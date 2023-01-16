ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldron, AR

Comments / 1

Related
nwahomepage.com

Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns for another year!

Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns for another …. Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns for another year!. Animal Haven holds pet adoption event in Fort Smith. Animal Haven holds pet adoption event in Fort Smith. Gov. Sanders reverses office’s position on mask mandates. Gov. Sanders reverses office's position on mask...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

2 men shot near Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. — Two men were shot near Poteau on Tuesday, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. Law enforcement found the two men just after noon at a home on Riverbend Road. Helicopters brought both men to hospitals. Derryberry did not know their conditions. Derryberry believes the two...
POTEAU, OK
5NEWS

Sheriff: Two people shot in Poteau

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — According to Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, two people were flown by helicopter to a hospital after a "double shooting" in Poteau. The shooting reportedly took place on Riverbend Road in rural Le Flore County, Derryberry confirmed to 5NEWS. No other information has...
POTEAU, OK
5NEWS

Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much. Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of...
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

Family glad to have closure after racial bullying incident on Lavaca school bus

LAVACA, Ark. — "This was never about trying to ruin 13 and 14-year-old boys' lives. I wanted them to be held accountable for what they had done, and I want them to be educated and learn that this isn't OK, it's not alright," said Becky Burris after the final court hearing for the boys accused of harassing her daughter due to her race.
LAVACA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy