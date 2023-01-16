Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Historic Louisville home offering $500 weddings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic Whitehall mansion is hosting special micro-weddings on Valentine’s Day for just $500. Couples get an officiant, a cake and champagne, and a free portrait. You have the option of paying for more pictures around the property. Couples are limited to 20 guests. Besides...
Wave 3
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex
Louisville HBCU announces partnership with University of Kentucky. First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases. First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases. New fitness space opens in senior community. Updated: 13 hours ago. New fitness space opens in senior community.
Wave 3
Louisville Orchestra announces new statewide tour dates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the Louisville Orchestra were with Gov. Andy Beshear for an announcement of a two-year touring initiative across Kentucky. ‘In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra’ begins in eastern Kentucky with performances in May with stops in Prestonsburg, Pikeville and Harlan.
WHAS 11
'You have to dance and sing and act': JCPS student lands part in national touring show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville student is headed to the big stage!. Jefferson County Public School fifth grader Karsen Taylor just got a spot on a national touring musical. Taylor is a fifth grader at Stopher Elementary School in east Louisville. She was one of 7,000 who auditioned for...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
Wave 3
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect
‘We fell to the floor’: WKU Cheer Team talks about winning national championship. The Western Kentucky Cheer Team brought the heat this weekend in Florida, winning the Collegiate National Championship. JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades. Updated: 9 hours ago. When...
Louisville dog recovering at LMAS after being found shot in the head
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young dog that suffered a gunshot wound to the head is recovering and in "great spirits," according to Louisville Metro Animal Services. Officials said an animal control officer found the dog, named Magic, on Jan. 15 in the 2700 block of Hale Avenue in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/18
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained. For the first time, the public gets to see parts of the biggest gang shooting in Louisville’s history which included 600 rounds of gunfire and more than 40 different types of guns. Updated: 6 hours ago. Video of...
WLKY.com
West Louisville families choosing to keep students close to home under new student assignment plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first application period is underway for the newly adopted student assignment plan at Jefferson County Public Schools and parents are choosing schools closer to home. The plan was passed last June and established a "choice zone" in and near west Louisville to give families options...
spectrumnews1.com
Racial justice protesters rally against fundraiser where former LMPD Sgt. Mattingly scheduled to speak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A community group that aims to promote unity held a protest in Bowling Green in honor of Breonna Taylor. They opposed a scheduled event where former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officer Jonathan Mattingly would have spoken to a group of Republican women voters. Mattingly was one of three who took part in the infamous raid that killed Taylor.
wdrb.com
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Wave 3
Students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary honor his legacy
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras. Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras. ‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager...
Wave 3
Louisville woman accused of smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Corrections is looking for any information that could lead to the arrest of Louisville woman, Sabrina Knight, according to a release. LMDC detectives said Knight, also known as Bri Knight/Crawford, is accused of working with someone who has been incarcerated to smuggle dangerous substances into the facility.
Wave 3
Louisville Water mascot hosts story time event at Louisville Free Public Library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Water is partnering with the Louisville Free Public Library to celebrate reading and share the story of where the city’s water comes from. A special story time event is scheduled with Louisville Water mascot Tapper at South Central Regional Library on Jan. 18 at...
Radio Ink
Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58
Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting on Earl Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man struck by vehicle near Churchill Downs dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was struck by a vehicle near Churchill Downs has died days later at the hospital, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Taylor Blvd. and Longfield Ave., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.
Wave 3
Churchill Downs to open submissions for 2023 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Churchill Downs announced that submissions to participate in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade will open on Saturday, Jan. 21. This year’s Survivors Parade will honor 149 breast and ovarian cancer survivors and fighters with tickets for themselves and a guest to attend the 149th Longines Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5. The parade will also include an unforgettable march on the historic track at Churchill downs, according to a release.
wdrb.com
Good Belly Sandwich Shop to open in Highlands location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville food truck plans to open its own storefront. Good Belly Sandwich Shop will soon be taking over the site of the former Silly Axe Café at 2216 Dundee Road in the Highlands. The restaurant will feature Jewish-inspired deli sandwiches and will be...
