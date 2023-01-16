ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, WA

KHQ Right Now

DUI hit-and-run knocks down powerline on Orchard Drive in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. - Orchard Drive will be closed "indefinitely" and more than 100 people are without power in Pullman after a vehicle crashed into a powerline. According to the Pullman Police Department, the crash was a hit-and-run by driver who was under the influence. Orchard Drive is closed indefinitely, following a DUI hit and run crash that resulted in a down power pole.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Firefighters save northwest Spokane home from garage fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) saved a northwest Spokane home from a garage fire early Saturday morning. According to a release from SFD, crews were dispatched to the home shortly before 5 a.m. Crews arrived within four minutes of receiving the call to find to find the garage was on fire.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect followed by helicopter, arrested after eluding Spokane police

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them was arrested in north Spokane Thursday evening, after police tracked him down with the help of a Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Winter Weather Advisories in place across WA, snow falling in Spokane and north Idaho Saturday night

It’s feeling more like winter across the Inland Northwest this weekend, as the snow returned to the state Saturday. A low-pressure system coming from the Pacific moved through the region Saturday, with the heavier snow centering in over the Cascade Mountains toward the west. Bursts of heavy snow is expected at times across the mountain ranges, with rates up to one inch per hour over Stevens Pass.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons

POST FALLS, Idaho - Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

