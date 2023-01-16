Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Richwood North Union stretched out and finally snapped Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan to earn a 49-35 victory on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 7, Richwood North Union faced off against Springfield Northwestern. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pretty portrait: Ontario paints a victorious picture in win over Fredericktown
Ontario collected a solid win over Fredericktown in a 61-43 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 18. The last time Fredericktown and Ontario played in a 53-27 game on January 17, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Madison Tri-Village overcomes Hartford City Blackford
New Madison Tri-Village charged Hartford City Blackford and collected a 60-42 victory in Indiana girls basketball action on January 18. Recently on January 7, New Madison Tri-Village squared off with New Paris National Trail in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Newcomerstown catches fast wind, sails away from Bowerston Conotton Valley
Newcomerstown rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 55-17 win over Bowerston Conotton Valley in Ohio girls basketball action on January 18. In recent action on January 14, Newcomerstown faced off against Strasburg and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on January 14 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
London Madison-Plains dismantles North Lewisburg Triad in convincing manner
London Madison-Plains recorded a big victory over North Lewisburg Triad 64-40 on January 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time North Lewisburg Triad and London Madison-Plains played in a 57-55 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Old Fort mollywopps Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic
Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic got no credit and no consideration from Old Fort, which slammed the door 75-44 on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Old Fort and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off on January 21, 2022 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Carlisle Tecumseh overcomes Bellefontaine
Playing with a winning hand, New Carlisle Tecumseh trumped Bellefontaine 66-55 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 14, Bellefontaine faced off against London. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Granville pours it on Hebron Lakewood
Granville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Hebron Lakewood during a 50-18 beating in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Granville and Hebron Lakewood squared off with February 9, 2022 at Granville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Circleville tops Washington Court House Miami Trace
Circleville called "game" in the waning moments of a 39-27 defeat of Washington Court House Miami Trace in Ohio girls basketball action on January 18. Circleville drew first blood by forging a 13-5 margin over Washington Court House Miami Trace after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Valentine resigns as Madison football coach, applies for Ashland opening
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Scott Valentine resigned as Madison’s football coach Tuesday and has applied for the vacancy at Ashland, where he piloted the Arrows from 2002 to 2018. Valentine spent just one season at Madison, going 1-9 last fall.
richlandsource.com
Colonel Crawford survives taut tilt with Fredericktown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Colonel Crawford wore a victory shine after clipping Fredericktown 59-52 in Ohio boys basketball on January 18. Recently on January 13, Fredericktown squared off with East Knox in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail survives for narrow win over Malvern
Lore City Buckeye Trail finally found a way to top Malvern 46-44 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Malvern squared off with January 29, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Goshen's convoy passes Mt. Orab Western Brown
No quarter was granted as Goshen blunted Mt. Orab Western Brown's plans 62-51 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 17. Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Goshen squared off with March 29, 2021 at Goshen High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Woodsfield Monroe Central takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Caldwell
Woodsfield Monroe Central controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 53-32 victory over Caldwell in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Woodsfield Monroe Central and Caldwell played in a 60-40 game on January 19, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
The Patch Boys opens north central Ohio franchise
MANSFIELD -- Gregory Brunswick has been learning the elements of operating a business since the age of 5. Brunswick grew up on a dairy farm northwest of Dayton where he helped his parents with small jobs starting in elementary school, and earned greater responsibilities as a teenager.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Maysville triggers avalanche over Uhrichsville Claymont
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Zanesville Maysville turned out the lights on Uhrichsville Claymont 74-25 on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on January 10, Zanesville Maysville faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Newcomerstown on January...
richlandsource.com
Reynoldsburg rolls like thunder over Lancaster
Reynoldsburg left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Lancaster 57-26 on January 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Reynoldsburg and Lancaster squared off with February 7, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg darts by Mt. Gilead in easy victory
Centerburg's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-27 win over Mt. Gilead on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead faced off on December 10, 2021 at Centerburg High School. For a full...
richlandsource.com
Tiffin Calvert rains down on Gibsonburg
Tiffin Calvert's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gibsonburg 46-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 17. In recent action on January 9, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Kenton and Gibsonburg took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on January 12 at Gibsonburg High School. For more, click here.
