How Jones will help Australia 'care about the Wallabies again'

Dual international Mat Rogers has warned the current crop of Wallabies that some “snowflakes” will “absolutely hate” being coached by Eddie Jones. Talented playmaker Rogers rapidly rose to superstar status during his decorated NRL career, before making the switch to the 15-player game. After starring for...
'I'm disappointed': Rennie releases first statement after Wallabies axing

Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has expressed how “disappointed” he is, following Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe him ahead of this year’s World Cup. Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday morning that Rennie had been fired from his position as the head coach of the men’s national team, just eight months out from the World Cup.
Casemiro Manchester United suspension: Why Red Devils star will miss Arsenal match

Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro will miss out on Sunday's showdown with Arsenal because of suspension for yellow card accumulation. WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro drew his fifth yellow card of the campaign after taking down Wilfried Zaha in the second half of Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace with Manchester United ahead 1-0. Crystal Palace equalised shortly after the costly booking and the match finished level.

