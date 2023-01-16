Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Inconsistencies emerge in audit studying Clayton County travel expenses, training payments
JONESBORO — An audit of Clayton County government officials’ travel spending, training and payments to higher learning institutions from July 2018 to July 2022 is underway. The audit’s scope also includes policies and procedures related to training and travel. David Roberts, partner with Mauldin & Jenkins, provided...
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an Hour
Atlanta, GA. - The Atlanta metro area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. With a population of over 6 million and a gross domestic product of more than $400 billion, Atlanta has the 10th largest economy in the country and the 20th largest in the world. It's also one of 10 US cities to be ranked as an Alpha Global City.
APD officers could be getting help with rent, housing thanks to federal funding
ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are trying to find ways to keep public safety workers from leaving, and they hope a new program to help with rent or a down payment will help. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston talked with the councilman who introduced the idea Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Newton Hospital, with Newton County Health Department, earns car seat mini gran
COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital and the Newton County Health Department received the 2023 Car Seat Mini Grant from the Georgia Department of Public Health's Injury Prevention Program. Through the mini grant, Piedmont Newton and the local health department work together to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in Newton County. The governor’s Office of Highway Safety funds this program to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in cars.
Monroe Local News
Walton County School District is hiring
Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Atlanta Councilmember says Vine City Walmart closure ‘only rumors’
Atlanta City Councilmember Byron Amos said Walmart’s corporate office has not made a decision to permanently close its Vine City store after an alleged fire forced it to close last month. The Vine City Walmart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive announced it was temporarily closing on Dec. 24. Days later, the popular Walmart on […] The post Atlanta Councilmember says Vine City Walmart closure ‘only rumors’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DeKalb County homeowners concerned property is getting damaged from neighboring construction site
Ellenwood residents said it’s a cacophony of noises, constantly coming from an expanding tractor-trailer and dump truck parking lot. “I initially saw a lot of clearing of trees then then I saw the development of what appeared to be a parking lot for 18 wheelers,” said Ericka Watkins.
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City Council to meet today about Hwy. 54-74 signage and de-annexing Tyrone parcel
The City Council of Peachtree City will discuss Wednesday evening choosing the appearance of cross-highway signage for the city’s busiest intersection at Ga. highways 54 and 74 in anticipation of coming left turn lane changes there. Also on the workshop agenda is the proposed legislative de-annexation of a sliver...
atlantanewsfirst.com
City leaders address concerns over temporarily closed Vine City Walmart
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city leaders are addressing concerns and speculations over the Walmart Supercenter in Vine City that remains temporarily closed. Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos said as of now, no decision has been made by Walmart leaders on the future of the store. “The...
wpde.com
Educator claims he hides critical race theory in Georgia public school curriculums despite state ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An educator whose teaching license was previously revoked is claiming that he is circumventing Georgia law by selling public school districts critical race theory-inspired curriculum. Dr. Quintin Bostic is a content manager for equity-focused nonprofit Teaching Lab. As part of his role, he profits from...
Metro city to provide shuttle so people can get to grocery store after Kroger closes
DECATUR, Ga. — The city of Decatur is starting a new pilot program to make sure people can get to the grocery store after one recently closed. City officials said the new 90-day program will provide a shuttle from Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village. “With...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
Atlanta mayor vows to protect police center crews after Brasfield & Gorrie vandalism
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told the Rotary Club of Buckhead last week that the city plans to provide police protection to the construction crews working on Atlanta’s public safety training center this year. Dickens told folks at Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant that he’s waiting on the final permit from...
Massive sinkhole opens underneath busy Cobb County road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Cobb County are being warned to take caution while driving on East Piedmont Road after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath. County officials say a failed joint in a drainage pipe led to the sinkhole opening near Sandy Plains. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Vernon Jones ordered to pay $45K for blocking man on Facebook page
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones to pay $45,652 in damages and legal fees to a m...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
2 workers injured when garage collapses at Buckhead home
Two workers were injured when a garage collapsed Wednesday afternoon at a Buckhead home, officials said....
The Citizen Online
Fayette County assists Spalding County with major roadway cleaning
The Fayette County Road Department assisted Spalding County by helping Spalding crews clear their major roadways following tornadic winds Jan. 12. “We responded at 6:30 p.m. with a crew of five workers, two pickup trucks, grapple skid steer loader, and Gradall. The crew worked all night returning to Fayette County around 6:30 a.m. This morning Spalding County is reporting most of their major roads are open. They did not ask for our help today because Lamar and Upson County are sending crews their way,” Steve Hoffman, Road Department Director said.
