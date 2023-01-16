Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Fight Scheduled For Third Time; February 25 In Saudi Arabia
Jake Paul can only hope the third time's the charm. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal has been reached for Paul to face rival Tommy Fury on February 25 at a site to be announced in Saudi Arabia. Combat sports reporter Ariel Helwani was the first to report Tuesday that the social media star and the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury came to terms again.
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez-Jade Bornea: IBF Postpones Purse Bid For Title Fight, Both Parties Granted Extension
A title fight whose talks were previously unproductive is now back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed the IBF has postponed a purse bid hearing scheduled for Tuesday to have determined promotional rights for the Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez-Jade Bornea IBF junior bantamweight title fight. An extension was granted by the New Jersey-based sanctioning body after both parties requested an extension.
Boxing Scene
Chantelle Cameron, Natasha Jonas Force Movement: Women’s Competition Index Update
The first big result of 2023 is in. On Friday, Jessica Nery Plata defeated Kim Clavel in a Jr. flyweight unification. GivenYokasta Valle’s decision to remain unified at strawweight instead of 108 pounds, it left Plata as the lone major titlist at Jr. flyweight. A case can be made for Plata as the new lineal queen of her class.
Boxing Scene
Cesar Francis: I Want Real Fights, The Winner of Barboza-Pedraza
Cesar Francis is eyeing a shot at the big time, as he continues his rise on ProBox TV this January 25 against action filled Mexican Jesus Saracho. Francis turns his attention to Jesus Saracho, who boasts a 12-1 record, and the Brooklyn based super lightweight went in on his Mexican counterpart.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Gonna Put My Neck on the Line that Canelo Fights Bivol For 168 Undisputed This Year
Eddie Hearn is apparently confident that Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol will partake in a rematch later this year. What’s more, the Matchroom head has an inkling the proposed return bout will be staged not at the light heavyweight limit as last time but at 168, where Alvarez holds all four major belts.
Boxing Scene
Jonnie Rice On Facing Jared Anderson: I Would Have To Go To Another Level Of Training
Jonnie Rice realizes that his seventh-round stoppage of Guido Vianello could lead to an offer for him to fight Jared Anderson next. Las Vegas’ Rice has sparred with the undefeated Anderson enough to know that fighting him would be much more difficult than boxing Italy’s Vianello. The 23-year-old Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs), of Toledo, Ohio, has established himself as one of the biggest punchers in the heavyweight division during his three-year professional career and is widely viewed as one of boxing’s rising stars.
Boxing Scene
Jessica Nery Plata Seizes the Reigns at Jr. Flyweight: Weekend Afterthoughts
Road wins always feel like a little something extra. Defeating other world class professionals is hard work. Doing it in someone else’s back yard often feels like it takes a little something extra. The story of boxing is littered with tales of fighters who saw earned victories denied on the road.
Boxing Scene
Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue 122-Pound Championship Clash Targeted For Late Spring In Japan
A pound-for-pound showdown is on the horizon. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal has been reached for a Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue championship fight. Fulton will defend his unified WBC/WBO junior featherweight crown versus Inoue, who recently vacated his undisputed bantamweight championship in pursuit of winning a title in a fourth weight division.
Boxing Scene
Hank Lundy Replaces Ivan Redkach, To Face Adrien Broner On February 25 In Atlanta
Due to circumstances out of the control of BLK Prime, Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs), who was intended to fight Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight main event on February 25, will now be replaced with “Hammerin” Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs). Broner vs. Lundy,...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Receives Contract For Davis-Garcia: 'Devil Is In The Details; April 15, Let's Go!'
Two months after all parties declared a done deal was in place, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are nearly set to fight. A contract has been sent to Golden Boy Promotions containing details of the proposed super fight, company founder and chairman Oscar De La Hoya confirmed on Tuesday. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion was prepared to review in full with Garcia shortly after a press conference in Los Angeles to promote Golden Boy’s upcoming January 28 DAZN show in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji-Jonathan 'Bomba' Gonzalez WBC/WBA/WBO Unification Bout In Play For April
A path has been cleared for multi-belt junior flyweight unification match. BoxingScene.com has learned that Kenshiro ‘The Amazing Boy’ Teraji and Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez are all but set to take place in April at a venue to be determined in Japan. Teraji will risk his lineal junior flyweight championship and WBC and WBA titles, while Puerto Rico’s Gonzalez will once again travel abroad with his WBO belt in tow.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. Scoffs At Conor Benn's 'Science Is Good' Claim
Chris Eubank Jr. remains locked in on the fight immediately ahead of him but had to take a step back to briefly revisit the past. The current middleweight contender has done his best to move on from the debacle that led to his canceled fight with fellow second-generation boxer Conor Benn last October. Their highly anticipated grudge match was on the ropes once it was learned that Benn tested positive for a banned substance more than a month prior to their planned October 8 clash. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) eventually announced its refusal to sanction the event, leading to the cancellation.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: De Carolis-Scardina Rematch is Off, Mahfoud, Yigit, More
The much anticipated rematch between Italian super middleweights Giovanni De Carolis (31-10-1) and Daniele Scardina (20-1) that was set for March 3 in Milano is off. Scardina and Opi since 92 has issued an official statement that says that Scardina can't make the weight and will now move up to light heavyweight.
Boxing Scene
Arum: Usyk Wants 50-50 For Fury Fight; That's Not Right If Their Fight Is At Wembley
Bob Arum and Frank Warren are awaiting an offer from investors in Saudi Arabia who they believe want to bring the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title fight to that country sometime this spring. If that offer either never comes or is deemed unacceptable, Arum has informed BoxingScene.com that their backup...
Boxing Scene
IBA World Boxing Tour Event in Marrakesh Will Feature Top Moroccan Fighters
There is plenty of local interest for the upcoming World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series tournament in Marrakesh after the International Boxing Association confirmed that a significant number of elite Moroccan competitors will be stepping into the ring. The event, which will take place from 2-10 February 2023, will shine...
Boxing Scene
Ajagba-Shaw ESPN Main Event Drew Average Audience Of 427,000, Peaked At 455,000
Efe Ajagba-Stephan Shaw wasn’t exactly an entertaining main event Saturday night, but ESPN’s audience grew as their 10-round heavyweight contest continued. Nielsen Media Research released data Wednesday that indicated the unremarkable bout between Ajagba and Shaw was watched by an average audience of 427,000. Viewership peaked at 455,000 in the later rounds of a fight Ajagba won by unanimous decision at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.
Boxing Scene
2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships Attracts Twice As Many Participants
Lausanne, Switzerland - The second edition of the ASBC U22 Men's and Women's Asian Boxing Championships will take place in Bangkok, Thailand from 17-26 January 2023. In total, 243 athletes from the continent are registered to participate in the opening event of 2023. 21 countries, including Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan,...
