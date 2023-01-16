Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Game makers stage mass exodus from Dungeons & Dragons’ “open” license
On Friday, following days of uproar in the tabletop gaming community, Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast (WotC) attempted to walk back the most controversial changes in a leaked draft update of its decades-old Open Gaming License (OGL). That effort might end up being too little too late, though.
IGN
Game Makers Flee Dungeons & Dragons Amid Growing Licensing Concerns, Wizards of the Coast Responds
In the short time since a draft of Wizards of the Coast’s new Open Gaming License (called OGL 1.1) leaked, the tabletop gaming landscape has undergone incredible change.After overwhelming backlash online, several creators announced their intent to move away from the D&D ruleset, Fifth Edition (or 5E), in favor of open-source alternatives.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Apologizes for OGL Rollout, Promises "Robust Conversation" Before Any Changes or Updates
Dungeons & Dragons has issued a formal apology for its recent handling of proposed changes to the OGL and has stated its plans for engaging the community while working on a new OGL. Earlier today, Kyle Brink, the executive producer of D&D, posted an apology on D&D Beyond in which he apologized on behalf of Wizards of the Coast for their rollout of a controversial new Open Gaming License (OGL) that would have made a major impact on Dungeons & Dragons third-party content. "I am here today to talk about a path forward," Brink wrote. "First, though, let me start with an apology. We are sorry. We got it wrong."
bleedingcool.com
Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Evil Aura Overflow
Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set Power Absorbed develops the Saiyan mythology with the inclusion of a card focused on Evil Auras. Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Prison Planet Saga-inspired Black-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.
As D&D struggles with licensing chaos, the publisher of the Alien and Blade Runner RPGs takes its shot
The two new licenses come in the wake of two difficult weeks for the tabletop community
bleedingcool.com
Marvel Publishes Weekly Spider-Man 2099 Comic In May 2023
Steve Orlando takes Spider-Man 2099 out for another spin from Marvel comics, with five issue out in May 2023. Steve Orlando and Justin Mason are following up Spider-Man: 2099 Exodus with Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis. Are we going to have Spider-Man 2099: Deuteronomy next? Sorry, silly me. I'll stop it now. Anyway, Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis is to be a weekly series running for five issues in May.
progameguides.com
Best PS5 RPGs and JRPGs
The PlayStation 5 boasts a huge library of games including topnotch RPGs and JRPGs for fans. In fact, each title offers an enjoyable gaming experience whether you’re in it for the plot or the gameplay. If you’re looking for a good RPG or JRPG game to play on your PS5 and don’t know where to start, then you’ve come to the right place. We have here a list of the best games you can play on your console.
IGN
Can The Last of Us Bring Zombies Back to Life?
After an extremely impressive 12-year run, the ending of The Walking Dead is the final bolt through the decaying brain that was the late ‘aughts zombie craze. The flagship show is over, and while The Walking Dead IP itself endures in spinoffs and such, the ghastly torch of the zombie genre has been passed to a new bearer: HBO’s The Last of Us.
