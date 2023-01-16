ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Why Bengals vs. Bills is being played in Buffalo: Explaining the NFL's home-field advantage ruling for 2023 playoffs

The NFL's playoff format had to be tweaked a bit for the 2023 edition in response to the cancellation of the Bills vs. Bengals Week 17 game. Buffalo and Cincinnati were supposed to play one another on "Monday Night Football" and the game began without issue. However, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter and had to be resuscitated on the field as players watched in horror.
Sporting News

NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 divisional round

The NFL playoffs roll on to the divisional round, meaning for the first time this postseason, the Chiefs and Eagles will take the field. Both teams had a week off after clinching the top seeds in their respective conferences. While both teams are positioned strong heading into the playoffs, it is worth noting that the week of rest hasn't always benefitted teams in the past. Last year, both No. 1 seeds were knocked off in their first playoff games.
Sporting News

How do you pronounce Travis Etienne? A guide for how to (correctly) say Jaguars RB's name

Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jaguars will attempt a franchise-defining upset at the top-seeded Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday. Etienne, who has 1,234 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season — including a 109-yard performance vs. the Chargers in the wild-card round — stands to be a central figure to Jacksonville's upset bid. Chances are, the NBC announcer crew of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth or Melissa Stark will mispronounce his name. At the very least, there will be multiple iterations of it.
Sporting News

Daniel Jones 40 time: How fast is the Giants QB based on NFL Combine 40-yard dash?

After a pair of shaky seasons, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks to have reestablished himself as the hurler of the present and future for Big Blue. Jones made big strides as a thrower this year, bumping his competition percentage to 67.2% while dropping his interception rate to a league-low 1.1%. Still, the fourth-year starter isn't called "Vanilla Vick" for nothing. He takes pride in his ability to tuck it and run, using his 6-foot-5 frame to evade pressure.
Sporting News

Who is the Eagles' backup quarterback? Philadelphia's 2023 QB depth chart behind Jalen Hurts

The Eagles are getting back an important piece of their offense for Saturday's divisional game vs. the Giants. Quarterback Jalen Hurts may have played in Philadelphia's Week 18 game vs. the NFC East foes, but was clearly limited as he recovered from a lingering shoulder injury that kept him out of action in Weeks 16 and 17. That contributed to a 20-of-35 passing performance for 229 yards and an interception, as well as only 13 yards on nine rushes.
Sporting News

Joe Burrow, Bengals embrace underdog mentality in dominant win over Bills: 'Better send those refunds'

The Bengals heard all the whispers heading into their AFC divisional round clash with the Bills. The expectation was that Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and company would run roughshod over them. Cincinnati's offensive line was banged up and its defense struggled at times to contain the Tyler Huntley-led Ravens a week prior. Highmark Stadium was going to be bumping.
