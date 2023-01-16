CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DOCKET NO.2023-CV-1029 IN REM DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION VS. 0.022 acres of land; and certain easement rights; and Cong Yu Li; Country Walk Properties, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; John Doe A; John Doe B; John Doe C; John Doe D; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County, individually The said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners and users of ways and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-4 through 32-3-19, providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county of such State, as follows: That the above stated case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described, was filed in said Court on the 9th day of January, 2023; That, in accordance with provisions of the aforesaid Official Code, a Declaration of Taking, duly authorized and properly executed as provided by the Official Code, has been made and filed in said case, declaring the necessity for and exercising the power of taking the said described lands for State-aid public road purposes, thereby vesting the title to same in the Department of Transportation; and, in pursuance of such authority, the Department of Transportation has deposited with the Parcel No. 133 Clerk of the Superior Court of said County $3,500.00 as the just compensation for the said lands described; and all persons claiming such fund or any interest therein, are hereby required to make known their claims to the Court; In accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Plaintiff-Condemnor has prayed the Court for Immediate possession of said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above set forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of said Court to surrender possession of the property to the Department of Transportation no later than 30 days from filing of the Declaration of Taking. That in accordance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 32- 3-13 through 32-3-19, if the owner, or any of the owners, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation, as estimated in the Declaration of Taking and deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of the Declaration and the deposit of the fund into Court but not later than 30 days following the date of service as provided for in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-8 through 32-3-10 to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings. The said property, as thus affected, is described as follows: SEE PAGE 20-A; 20-B; FOR DESCRIPTION This 9th day of January ,2023. Deputy /s/ Andrea Chenault Clerk Superior Court ROCKDALE COUNTY Parcel No. 133 PROJECT NO.: STP00-0922-00(006), P.I. 0013628 COUNTY: Rockdale County PARCEL NO.: 133 REQUIRED R/W: 0.022 acres of land; and certain easement rights; PROPERTY OWNERS: Cong Yu Li; Country Walk Properties, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; John Doe A; John Doe B; John Doe C; John Doe D; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County. All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 202 of the 10th Land District of Rockdale County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: RIGHT OF WAY BEGINNING at a point 53.26 feet left of and opposite Station 261+00.08 on the construction centerline of C/L SR 162/Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence S 78°15'07.3" W a distance of 10.78 feet to a point 64.05 feet left of and opposite station 261+00.26 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 6°42'18.5" W a distance of 85.02 feet to a point 55.00 feet left of and opposite station 261+85.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 22°58'04.0" W a distance of 49.01 feet to a point 63.51 feet left of and opposite station 262+33.38 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 75°55'46.1" E a distance of 12.65 feet to a point 50.87 feet left of and opposite station 262+33.62 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 11°51'34.7" E a distance of 128.60 feet to a point 53.14 feet left of and opposite station 261+04.77 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 11°15'03.5" E a distance of 4.68 feet back to the point of BEGINNING. Containing 0.022 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above-described land, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows: Fee simple title to the above-described land as shown described within on the attached plats dated November 13, 2019; Last Revised: Sheet Nos. 33 and 113 on December 10, 2021and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. Parcel No. 133 Permanent Easement For the Construction and Maintenance of Slopes and Utilities BEGINNING at a point 85.31 feet left of and opposite Station 261+00.63 on the construction centerline of C/L SR 162/Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence N 11°04'05.3" W a distance of 132.06 feet to a point 81.16 feet left of and opposite station 262+33.06 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 75°55'46.1" E a distance of 17.65 feet to a point 63.51 feet left of and opposite station 262+33.38 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 22°58'04.0"E a distance of 49.01 feet to a point 55.00 feet left of and opposite station 261+85.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 6°42'18.5" E a distance of 85.02 feet to a point 64.05 feet left of and opposite station 261+00.26 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 78°15'07.3" W a distance of 21.27 feet back to the point of BEGINNING. Containing 0.073 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above-described land, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows: Fee simple title to the above-described land as shown described within on the attached plats dated November 13, 2019; Last Revised: Sheet Nos. 33 and 113 on December 10, 2021and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. Upon completion of construction, nothing in this grant shall prevent the placement or replacement of parking spaces on the permanent easement acquired where the parking spaces are otherwise in accord with all applicable law, rules, regulations and DOT guidelines. Parcel No. 133 905-92108 1/18 25 2023.

