ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 1

Related
wellsvillesun.com

Column: Things for New York employers to know in 2023

A new year is always a transformative period for the human resources function of any organization. It’s the time when employee benefits are renewed, insurance premiums go up, annual notices go out, and policies are (re)introduced. It’s also the time when employers had better make sure they’re living up...
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates

New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
waer.org

Report: Senior rural NYers face housing, transportation disparities

A recent report from AARP New York finds older rural New Yorkers are struggling to age in place due to a wealth of disparities. The two biggest issues outlined in the report are housing and transportation access, each with its own set of challenges. For housing, many rural homes weren't built with accessibility in mind and modifications can be costly.
94.3 Lite FM

Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York

I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
pix11.com

What to know about buy now, pay later services

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Instead of the three traditional payment options cash, debit, and credit – many retailers are turning to another option: buy now, pay later services. Meredith Gallo, a senior editor for research and testing at Best Reviews, joined New York Living to explain how buy now pay later services such as Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna, work.
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

How Much the Average New Yorker Spends on Smoking in a Lifetime

Believe it or not America is still full of cigarette smokers. New York has a lot of smokers. How much are they spending on cigarettes?. Tobacco use is one of the nastiest killers in America. According to the CDC, a couple of the leading causes of death in America is heart disease and cancer. Both of which can be a result of chronic smoking. The habit kills over half a million people each year.
NEW YORK STATE
WKTV

Over $38 million in state funding dedicated to fighting homelessness

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, $38.2 million in state funding will address homelessness in areas outside of New York City. The funding will be used to establish eight Safe Options Support Teams, providing intensive outreach, engagement and care coordination services to homeless individuals. "Far too many New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Governor Hochul updates New Yorkers on state’s progress combatting Covid-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use...

Comments / 0

Community Policy