Read full article on original website
Related
Muse's Electrifying Set Spanned Decades At 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO
The global superstars performed high-energy anthems at iHeartRadio's 2023 ALTer EGO show, ahead of their upcoming world tour dates.
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Elvis Costello Said The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Destroyed Stereotypes About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" disproved a cliche about Paul McCartney and John Lennon. He also discussed the Fab Four's influence.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More
The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
NME
Noel Gallagher and Sara Macdonald have announced they are getting divorced
Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara Macdonald have announced that they are to divorce. The couple, who married at a private ceremony at the Lime Wood Hotel in the New Forest in 2011, had been together for 22 years. They have two sons – Donovan and Sonny who were born in 2007 and 2010.
thebrag.com
Contemporary Australia singer Renee Geyer has died
Contemporary Australian singer Renee Geyer has died at age 69 from complications following hip surgery. Geyer has long been considered one of the best jazz and soul singers that ever come out of Australia. As well as her solo career, she contributed to releases by Neil Diamond, Men at Work, Sting, Trouble Funk and many others. In 2003 her album Tenderland peaked at #11 on the ARIA albums charts and in 2005 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.
“The biggest circle pit I have ever seen for an opening band”: watch British metallers Malevolence cause chaos at Trivium's Hammersmith show in London last night
Could Malevolence be the next British metal band to break big? On the basis of this reaction, absolutely
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Ozzy admits to being "deeply nervous" about returning to reality TV, says The Osbournes show sent his family "crazy"
Ozzy Osbourne weighs up the cost of the success of TV hit The Osbournes: "The kids paid for it. They all ended up doing drugs"
Popculture
Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'
Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
Someone's found the James Hetfield vs Fred Durst fight from Celebrity Deathmatch and it's gruesomely hilarious
Cheese graters, electromagnets and a cameo from WWE's Mankind - we genuinely forgot just how violent and brilliant this show was
Nick Cave was sent an AI track written 'in the style of Nick Cave', and he's distinctly unimpressed: "This song sucks"
Nick Cave is not a fan of AI songwriting software, calls ChatGPT song "a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human"
Potential jurors describe Elon Musk as 'talented but crazy'
The Tesla CEO might take the stand in this trial.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and MGMT Headline Just Like Heaven Festival
Just Like Heaven is ready to bring fan-favorite indie rock and electro-dance artists to L.A. for their third annual festival next May. On Tuesday, the festival announced that Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline and MGMT will perform Oracular Spectacular in its entirety during the one-day event on May 13. Among the artists scheduled to perform at the Brookside at the Rosebowl are Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, the Walkmen, the Bravery, Fever Ray, and Peaches. Also scheduled to perform are Azaelia Banks, Strfkr, Metronomy, the Faint and Ladytron (who released “Faces,” their latest video from...
thebrag.com
Nick Cave really doesn’t like the ‘grotesque mockery’ of ChatGPT and AI
It’s the thing that’s making every journalist a little nervous: ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence chatbot, it turns out, is also causing concern for Nick Cave. The singer-songwriter detailed his thoughts on ChatGPT on The Red Hand Files website, after revealing that many fans had submitted song lyrics ‘in the style of Nick Cave’ by using the chatbot service.
22 Screenshots Of Hilarious Internet Comments That Made Me Spit-Take All Over My Desk
"NEVER READ THE COMMENTS?!" HA! WHAT ABOUT THESE?!
Comments / 0