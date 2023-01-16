Read full article on original website
Featured Local Job: Direct Care Staff
New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and Dubois area. The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program. Competitive starting wage: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour. All shifts available; weekends a must. Licensed CNA’s...
Featured Local Job: Class A & B CDL Concrete Redi-Mix Drivers
Heeter Lumber Inc. is looking to hire experienced or entry-level full-time Concrete REDI-MIX Drivers at both their New Bethlehem and Sligo locations. REDI-MIX Driver position starts at $22.00/hour, depending on experience. If you have never operated a concrete mixer truck, they will train on-site!!. Heeter Lumber Inc. employee benefits include:
Clarion Chamber Seeking Logo Submissions for Upcoming Autumn Leaf Festival
CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry (CACBI) is currently accepting logo submissions for the 2023 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival. The winning theme is “Groovin into Autumn” submitted anonymously. Logo submissions are judged by the following:. 1. Logos should reflect the theme,...
Expansion Is On Its Way for SMI Homes of Strattanville
STRATTANVILLE, Pa (EYT)— Structural Modular Innovations LLC has acquired Structural Modulars Inc. (SMI Homes) of Strattanville, Pa. SMI Homes has been manufacturing custom modular homes, professional buildings, and multi‐family homes for over 33 years. The move for Structural Modular Innovations LLC to acquire SMI Homes began early in...
SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber Inc. Has Multiple Full-Time and Part-Time Positions Open
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber Inc. has multiple full-time and part-time positions open at their Knox, New Bethlehem, and Sligo locations. Experienced or entry-level full-time Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver – Knox. They are also accepting part-time applicants. The Yard/Delivery Driver position will make up to $16.00/hour, depending on...
SPONSORED: BROOKVILLE Equipment Corporation Forecasts the Mining Industry to Continue to Increase through 2027
In 2022, BROOKVILLE contracted an increasing amount of mining units to be shipped in the 2023 year. Customers such as American Consolidated Natural Resources (ACNR), Alliance Resource Partners, Arch Resources, Blackhawk Mining, Allegheny Metallurgical, Consol Energy, and Coronado Global Resources are part of the new and rebuilt units for 2023.
Burns & Burns Insurance Donates $500 to First Presbyterian Church of Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On January 5th, Burns & Burns, in partnership with MMG Insurance, presented a $500.00 check to the First Presbyterian Church of Clarion. The check will be donated to the Food Bag Ministry. The First Presbyterian Church of Clarion provides food bags to 60 to 70 families per month. They partner with Second Harvest to purchase stock at reduced prices to make donations stretch as far as they can.
Pisarcik Seeks Re-Election as Jefferson County Commissioner
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Jeffrey Pisarcik is seeking re-election as Democratic Jefferson County Commissioner. Jeff is the son of the late Dennis and Donna Pisarcik of Brockway. He resides in Sykesville with his wife Tammy and is the proud father of Jessica Poe, Ohio, and Kyle Pisarcik, Sykesville, and five beautiful grandchildren.
AAA: Gas Prices Stable in Pa.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Gas prices are steady in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.743. Average price during the week of...
GANT: Morrisdale Man Pleads Guilty to Inappropriately Touching Woman
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Morrisdale man charged with indecent assault for reaching into a vehicle to touch a woman inappropriately pleaded guilty Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Victor Ren Taylor, 41, was originally charged with four counts of misdemeanor indecent assault, along with...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
State Police Calls: Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney investigated a drug possession at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Reynoldsville Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Wayne Road
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville woman was injured in a rollover crash in Winslow Township on Monday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 5:38 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on Wayne Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Jeep Patriot...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Crisp Cheese Breadsticks
1 – 5 oz. jar sharp American cheese spread. 1 – 1 pound unsliced loaf day-old white or wheat bread. -In a small bowl, combine the cheese spread, butter, egg white, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder; beat until fluffy and blended. -Remove crust from bread. Cut loaf in...
Three Rushed to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on Route 536
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision on State Route 536 on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Route 536, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Suspects Jailed for Burglary on Egypt Road Charged in Second Break-In
According to PSP DuBois, 39-year-old Norman Edward Byerly and 22-year-old Paige Larue Pearsall, both of DuBois, are facing new charges following an investigation into a burglary that happened between January 7 and January 12, approximately three miles from the site of the January 8 burglary on Egypt Road. According to...
Police: Punxsy Man Busted for Possession of Meth
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Punxsutawney man is facing drug charges for possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 27-year-old Dennis Michael Coombs, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on January 13:
Driver Faces Corruption of Minors, Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop in Reynoldsville
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 20-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges after police caught him providing marijuana to his little brother. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Thomas Karl Anderson, of White Oak, Allegheny County, on Tuesday, January 10, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
