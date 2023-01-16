Read full article on original website
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Boston College Win
UNC Basketball returned to the Dean Smith Center and got another win 72-64 over the Boston College Eagles. These are some random observations. Good to see Pete Nance return tonight. The length of that injury was beginning to become alarming. While not his best performance, the added depth in the frontcourt is needed.
Northwood names Mitch Johnson next head football coach
Pittsboro, N.C. — Mitch Johnson will be the next head coach of Northwood High School's football program. Johnson most recently served as the head coach at South Iredell High School in 2022. He was hired there last March. Johnson will replace previous Northwood coach Chris Kenan. Johnson will coach...
NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
UNC offers Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley
Asheville, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has given a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. He previously received offers from William & Mary University and Wake Forest University. Conley transferred to Christ School from Asheville High School. He was...
Radford tops Campbell 63-55
Buies Creek, N.C. — Justin Archer scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Radford over Campbell 63-55 Wednesday at Gore Arena. Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (11), Nadiaw Niang (10) and DaQuan Smith (10) also hit double digits for the Highlanders (11-9, 5-2), who extended their win streak to four games.
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
PHOTOS: UNC tops N.C. State in women's basketball in front of sellout crowd
Destiny Adams smiled as her shot sailed through the hoop. Her 3-pointer from in front of the Tar Heels’ bench with three minutes to play gave UNC a seven-point lead over rival N.C. State. Moments later, with 93 seconds to play, Adams caught the ball near the same spot,...
UNC offers Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison
Reidsville, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Reidsville's standout freshman football player Kendre' Harrison. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound athlete also plays basketball. Harrison announced the news on social media on Tuesday morning. Harrison plays defensive...
Duke falls out of AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021 as UNC, NC State also remain unranked
The Duke men’s basketball team is out of the AP Top 25 as of Monday after a weekend loss to Clemson. Last week, Duke was ranked No. 24. The Blue Devils lost 72-64 on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers. If the poll went beyond the top 25, Duke would...
'League of Legends' esports tournament coming to PNC Arena
RALEIGH, N.C. — PNC Arena has been chosen to host the League Championship Series Spring Finals this April. It marks Riot Games' premier North American esports tournament for the game "League of Legends." According to a statement from PNC, The LCS Spring Finals will be held April 8 through...
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge related to a December incident, according to court records and Wake County’s top prosecutor. Wood was charged by Raleigh Police in December with misdemeanor hit and run resulting in property damage, Wake District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told...
Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction In Clayton
CLAYTON – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Clayton this Spring. Located at 805 Town Center Blvd., in the Clayton Town Center near the Walmart Supercenter, the restaurant will be the first for franchise partner Donny Nobles. This will be the fourth Eggs Up Grill franchise to open in the Raleigh market.
Weekend best bets: Dinosaurs, cowboys and Aretha
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a little something for everyone this weekend in the Triangle!. Jan. 18-22: Come From Away - This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. See it on stage at DPAC.
Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes lanes of traffic
DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near North Carolina Highway 55 closed several lanes of traffic. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, only one of the four lanes remains closed. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer was down in a ditch, a pickup...
Biscoff doughnut anyone? Krispy Kreme’s latest arrival can be found at these Triangle locations
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Biscoff and Krispy Kreme have teamed up for a collaboration this month, resulting in some seriously indulgent new options. There’s the Biscoff Iced Doughnut, the Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut, and the Biscooff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut. Get three of each plus three...
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
How much did the highest bidder pay for North Carolina’s giant gorilla statue?
The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home.
