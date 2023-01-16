Read full article on original website
The NYS Department Of Labor Receives $9.1 Million Unemployment Insurance Grant For Underserved Communities
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced that it was awarded a $9.1 million grant from the U.S Department of Labor (USDOL) to promote equitable access to New York’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) program. The equity grant, part of the American Rescue Plan...
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
The state of New York is sending eligible residents two tax credit rebates
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for two tax credits? The first credit is the Empire State child credit and the second credit is the earned income credit.
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
wellsvillesun.com
Column: Things for New York employers to know in 2023
A new year is always a transformative period for the human resources function of any organization. It’s the time when employee benefits are renewed, insurance premiums go up, annual notices go out, and policies are (re)introduced. It’s also the time when employers had better make sure they’re living up...
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
600,000 Mega ‘Billion’ Winning Tickets Sold in New York State
People from the Hudson Valley and across New York recently won around $5 million playing the most recent Mega Millions. New Yorkers didn't win the jackpot, but you may have still won!. The winning numbers for Friday's "Mega Billions" Mega Millions drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 with...
Migrants In New York Accused Of Wasting Taxpayer Funded Food
A worker at a New York hotel where many of the migrants are staying says the migrants have been wasting food paid for by taxpayers.
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
New York’s Highest Paying Jobs – Are They Worth It?
How can you put a price tag on critical or emergency care. When there is a crisis or life saving event, we are very luck to have some incredible medical professionals ready to act and save lives. These incredible people are at the top of their field and their pay is reflecting that.
What to know about New York state property tax break for first responders
ALBANY N.Y. (WETM) – On January 18th, a school district near Albany held a public hearing as it considers providing a tax exemption to qualified first responders who live and serve within the district. The exemption comes after Governor Kathy Hochul recently approved a property tax exemption of up to 10% on the primary home […]
Officials crack down on illegal cannabis sales
Lawmakers are looking at a bill that would penalize stores selling cannabis illegally, also known as sticker stores. These sales began once cannabis became decriminalized in 2021.
waer.org
Report: Senior rural NYers face housing, transportation disparities
A recent report from AARP New York finds older rural New Yorkers are struggling to age in place due to a wealth of disparities. The two biggest issues outlined in the report are housing and transportation access, each with its own set of challenges. For housing, many rural homes weren't built with accessibility in mind and modifications can be costly.
Your License Will Change in 2023 in New York State
THE DMV in New York State is worried about fraud and counterfeit licenses. Here are some of the changes that you will see on your new ID:
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
pix11.com
What to know about buy now, pay later services
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Instead of the three traditional payment options cash, debit, and credit – many retailers are turning to another option: buy now, pay later services. Meredith Gallo, a senior editor for research and testing at Best Reviews, joined New York Living to explain how buy now pay later services such as Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna, work.
JCPenney to Close New York Store Location Soon
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
How Much the Average New Yorker Spends on Smoking in a Lifetime
Believe it or not America is still full of cigarette smokers. New York has a lot of smokers. How much are they spending on cigarettes?. Tobacco use is one of the nastiest killers in America. According to the CDC, a couple of the leading causes of death in America is heart disease and cancer. Both of which can be a result of chronic smoking. The habit kills over half a million people each year.
WKTV
Over $38 million in state funding dedicated to fighting homelessness
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, $38.2 million in state funding will address homelessness in areas outside of New York City. The funding will be used to establish eight Safe Options Support Teams, providing intensive outreach, engagement and care coordination services to homeless individuals. "Far too many New...
uticaphoenix.net
Governor Hochul updates New Yorkers on state’s progress combatting Covid-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use...
