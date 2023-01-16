ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Evan Crosby

10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an Hour

Atlanta, GA. - The Atlanta metro area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. With a population of over 6 million and a gross domestic product of more than $400 billion, Atlanta has the 10th largest economy in the country and the 20th largest in the world. It's also one of 10 US cities to be ranked as an Alpha Global City.
Piedmont Newton Hospital, with Newton County Health Department, earns car seat mini gran

COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital and the Newton County Health Department received the 2023 Car Seat Mini Grant from the Georgia Department of Public Health's Injury Prevention Program. Through the mini grant, Piedmont Newton and the local health department work together to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in Newton County. The governor’s Office of Highway Safety funds this program to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in cars.
Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Atlanta Councilmember says Vine City Walmart closure ‘only rumors’

Atlanta City Councilmember Byron Amos said Walmart’s corporate office has not made a decision to permanently close its Vine City store after an alleged fire forced it to close last month. The Vine City Walmart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive announced it was temporarily closing on Dec. 24. Days later, the popular Walmart on […] The post Atlanta Councilmember says Vine City Walmart closure ‘only rumors’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
City leaders address concerns over temporarily closed Vine City Walmart

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city leaders are addressing concerns and speculations over the Walmart Supercenter in Vine City that remains temporarily closed. Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos said as of now, no decision has been made by Walmart leaders on the future of the store. “The...
CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DOCKET NO.2023-CV-1029 IN REM DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION VS.

CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DOCKET NO.2023-CV-1029 IN REM DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION VS. 0.022 acres of land; and certain easement rights; and Cong Yu Li; Country Walk Properties, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; John Doe A; John Doe B; John Doe C; John Doe D; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County, individually The said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners and users of ways and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-4 through 32-3-19, providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county of such State, as follows: That the above stated case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described, was filed in said Court on the 9th day of January, 2023; That, in accordance with provisions of the aforesaid Official Code, a Declaration of Taking, duly authorized and properly executed as provided by the Official Code, has been made and filed in said case, declaring the necessity for and exercising the power of taking the said described lands for State-aid public road purposes, thereby vesting the title to same in the Department of Transportation; and, in pursuance of such authority, the Department of Transportation has deposited with the Parcel No. 133 Clerk of the Superior Court of said County $3,500.00 as the just compensation for the said lands described; and all persons claiming such fund or any interest therein, are hereby required to make known their claims to the Court; In accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Plaintiff-Condemnor has prayed the Court for Immediate possession of said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above set forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of said Court to surrender possession of the property to the Department of Transportation no later than 30 days from filing of the Declaration of Taking. That in accordance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 32- 3-13 through 32-3-19, if the owner, or any of the owners, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation, as estimated in the Declaration of Taking and deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of the Declaration and the deposit of the fund into Court but not later than 30 days following the date of service as provided for in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-8 through 32-3-10 to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings. The said property, as thus affected, is described as follows: SEE PAGE 20-A; 20-B; FOR DESCRIPTION This 9th day of January ,2023. Deputy /s/ Andrea Chenault Clerk Superior Court ROCKDALE COUNTY Parcel No. 133 PROJECT NO.: STP00-0922-00(006), P.I. 0013628 COUNTY: Rockdale County PARCEL NO.: 133 REQUIRED R/W: 0.022 acres of land; and certain easement rights; PROPERTY OWNERS: Cong Yu Li; Country Walk Properties, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; John Doe A; John Doe B; John Doe C; John Doe D; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County. All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 202 of the 10th Land District of Rockdale County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: RIGHT OF WAY BEGINNING at a point 53.26 feet left of and opposite Station 261+00.08 on the construction centerline of C/L SR 162/Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence S 78°15'07.3" W a distance of 10.78 feet to a point 64.05 feet left of and opposite station 261+00.26 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 6°42'18.5" W a distance of 85.02 feet to a point 55.00 feet left of and opposite station 261+85.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 22°58'04.0" W a distance of 49.01 feet to a point 63.51 feet left of and opposite station 262+33.38 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 75°55'46.1" E a distance of 12.65 feet to a point 50.87 feet left of and opposite station 262+33.62 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 11°51'34.7" E a distance of 128.60 feet to a point 53.14 feet left of and opposite station 261+04.77 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 11°15'03.5" E a distance of 4.68 feet back to the point of BEGINNING. Containing 0.022 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above-described land, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows: Fee simple title to the above-described land as shown described within on the attached plats dated November 13, 2019; Last Revised: Sheet Nos. 33 and 113 on December 10, 2021and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. Parcel No. 133 Permanent Easement For the Construction and Maintenance of Slopes and Utilities BEGINNING at a point 85.31 feet left of and opposite Station 261+00.63 on the construction centerline of C/L SR 162/Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence N 11°04'05.3" W a distance of 132.06 feet to a point 81.16 feet left of and opposite station 262+33.06 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 75°55'46.1" E a distance of 17.65 feet to a point 63.51 feet left of and opposite station 262+33.38 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 22°58'04.0"E a distance of 49.01 feet to a point 55.00 feet left of and opposite station 261+85.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 6°42'18.5" E a distance of 85.02 feet to a point 64.05 feet left of and opposite station 261+00.26 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 78°15'07.3" W a distance of 21.27 feet back to the point of BEGINNING. Containing 0.073 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above-described land, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows: Fee simple title to the above-described land as shown described within on the attached plats dated November 13, 2019; Last Revised: Sheet Nos. 33 and 113 on December 10, 2021and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. Upon completion of construction, nothing in this grant shall prevent the placement or replacement of parking spaces on the permanent easement acquired where the parking spaces are otherwise in accord with all applicable law, rules, regulations and DOT guidelines. Parcel No. 133 905-92108 1/18 25 2023.
Five reasons to love Joyland

Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Fayette County assists Spalding County with major roadway cleaning

The Fayette County Road Department assisted Spalding County by helping Spalding crews clear their major roadways following tornadic winds Jan. 12. “We responded at 6:30 p.m. with a crew of five workers, two pickup trucks, grapple skid steer loader, and Gradall. The crew worked all night returning to Fayette County around 6:30 a.m. This morning Spalding County is reporting most of their major roads are open. They did not ask for our help today because Lamar and Upson County are sending crews their way,” Steve Hoffman, Road Department Director said.
