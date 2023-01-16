ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Kaiir Elam, Gabe Davis step up big for Bills after rocky seasons

By AJ Feldman, Thad Brown
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iR9Qs_0kG1A0Wi00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Most of this year has been a struggle for Gabe Davis and Kyrie Elam, especially with both dealing with high expectations all season long.

But not in this game.

In Buffalo’s 34-31 win against the Dolphins, Davis had six catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. Every one of his grabs seemed important.

Elam had an interception in the second half that might’ve just turned the game around and then he also broke up a pass on fourth down that finally put it away.

“It feels great. You know how important these games are,” said Davis. “It’s a win and done around this time. Just to contribute and help my team win, especially in these big moments. It feels awesome.”

His six receptions was tied for his most this season and his yardage was the second-most he’s had all year.

“He works his tail off in practice,” said Josh Allen. “He works extremely hard. He’s been so reliable for us. I was just giving him some opportunities to make some plays and he came up with some big ones tonight.”

Elam didn’t play at all to start the game, but when Dane Jackson left the game with a knee injury, the rookie stepped up big time. It didn’t come as a surprise to his teammate Tre’Davious White.

“Kaiir’s such a student of the game,” said White. “The way that he attacked the week. Coming in on off-days, catching balls. So him catching that pick is something that he’s been waiting on.”

“He really wants it, his desire to be the best that he can be is next to none,” he added. “The way he prepared, the way he comes in and takes care of his body as a rookie, the success he had today was not a surprise.”

“I thought he did some really good things in the game,” said Sean McDermott. “The interception he executed the technique. And then on fourth down, he knocked the pass down. I thought he did some really good things.

Elam was injured on that fourth down pass breakup, but McDermott said it only was a cramp and that he should be fine.

Dane Jackson also could have returned to this game after he was injured in the first half.

The Bills will take every healthy and useful option they can find in the secondary next week against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

11-year-old dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. The girl was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was caught in the crossfire and shot in the midsection Chief […]
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Man arrested after Ridgeway Ave shooting, kicked police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Ridgeway Ave. The RPD says shortly before 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and a victim leaving the area at the 400 block of Ridgeway Ave. Upon their arrival, RPD officers say […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Yardbarker

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement

As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.  Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002.  So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round

The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
MINNESOTA STATE
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy