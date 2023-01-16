Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
Truth About Cars
2024 E-Ray Brings Electrification, AWD to Chevrolet Corvette UPDATED
This will be a good day for spotting outraged boomers on Facebook. Chevy has just hauled the wraps off its newest addition to the Corvette line – an electrified model packing all-wheel drive and a 1.9 kWh battery pack between the seats. Relax, hoss. It still deploys a 6.2L...
2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury Edition
When the fleet company delivered a 2023 Cadillac Escalade premium luxury edition, brightly shining in Radiant Red Tintcoat for my test vehicle in December, it was like receiving an early Christmas present. There’s nothing like driving an Escalade to make you feel special, even when it’s only yours for a week.
ktalnews.com
Cadillac Goddess returns for a new era
The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq EV flagship is a step toward the future for the General Motors luxury brand, but it also resurrects a bit of the past in the form of the Cadillac Goddess mascot. A relic of the days when hood ornaments were fashionable, the Cadillac Goddess appeared on...
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Drops The Hemi V8
A lot of people are shocked at the moment upon learning you can’t get a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a V8 engine. It’s not like Jeep and Stellantis were trumpeting this change from the rooftops, but they also haven’t exactly been hiding it for the past while. Still, people have been blithely unaware that V8s in general are going the way of the dodo, a fact we’ve lamented for some time.
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
Carscoops
BMW M850i vs Lexus LC500 vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is A Fight Of The Few Remaining V8 Coupes
Due to the nature of the automotive industry and its trend towards more practical, do-it-all vehicles, there aren’t many coupes left in the market, and even fewer powered by an 8-cylinder engine. Of those few remaining cars, YouTuber Sam CarLegion decided to pick one from arguably the three countries best known for making vehicles, then pit them against each other in a race.
gmauthority.com
GM Dealers Delivered 22 Cadillac CT6 Units In 2022
The Cadillac CT6 has long since been discontinued in the United States, as production officially ended back in early 2020, with the 2020 model year being the last of the luxury sedan. However, there still seem to be a few CT6 models floating around dealership lots, as GM recorded a few CT6 deliveries almost three years since production ended.
Gear Patrol
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: Hybrid, AWD and Blisteringly Quick
The C8 generation of the Chevrolet Corvette forever altered the storied lineage, switching to a mid-engine layout and ditching the trademark manual transmission. We first met the base Stingray model. We’ve seen the Z06 (and hope to drive it soon). Now, Chevrolet is debuting the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, the quickest C8 yet — and the wildest departure from tradition to date. And with its presumed fuel economy and all-weather capability, it's also the most practical.
MotorTrend Magazine
This 1951 Pickup Truck Isn't a Ford. It's a Mercury M-1!
When someone mentions Ford Motor Company's Mercury brand, images of exciting cars like the Cougar, the iconic late 1940s Eight sedan (usually turned into a "lead sled"), or even imports sold through their dealerships like the Capri or the Merkur XR4Ti. What isn't always brought up is the brand's line of pickup trucks. Yep, you've read that correctly; There was a time that Mercury built trucks that were sold in Canada, and we'll detail that history thanks to this 1951 Mercury M-1 pickup going on the auction block at Mecum Kissimmee in 2023.
MotorTrend Magazine
Dare To Be Different: Graham Hollywood Sedan With a Twin-Turbo Cadillac V-8
HOT ROD has long championed the idea of building cars that are out of the mainstream. Long before then-editor Jeff Smith dubbed the movement "Dare To Be Different" in the 1980s, HRM featured cars that were wild, wacky, and downright strange, in a good way. Dick Raczuk's 1941 Graham Hollywood...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche Macan: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
The Porsche Macan returns as a 10Best winner after a year off. Part of the reason it's back is that it drives as though it belongs in our 10Best Cars competition, with a nimbleness rarely found among the higher-riding breed of vehicles. In GTS guise, where a twin-turbo V-6 engine cranks out a serious 434 horsepower, the Macan acts like an enlarged hot hatch, with ultrasharp steering complemented by a willing chassis. You're up higher than you are in Porsche's iconic sports cars, but you quickly forget you're piloting a roughly 4300-pound crossover when the 2.9-liter engine emits a raucous growl as the Macan scythes through corners with fleet-footed finesse.
Gear Patrol
Cadillac Logo: The History and Meaning of an American Luxury Brand Symbol
How has the Cadillac logo evolved over the brand's history? Check out the history and symbolism of the Cadillac crest. The post Cadillac Logo: The History and Meaning of an American Luxury Brand Symbol appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
