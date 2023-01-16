ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
K2 Radio

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More

The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
MANCHESTER, TN
NME

Noel Gallagher and Sara Macdonald have announced they are getting divorced

Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara Macdonald have announced that they are to divorce. The couple, who married at a private ceremony at the Lime Wood Hotel in the New Forest in 2011, had been together for 22 years. They have two sons – Donovan and Sonny who were born in 2007 and 2010.
thebrag.com

Contemporary Australia singer Renee Geyer has died

Contemporary Australian singer Renee Geyer has died at age 69 from complications following hip surgery. Geyer has long been considered one of the best jazz and soul singers that ever come out of Australia. As well as her solo career, she contributed to releases by Neil Diamond, Men at Work, Sting, Trouble Funk and many others. In 2003 her album Tenderland peaked at #11 on the ARIA albums charts and in 2005 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.
hubpages.com

5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time

It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Popculture

Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'

Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs and MGMT Headline Just Like Heaven Festival

Just Like Heaven is ready to bring fan-favorite indie rock and electro-dance artists to L.A. for their third annual festival next May. On Tuesday, the festival announced that Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline and MGMT will perform Oracular Spectacular in its entirety during the one-day event on May 13. Among the artists scheduled to perform at the Brookside at the Rosebowl are Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, the Walkmen, the Bravery, Fever Ray, and Peaches. Also scheduled to perform are Azaelia Banks, Strfkr, Metronomy, the Faint and Ladytron (who released “Faces,” their latest video from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

Nick Cave really doesn’t like the ‘grotesque mockery’ of ChatGPT and AI

It’s the thing that’s making every journalist a little nervous: ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence chatbot, it turns out, is also causing concern for Nick Cave. The singer-songwriter detailed his thoughts on ChatGPT on The Red Hand Files website, after revealing that many fans had submitted song lyrics ‘in the style of Nick Cave’ by using the chatbot service.

