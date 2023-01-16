Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How Jones will help Australia 'care about the Wallabies again'
Dual international Mat Rogers has warned the current crop of Wallabies that some “snowflakes” will “absolutely hate” being coached by Eddie Jones. Talented playmaker Rogers rapidly rose to superstar status during his decorated NRL career, before making the switch to the 15-player game. After starring for...
Sporting News
'I'm disappointed': Rennie releases first statement after Wallabies axing
Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has expressed how “disappointed” he is, following Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe him ahead of this year’s World Cup. Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday morning that Rennie had been fired from his position as the head coach of the men’s national team, just eight months out from the World Cup.
Sporting News
Why are Man United the only team playing tonight? Crystal Palace Premier League date explained
While some Premier League teams are in the middle of an eight-day break from play, Manchester United and Crystal Palace return to action on Wednesday when the top-flight's form team visit south London, where they lost 1-0 last season. In Palace's case, the Eagles will have only three days to...
Sporting News
When is Man City vs Tottenham? Date, time, early odds and history for Premier League match
If there was a consolation for Manchester City as leaders Arsenal accelerated further away from them on Sunday, it might have been Tottenham's tepid performance in their 2-0 North London derby defeat. Struggling Spurs will have to improve significantly to trouble City on Thursday, when a win for the reigning...
Sporting News
Wolves vs Liverpool live score, updates, highlights and lineups as visitors lead through Elliott stunner
Had the VAR cameras at Anfield covered every inch of its pitch, it is unlikely Liverpool would have got as far as earning an FA Cup replay from their first meeting with Wolves. But Toti's controversially disallowed winner meant the sides were forced to be content with a share of...
Sporting News
Is Lionel Messi playing today vs Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo? Latest on PSG lineup for Riyadh Season Cup 2023
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could well play against each other for a final time when PSG take on a combined Al Nassr and Al Hilal side in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The match will mark Ronaldo's debut in the country after swapping Manchester United for the Middle East at the end of 2022.
Sporting News
Casemiro Manchester United suspension: Why Red Devils star will miss Arsenal match
Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro will miss out on Sunday's showdown with Arsenal because of suspension for yellow card accumulation. WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro drew his fifth yellow card of the campaign after taking down Wilfried Zaha in the second half of Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace with Manchester United ahead 1-0. Crystal Palace equalised shortly after the costly booking and the match finished level.
Sporting News
Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League match
On his way to becoming an Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira played a tough-tackling part in several epic games across 17 appearances in the Gunners' midfield against Manchester United. Now, the Crystal Palace head coach is aiming to end United's nine-match winning run in all competitions and help the Eagles arrest...
Sporting News
Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live score, updates, highlights from Australian Open blockbuster
Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis will meet in a second-round Australian Open blockbuster at Margaret Court Arena on Thursday. In the first round, Murray wound back the clock with a superb five-set win over 13th-seed Matteo Berrettini, while Kokkinakis blitzed former world No.9 Fabio Fognini. The winner will face either...
Sporting News
Rafael Nadal injury latest: Defending Australian Open champion crashes out in brutal fashion
Concerns about Rafael Nadal’s form and fitness have trailed him around for some time now, but after snapping his recent losing streak against Jack Draper in the first round of the Australian Open, there was a renewed hope the legendary Spaniard could string together another stirring run. However, this...
Comments / 0