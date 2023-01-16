Just Like Heaven is ready to bring fan-favorite indie rock and electro-dance artists to L.A. for their third annual festival next May. On Tuesday, the festival announced that Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline and MGMT will perform Oracular Spectacular in its entirety during the one-day event on May 13. Among the artists scheduled to perform at the Brookside at the Rosebowl are Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, the Walkmen, the Bravery, Fever Ray, and Peaches. Also scheduled to perform are Azaelia Banks, Strfkr, Metronomy, the Faint and Ladytron (who released “Faces,” their latest video from...

