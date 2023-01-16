Read full article on original website
Tusk, the University of Arkansas Razorback mascot dies at the age of 4
ARKANSAS, USA — Tusk V, the live mascot of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, passed away on Sunday afternoon, January 15, 2023, at his home outside of Dardanelle, Ark. Tusk V died of natural causes and was laid to rest on the Stokes Family farm. Born April 19, 2018,...
Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns for another year!
Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns for another …. Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns for another year!. Animal Haven holds pet adoption event in Fort Smith. Animal Haven holds pet adoption event in Fort Smith. Gov. Sanders reverses office’s position on mask mandates. Gov. Sanders reverses office's position on mask...
Clarksville teen dies in Johnson County crash
A Clarksville teen dies on Jan. 17 in Johnson County after being ejected during a crash.
UPDATE: Body found during search for missing Sebastian County man
The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office looks for a missing man near the Arkansas River at Spring Hill Park in Barling on Jan. 17.
2 men shot near Poteau
POTEAU, Okla. — Two men were shot near Poteau on Tuesday, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. Law enforcement found the two men just after noon at a home on Riverbend Road. Helicopters brought both men to hospitals. Derryberry did not know their conditions. Derryberry believes the two...
Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much. Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of...
Family glad to have closure after racial bullying incident on Lavaca school bus
LAVACA, Ark. — "This was never about trying to ruin 13 and 14-year-old boys' lives. I wanted them to be held accountable for what they had done, and I want them to be educated and learn that this isn't OK, it's not alright," said Becky Burris after the final court hearing for the boys accused of harassing her daughter due to her race.
WAIA director resigns; officials to consider next steps for intermodal study
The effort to build an intermodal port in the Fort Smith metro has received $3.17 million in government funds and spent or obligated at least $2.9 million since 2019. While nothing has been built or announced, proponents believe the effort has been worth the money and should continue. The Western...
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?
The restaurant scene in Fort Smith is constantly changing, which is both good and bad. Because you find places that you truly enjoy frequenting only to have them close. Bob & Wanda's Wagon Wheel Cafe has been a Towson Avenue institution for over a decade. But the restaurant fell on hard times and the original owners let it go.
Lawsuit claims Sebastian Jail inmate died of dehydration and malnutrition
Larry Eugene Price Jr., 50, died after spending a little over a year in Sebastian County Jail where he was found unresponsive, lying in a pool of water and urine, according to the lawsuit. Price was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital.
Sebastian County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 26-year-old man
BARLING, Ark. — According to the Barling Police Department, 26-year-old Riley Beneux has been reported missing after telling his family he was leaving for the gym and never returned home. Sebastian County Sheriff's Department and the county's emergency management are aiding in the search. "Right now we have search...
