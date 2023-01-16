Chris Eubank Jr. remains locked in on the fight immediately ahead of him but had to take a step back to briefly revisit the past. The current middleweight contender has done his best to move on from the debacle that led to his canceled fight with fellow second-generation boxer Conor Benn last October. Their highly anticipated grudge match was on the ropes once it was learned that Benn tested positive for a banned substance more than a month prior to their planned October 8 clash. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) eventually announced its refusal to sanction the event, leading to the cancellation.

1 DAY AGO