The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Seahawks keep Pro Bowl K Jason Myers with four-year contract
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks locked up one of their potential free agents, signing Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers to a four-year contract on Wednesday. Myers is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he made 34 of 37 field goal attempts, led the NFL in scoring with 143 points and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.
Chronicle
Twin City Mat Cats Open Year With Tournament Title
In its first event of 2023, the Twin City Mat Cats won the Thurston County Folkstyle Tournament at Black Hills High School with a total of 210 points, getting past Forks by 18 points. Twin City had 14 individual title winners, 14 runner-ups, and 12 third-place wrestlers over the weekend...
Taking a Sneak Peek at the UW 2023 Football Schedule — and It's Brutal
November will be a challenge for Kalen DeBoer's team.
Photo gallery: Buzzer-beating put-back lifts Lynden over North Kitsap
KENT, Wash. – Lynden and North Kitsap felt like a game that was going to come down to who got the last lucky bounce or clutch shot. Lynden got both. With the Lions' attempt at a game-winning shot bouncing off the rim, Treyson Smiley was in the right place at the right time as he pulled down his ...
KING-5
Seattle's most original artist, Gregory Blackstock, dies at 77
LACEY, Wash. — Nobody saw the world quite like artist Gregory Blackstock. An autistic savant, his obsessive need to find order in his life led to an astonishing collection of art that has been collected around the world. Blackstock died last week in Lacey, Washington. He was 77 years...
Poised for the playoffs, the Kraken have already made NHL history
SEATTLE — The Seahawks season is over. The Sounders, Mariners and OL Reign won't resume their seasons until late February and March. That leaves over a one-month gap for Seattle sports fans to fill their time in the evenings. Enter the Seattle Kraken, the National Hockey League's (NHL) darling...
Chambers Bay Resort project canceled due to 'worsening economic environment'
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The Pierce County Council and Chambers Bay Resort are not moving forward with an expansion to bring a hotel and restaurant to the golf course that hosted the U.S. Open Championship in 2015. In a release, the county and resort listed a “worsening economic environment”...
Why Seahawks fans should be optimistic after unexpected 2022 season
SEATTLE — Although it ended on a sour note, the Seahawks gave fans and the city of Seattle a lot of reasons to be hopeful going forward. A season that many expected to be full of losing after Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner's departures instead became a playoff campaign that saw the Seahawks put a scare into arguably the NFL's best team, the San Francisco 49ers, in the Wild Card Round.
Devils take on the Kraken after shootout victory
New Jersey Devils (29-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-13-4, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the New Jersey Devils after the Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout. Seattle is 26-13-4 overall and 10-9-2 at home. The Kraken...
This Is The Quirkiest City In Washington
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
Thief steals Tacoma family's car with vital medical wheelchair inside
TACOMA, Wash — A Tacoma family is on a mission to get their stolen car back – more importantly the custom-made medical wheelchair inside – a crucial piece of equipment for their 11-year-old boy. Joey Adams’ son Braylon, 11, was born with a virus, congenital CMV, one...
Seahawks 2022-23 season in review: MVP, Rookie of the Year and more
SEATTLE — With the Seahawks season ending on Saturday with a 41-17 loss to the division rival San Francisco 49ers, the focus now shifts to the upcoming year. But before we get into the Seahawks' plans for the NFL draft or free agency, it's time to review a 2022-23 season that exceeded expectations.
KATU.com
Did you see it? Video captures fireball streaking across western Washington sky
A fireball was spotted by several people all across western Washington Monday night. Reports of the fireball came from Seattle, Federal Way, Bremerton and Lopez Island. "Ball got bigger as it descended, looked like smoke coming out all around ball at the end, just above horizon. VERY bright," said one person who saw the fireball on Lopez Island.
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Celebrates 80th Birthday More Than 50 Years After Doctors Predicted Her Heart Would Fail
At 26 years old, Carla Wiseman, already a mother of three, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and told she likely had one year left to live. This weekend, surrounded by her children, husband Robert, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Wiseman celebrated her 80th birthday. Sporting buffalo plaid, red spiral earrings and a straight, tall posture, it would be hard to guess she’s 80 — let alone that she calls getting there a “miracle.”
Downtown Seattle Nike store closing Friday
Nike is following several other downtown businesses that have recently closed, including multiple Starbucks locations. The store located at 6th Avenue and Pike Street opened in 1996. A sign in the windows of the store posted on Tuesday read, "We look forward to serving you at Nike.com." According to Nike's...
The Stranger
Three Music Venues That Serve Fantastic Food… and One That Sells Satan’s Hot Dog
Seattle and Washington State have always had all sorts of puritanical, wacky, nonsense laws about serving liquor. The one requiring bars to have a “kitchen” is one of them. Washington Administrative Code 314-02-035 states, “A spirits, beer, and wine restaurant licensee must serve at least four complete meals. Establishments shall be maintained in a substantial manner as a place for preparing, cooking, and serving of complete meals.”
theregistryps.com
Hyperion Realty Capital Acquires 125,540 SQFT Meridian Place Shopping Center in Puyallup for $29.4MM
With several sales transactions already recorded in the past month, Puyallup is continuing its streak of attention from investors as a retail property in the city’s southern end was recently purchased. The Meridian Place Shopping Center traded hands for $29.4 million, or approximately $234 per square foot, according to...
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
'It will help a lot of people': Seattle 8-year-old wants to change state hearing aid laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hugo Esterhay doesn’t like to think about what it would be like to go to school without his hearing aids. “The idea is terrifying,” said Esterhay, an 8-year-old from Seattle. He testified before state legislators Wednesday encouraging them to pass a bill requiring private...
