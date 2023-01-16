ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Historic Louisville home offering $500 weddings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic Whitehall mansion is hosting special micro-weddings on Valentine’s Day for just $500. Couples get an officiant, a cake and champagne, and a free portrait. You have the option of paying for more pictures around the property. Couples are limited to 20 guests. Besides...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex

Louisville HBCU announces partnership with University of Kentucky. First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases. First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases. New fitness space opens in senior community. Updated: 13 hours ago. New fitness space opens in senior community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Orchestra announces new statewide tour dates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the Louisville Orchestra were with Gov. Andy Beshear for an announcement of a two-year touring initiative across Kentucky. ‘In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra’ begins in eastern Kentucky with performances in May with stops in Prestonsburg, Pikeville and Harlan.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/18

Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained. For the first time, the public gets to see parts of the biggest gang shooting in Louisville’s history which included 600 rounds of gunfire and more than 40 different types of guns. Updated: 6 hours ago. Video of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Racial justice protesters rally against fundraiser where former LMPD Sgt. Mattingly scheduled to speak

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A community group that aims to promote unity held a protest in Bowling Green in honor of Breonna Taylor. They opposed a scheduled event where former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officer Jonathan Mattingly would have spoken to a group of Republican women voters. Mattingly was one of three who took part in the infamous raid that killed Taylor.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary honor his legacy

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras. Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras. ‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman accused of smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Corrections is looking for any information that could lead to the arrest of Louisville woman, Sabrina Knight, according to a release. LMDC detectives said Knight, also known as Bri Knight/Crawford, is accused of working with someone who has been incarcerated to smuggle dangerous substances into the facility.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Radio Ink

Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58

Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man struck by vehicle near Churchill Downs dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was struck by a vehicle near Churchill Downs has died days later at the hospital, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Taylor Blvd. and Longfield Ave., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Churchill Downs to open submissions for 2023 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Churchill Downs announced that submissions to participate in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade will open on Saturday, Jan. 21. This year’s Survivors Parade will honor 149 breast and ovarian cancer survivors and fighters with tickets for themselves and a guest to attend the 149th Longines Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5. The parade will also include an unforgettable march on the historic track at Churchill downs, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Good Belly Sandwich Shop to open in Highlands location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville food truck plans to open its own storefront. Good Belly Sandwich Shop will soon be taking over the site of the former Silly Axe Café at 2216 Dundee Road in the Highlands. The restaurant will feature Jewish-inspired deli sandwiches and will be...
LOUISVILLE, KY

