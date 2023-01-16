Read full article on original website
DUI hit-and-run knocks down powerline on Orchard Drive in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. - Orchard Drive will be closed "indefinitely" and more than 100 people are without power in Pullman after a vehicle crashed into a powerline. According to the Pullman Police Department, the crash was a hit-and-run by driver who was under the influence. Orchard Drive is closed indefinitely, following a DUI hit and run crash that resulted in a down power pole.
Firefighters save northwest Spokane home from garage fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) saved a northwest Spokane home from a garage fire early Saturday morning. According to a release from SFD, crews were dispatched to the home shortly before 5 a.m. Crews arrived within four minutes of receiving the call to find to find the garage was on fire.
Suspect followed by helicopter, arrested after eluding Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them was arrested in north Spokane Thursday evening, after police tracked him down with the help of a Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan...
Winter Weather Advisories in place across WA, snow falling in Spokane and north Idaho Saturday night
It’s feeling more like winter across the Inland Northwest this weekend, as the snow returned to the state Saturday. A low-pressure system coming from the Pacific moved through the region Saturday, with the heavier snow centering in over the Cascade Mountains toward the west. Bursts of heavy snow is expected at times across the mountain ranges, with rates up to one inch per hour over Stevens Pass.
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons
POST FALLS, Idaho - Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition
SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from...
Camp Hope shrinks amid efforts to address homelessness in Spokane
The Washington State Department of Transportation shared an estimated 138 people are living in Camp Hope as of Thursday, down from nearly 200 in mid-December. WSDOT also counted a decline in tents, RVs, and vehicles.
'She's a special one': Community coming together for dog shot in mouth, in need of forever home
WELLPINIT, Wash. - There is a dog awaiting emergency surgery on the Spokane Indian Reservation, after she was shot in the mouth earlier this month, the bullet still lodged in her shoulder. “It’s gut-wrenching, I don’t know how somebody could do that,” Allison Burke said. Burke works...
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
Gonzaga rewind: Anton Watson's rebounding efforts help 'focused' Zags get back on track vs. Pacific
STOCKTON, Calif. – Whether they’re seeking the information themselves, or made aware of it via a third party, college basketball players normally don’t have to look far to find opinions from the general public. The commentary on Gonzaga’s play over the last three weeks seemed to reach...
