The staff...
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
