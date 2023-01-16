ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Damian Lillard puts refs on blast after losing duel vs Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard did not hide his true feelings over the officiating late in the game of their 122-113 road loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night. Following the contest, Lillard pointed out that among the reasons the Blazers fell short of their mission to take down […] The post Damian Lillard puts refs on blast after losing duel vs Nikola Jokic, Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants

The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants —  whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby

Things got chippy between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Brook Lopez found himself in a lot of trouble after he was unable to contain his emotions during a heated juncture in the game. The Bucks big man was forced to take an early shower after getting himself ejected from the […] The post Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is arguably the greatest athlete at his position that the league has ever seen. He almost levitates off the ground when skying for a dunk or chase-down block, and because of this, he’s essentially guaranteed to produce one highlight play every night. But if there’s one downside to Morant’s […] The post Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision

For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade

Halfway through the 2022-23 season and Charles Barkley still can’t believe the Minnesota Timberwolves traded the farm for Rudy Gobert. And well, who can blame him? On Monday after the Timberwolves lost to the Utah Jazz, Barkley couldn’t help but diss the franchise for giving up a ton just for Gobert. Not only has Minnesota […] The post Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move

The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling along this season without Khris Middleton, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. He’s played in just seven games in 2022-23, but it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star isn’t far off finally returning. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton is heading to the Bucks’ G-League team, the Wisconsin […] The post Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks

Jason Kidd didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Dallas Mavericks’ poor play after they lost their third straight game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs actually played a good game offensively. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood combined for 72 points in the game, with the team shooting 52.4 percent […] The post Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Maxey sounds off on harsh reality of Sixers bench demotion

The Philadelphia 76ers have been using Tyrese Maxey off the bench of late. What started out as an easing-in period as he made his way back from injury is now a full-blown tactic being employed by Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. Rivers initially stated that it was Maxey’s idea to utilize him off the bench […] The post Tyrese Maxey sounds off on harsh reality of Sixers bench demotion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaren Jackson Jr. bold take shows why Steven Adams is the perfect Ja Morant teammate

The Memphis Grizzlies can’t stop winning games. They have managed to extend their undefeated streak to 11 games after taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers at home Wednesday night to the tune of a 115-114 score.  The backcourt tandem of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane led the way for the Grizzlies, but let Jaren Jackson Jr. […] The post Jaren Jackson Jr. bold take shows why Steven Adams is the perfect Ja Morant teammate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Wall drops major Tyler Hansbrough accusation, Psycho T claps back with John Calipari dig

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall was an absolute stud back in Lexington during his college days with the Kentucky Wildcats. Wall, however, made a recent admission that he could have ended up playing college basketball in Chapel Hill, particularly with the North Carolina Tar Heels, if it weren’t for the poor reception he got […] The post John Wall drops major Tyler Hansbrough accusation, Psycho T claps back with John Calipari dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to major Taylor Jenkins disrespect

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wants to turn the attention of the basketball world to head coach Taylor Jenkins and what could possibly be the biggest disrespect he’s seeing. On Twitter, Morant responded to a post saying that Jenkins is being widely ignored by the media despite the fact that he should be the top […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to major Taylor Jenkins disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
