Why Bengals vs. Bills is being played in Buffalo: Explaining the NFL's home-field advantage ruling for 2023 playoffs
The NFL's playoff format had to be tweaked a bit for the 2023 edition in response to the cancellation of the Bills vs. Bengals Week 17 game. Buffalo and Cincinnati were supposed to play one another on "Monday Night Football" and the game began without issue. However, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter and had to be resuscitated on the field as players watched in horror.
NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 divisional round
The NFL playoffs roll on to the divisional round, meaning for the first time this postseason, the Chiefs and Eagles will take the field. Both teams had a week off after clinching the top seeds in their respective conferences. While both teams are positioned strong heading into the playoffs, it is worth noting that the week of rest hasn't always benefitted teams in the past. Last year, both No. 1 seeds were knocked off in their first playoff games.
What is the Q-Collar? Explaining the band NFL players like Dalton Schultz, Tony Pollard wear around their neck
If you've tuned in to an NFL game recently, you may have noticed something interesting around the necks of NFL players. No, it's not jewelry, but something that might be the new wave in head injury prevention: the Q-Collar. The Q-Collar is the latest attempt in head injury prevention, but...
Cowboys vs. 49ers final score, results: San Francisco books spot in NFC Championship game with standout defensive showing
The NFC Championship game will feature the conference's two most talented teams. The 49ers made sure of that, riding a lockdown defensive performance to a 19-12 victory over the Cowboys in Santa Clara on Sunday. It was a game befitting of the legendary rivalry that precedes it, with both sides...
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB 'good to go' after playing through ankle sprain vs. Jaguars
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Chiefs' chances for a Lombardi Trophy nearly took a major blow Saturday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to briefly leave Kansas City's dvisional round playoff game with an ankle injury after taking a hit by Jaguars defensive tackle Arden Key.
'Saturday Night Live' parodies 'Fox NFL Sunday' crew moments after Eagles defeat Giants in divisional round
Anyone tuning in to NBC to watch "Saturday Night Live" following the Giants' 38-7 loss at the hands of the Eagles may have had a momentary bit of confusion. The cold open for the show featured the iconic NFL on Fox theme song. Any concerns about a channel mixup were...
Five reasons why Bills were dominated by Bengals in AFC divisional playoffs loss
For the second consecutive NFL season, the Bills' AFC playoff run came to a tough end in the divisional round. Buffalo was dominated by Cincinnati, 27-10, at home on Sunday to be eliminated from Super Bowl 57 contention. Following the heartbreak on the road in Kansas City last year, the...
How do you pronounce Travis Etienne? A guide for how to (correctly) say Jaguars RB's name
Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jaguars will attempt a franchise-defining upset at the top-seeded Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday. Etienne, who has 1,234 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season — including a 109-yard performance vs. the Chargers in the wild-card round — stands to be a central figure to Jacksonville's upset bid. Chances are, the NBC announcer crew of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth or Melissa Stark will mispronounce his name. At the very least, there will be multiple iterations of it.
Daniel Jones 40 time: How fast is the Giants QB based on NFL Combine 40-yard dash?
After a pair of shaky seasons, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks to have reestablished himself as the hurler of the present and future for Big Blue. Jones made big strides as a thrower this year, bumping his competition percentage to 67.2% while dropping his interception rate to a league-low 1.1%. Still, the fourth-year starter isn't called "Vanilla Vick" for nothing. He takes pride in his ability to tuck it and run, using his 6-foot-5 frame to evade pressure.
Why does Leighton Vander Esch wear a neck brace? How Cowboys star plays in the NFL with spinal stenosis
Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has had a whirlwind of an NFL career, and his neck is a major reason why. The first-round pick was one of the most productive linebackers in the league as a rookie in 2018, but injury concerns and shaky subsequent play nearly ended his Cowboys career earlier than anyone expected.
Why Lil Jon is performing at halftime of Chiefs vs. Jaguars playoff game
When you think of Kansas City, do you think of Lil Jon?. You will on Saturday, as the Chiefs-Jaguars halftime show is going to feature the Atlanta-born rapper, producer, and hype man. The already extremely loud Arrowhead Stadium is going to have the party hitmaker performing at halftime. The Chiefs...
49ers prevent Cowboys' Brett Maher from kicking field goals in warmups ahead of playoff game
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is coming off one of the worst performances of the 2023 NFL playoffs, when he missed four of five extra-point attempts in the team's 31-14 win over the Buccaneers. It appears the 49ers wanted to make sure Maher has a similar outing for the teams' divisional...
Who is the Eagles' backup quarterback? Philadelphia's 2023 QB depth chart behind Jalen Hurts
The Eagles are getting back an important piece of their offense for Saturday's divisional game vs. the Giants. Quarterback Jalen Hurts may have played in Philadelphia's Week 18 game vs. the NFC East foes, but was clearly limited as he recovered from a lingering shoulder injury that kept him out of action in Weeks 16 and 17. That contributed to a 20-of-35 passing performance for 229 yards and an interception, as well as only 13 yards on nine rushes.
Josh Allen nicknames: Why Tony Romo calls Bills QB 'The Alien' and 'Mr. January'
Josh Allen is a man of many talents. The Bills star has developed quite the reputation over the years, thrusting himself into NFL MVP contention while taking his team to heights it hasn't reached since the early 1990s. That has spawned countless nicknames, from The General to The Winter Soldier....
Ja'Marr Chase's overturned TD in Bengals vs. Bills game sparks debate over NFL's catch rule
The NFL is keeping its "What is a catch?" debate alive after a controversial ruling during the 2023 NFL playoffs. The call in question came late in the first half of the Bengals vs. Bills playoff game. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to thread a third-and-goal pass from the 11-yard line perfectly to his top receiver Ja'Marr Chase for a touchdown.
Joe Burrow, Bengals embrace underdog mentality in dominant win over Bills: 'Better send those refunds'
The Bengals heard all the whispers heading into their AFC divisional round clash with the Bills. The expectation was that Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and company would run roughshod over them. Cincinnati's offensive line was banged up and its defense struggled at times to contain the Tyler Huntley-led Ravens a week prior. Highmark Stadium was going to be bumping.
Who is the Jaguars' backup quarterback? Jacksonville's 2023 QB depth chart behind Trevor Lawrence
In just the span of a year, second-year Jaguars quarterback has gone from all-bust potential to undisputed leader of the Jaguars. The former No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson has Jacksonville on the verge of a potential franchise-defining victory, with the 4-seed Jaguars to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.
Who has the most catches in an NFL playoff game? Chiefs' Travis Kelce falls one short of mark in impressive performance
It's hard to make a case against Travis Kelce as the best tight end in the NFL. He continued to bolster his claim early against the Jaguars on Saturday, hauling in 10 catches in the first half of the teams' AFC divisional round game, even with Patrick Mahomes exiting with an ankle injury toward the end of the first quarter.
Who do 49ers or Cowboys play next? Opponent for 2023 NFC championship game
We're heading back to the '90s in the NFC divisional round, as the 49ers take on the Cowboys in the postseason for the second year in a row. In 2022, the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17 in the wild-card round before their ultimate defeat in the NFC championship game against the Rams.
Is Kyle Shanahan related to Mike Shanahan? NFL coaches share more than just success
Mike Shanahan's legacy lives on in the NFL in more ways than one. Iterations and offshoots of the famed "Shanahan" offense are still widely used across the league, and in some places, to great success. One of those places is San Francisco, where Kyle Shanahan has executed the scheme to...
