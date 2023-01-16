Read full article on original website
newcity.com
A Moment of Grace: A Review of Otis Moss III’s “Dancing in the Darkness”
The Reverend Otis Moss III’s book “Dancing in the Darkness” gets its title from a moment of grace during a scary time in the author’s life. Moss is senior pastor of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side. The church received hundreds of death threats when one of its parishioners, then-Senator Barack Obama, was running for president in 2008. Before one service, parishioners were met by members of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, who were carrying their hateful signs. As many as forty news trucks lined the street.
Daily Northwestern
‘The urgency of now’: Faith leaders, residents raise awareness for winter shelter, remember MLK’s legacy
On May 19, 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached to Evanston residents at First United Methodist Church about each person’s role in creating a strong community. “We cannot all be doctors or lawyers, but all work has dignity if it contributes to the welfare of humanity,” King said. “If you sweep streets, then sweep streets as Shakespeare wrote poetry.”
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston, NU collaborate on guaranteed income pilot
In December, Evanston began giving $500 each month to 150 residents as part of the city’s guaranteed income one-year pilot program. The city launched applications for the program in August, selected a cohort of recipients and has sent out two rounds of payments so far. Evanston is running the pilot in conjunction with Northwestern, which is researching how the money impacts residents’ quality of living and the community as a whole.
Community activist questions why Chicago's homeless not welcome in city's new migrant shelter
Community activist Andrew Holmes is raising questions about the city’s effort to house asylum-seeking migrants in a way not offered to Chicago’s own homeless population. Holmes said he believes it’s “disrespectful” to Chicago’s homeless.
Daily Northwestern
Police Chief Schenita Stewart discusses community concerns, policing mental health crises
Evanston Police Chief Schenita Stewart spoke at a virtual community meeting Wednesday, presented by the League of Women Voters and the NAACP. Stewart addressed questions from moderator and LWV member Helen Gagel about her time in office, allegations of racism in the Evanston Police Department, community policing and police approaches to mental health crises. The two also focused on Stewart’s ties to the Evanston community.
Daily Northwestern
Local News Accelerator announces Mackenzie Warren as director
Media executive Mackenzie Warren (Medill ’00) is the new director of the Local News Accelerator, the Medill School of Journalism, Media and Integrated Marketing Communications announced Jan. 10. The program, a part of Medill’s Local News Initiative, aims to strengthen local news organizations. Warren will work with local outlets...
Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out
Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
Chicago mayoral candidates discuss plans for awarding minority contracts in city
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Brandon Johnson and Congressman Chuy Garcia did not take part.
GCSC enhances West Side Leadership Academy gymnasium with bleacher installation
The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) recently enhanced its gymnasium at West Side Leadership Academy with the installation of new bleachers, which had not been replaced since the school opened in 1968. “This milestone achievement is another example of our team’s commitment to improving the school environment, so our students...
mxdwn.com
Get your tickets to see Future this Friday at United Center
Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, the rapper known as Future comes to Chicago at the United Center, this friday: January 20th. Future has recently released his ninth studio album I Never Liked You in April of last year. Since then, he has released songs “Bullseye 2” with Real Boston Richie and “Good On Love” with Double 0. Future is on his One Big Party Tour, which includes artists like Real Boston Richie and Double 0.
Daily Northwestern
Open Tab: Philz Coffee offers a chance to warm up and relax this Evanston winter
Walking in, I immediately fell in love with the way Philz Coffee is set up, with its welcoming atmosphere and delicious variety of drinks. The coffee shop sits at 1030 Davis St. — a bit further away from campus than popular cafes like Colectivo Coffee and Newport Coffee House.
historycollection.com
We Can Thank the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair for These Amazing Things
In the late 1800s, Chicago had a goal to transform its image from a stockyard city to a world-class destination. They accomplished this by winning the bid for the 1893 World’s Fair, with the help of architect Daniel Burnham. Despite setbacks and controversy, the Fair was a huge success, drawing 27 million visitors and making $35 million in revenue. The Fair was a celebration of technology, culture, and everyday life. It was a showcase of innovation and advancements, and many everyday things we still use today made their grand debut at the fair. While these things weren’t invented specifically for the 1893 Worlds Fair, they had only seen a small market area. From products to technology and design, the fair marked lasting changes in the way we live and shaped the future.
Daily Northwestern
Women in Business and Kellogg Women’s Business Association host mentorship kickoff
Northwestern Women in Business and the Kellogg School of Management Women’s Business Association held a mentor-mentee meetup for its members Tuesday in the Kellogg Global Hub. The program matches WIB students with Kellogg students, who give advice on topics such as career choice and self-advocacy in male-dominated fields. This...
Chicago Restaurant Giving Free Pizza To Anyone Who Answers This Question
A free pizza can be yours NOW!
Costco, USPS, Schools: List of Stores, Offices Open and Closed on MLK Day
Across the country, many businesses and community spaces will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday by hosting community events or sponsoring acts of service. However, some offices and schools across the state will close in observance of the federal holiday. Here's an overview of what's open and closed on...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
‘Nothing happened,’ Ald. Derrick Curtis says of shooting that left daughter wounded
CHICAGO — Less than two weeks after his adult daughter was shot during one of his gun safety classes, 18th Ward Ald. Derrick Curtis insisted that “nothing happened” and “she’s fine.” Curtis’ comments came in response to questions posed by WGN Investigates following Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Asked if he was in touch with the Illinois […]
These Illinois Snowplow Names Are So Ridiculous You Can’t Help But Laugh
For the time ever, the City of Chicago is holding a naming contest for its new fleet of snowplows, and the 50 name options residents have to choose from are super creative, yet quite ridiculous. What's In a Name?. Choosing names for anything can be tough, especially if you want...
