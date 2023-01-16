ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Richwood North Union hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Richwood North Union stretched out and finally snapped Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan to earn a 49-35 victory on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 7, Richwood North Union faced off against Springfield Northwestern. For more, click here.
RICHWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

New Madison Tri-Village overcomes Hartford City Blackford

New Madison Tri-Village charged Hartford City Blackford and collected a 60-42 victory in Indiana girls basketball action on January 18. Recently on January 7, New Madison Tri-Village squared off with New Paris National Trail in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
HARTFORD CITY, IN
richlandsource.com

Newcomerstown catches fast wind, sails away from Bowerston Conotton Valley

Newcomerstown rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 55-17 win over Bowerston Conotton Valley in Ohio girls basketball action on January 18. In recent action on January 14, Newcomerstown faced off against Strasburg and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on January 14 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School. For results, click here.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Old Fort mollywopps Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic got no credit and no consideration from Old Fort, which slammed the door 75-44 on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Old Fort and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off on January 21, 2022 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.
OLD FORT, OH
richlandsource.com

New Carlisle Tecumseh overcomes Bellefontaine

Playing with a winning hand, New Carlisle Tecumseh trumped Bellefontaine 66-55 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 14, Bellefontaine faced off against London. For results, click here.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Granville pours it on Hebron Lakewood

Granville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Hebron Lakewood during a 50-18 beating in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Granville and Hebron Lakewood squared off with February 9, 2022 at Granville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
GRANVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Circleville tops Washington Court House Miami Trace

Circleville called "game" in the waning moments of a 39-27 defeat of Washington Court House Miami Trace in Ohio girls basketball action on January 18. Circleville drew first blood by forging a 13-5 margin over Washington Court House Miami Trace after the first quarter.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Colonel Crawford survives taut tilt with Fredericktown

Mighty close, mighty fine, Colonel Crawford wore a victory shine after clipping Fredericktown 59-52 in Ohio boys basketball on January 18. Recently on January 13, Fredericktown squared off with East Knox in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Lore City Buckeye Trail survives for narrow win over Malvern

Lore City Buckeye Trail finally found a way to top Malvern 46-44 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Malvern squared off with January 29, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For more, click here.
MALVERN, OH
richlandsource.com

Goshen's convoy passes Mt. Orab Western Brown

No quarter was granted as Goshen blunted Mt. Orab Western Brown's plans 62-51 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 17. Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Goshen squared off with March 29, 2021 at Goshen High School last season. For more, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
richlandsource.com

The Patch Boys opens north central Ohio franchise

MANSFIELD -- Gregory Brunswick has been learning the elements of operating a business since the age of 5. Brunswick grew up on a dairy farm northwest of Dayton where he helped his parents with small jobs starting in elementary school, and earned greater responsibilities as a teenager.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Zanesville Maysville triggers avalanche over Uhrichsville Claymont

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Zanesville Maysville turned out the lights on Uhrichsville Claymont 74-25 on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on January 10, Zanesville Maysville faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Newcomerstown on January...
ZANESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Reynoldsburg rolls like thunder over Lancaster

Reynoldsburg left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Lancaster 57-26 on January 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Reynoldsburg and Lancaster squared off with February 7, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School last season. For more, click here.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Centerburg darts by Mt. Gilead in easy victory

Centerburg's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-27 win over Mt. Gilead on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead faced off on December 10, 2021 at Centerburg High School. For a full...
CENTERBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Tiffin Calvert rains down on Gibsonburg

Tiffin Calvert's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gibsonburg 46-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 17. In recent action on January 9, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Kenton and Gibsonburg took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on January 12 at Gibsonburg High School. For more, click here.
GIBSONBURG, OH

