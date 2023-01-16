ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Seahawks keep Pro Bowl K Jason Myers with four-year contract

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks locked up one of their potential free agents, signing Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers to a four-year contract on Wednesday. Myers is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he made 34 of 37 field goal attempts, led the NFL in scoring with 143 points and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Twin City Mat Cats Open Year With Tournament Title

In its first event of 2023, the Twin City Mat Cats won the Thurston County Folkstyle Tournament at Black Hills High School with a total of 210 points, getting past Forks by 18 points. Twin City had 14 individual title winners, 14 runner-ups, and 12 third-place wrestlers over the weekend...
TUMWATER, WA
KING-5

Seattle's most original artist, Gregory Blackstock, dies at 77

LACEY, Wash. — Nobody saw the world quite like artist Gregory Blackstock. An autistic savant, his obsessive need to find order in his life led to an astonishing collection of art that has been collected around the world. Blackstock died last week in Lacey, Washington. He was 77 years...
LACEY, WA
KING 5

Why Seahawks fans should be optimistic after unexpected 2022 season

SEATTLE — Although it ended on a sour note, the Seahawks gave fans and the city of Seattle a lot of reasons to be hopeful going forward. A season that many expected to be full of losing after Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner's departures instead became a playoff campaign that saw the Seahawks put a scare into arguably the NFL's best team, the San Francisco 49ers, in the Wild Card Round.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Devils take on the Kraken after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (29-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-13-4, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the New Jersey Devils after the Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout. Seattle is 26-13-4 overall and 10-9-2 at home. The Kraken...
NEWARK, NJ
Cristoval Victorial

The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.

The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Did you see it? Video captures fireball streaking across western Washington sky

A fireball was spotted by several people all across western Washington Monday night. Reports of the fireball came from Seattle, Federal Way, Bremerton and Lopez Island. "Ball got bigger as it descended, looked like smoke coming out all around ball at the end, just above horizon. VERY bright," said one person who saw the fireball on Lopez Island.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Woman Celebrates 80th Birthday More Than 50 Years After Doctors Predicted Her Heart Would Fail

At 26 years old, Carla Wiseman, already a mother of three, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and told she likely had one year left to live. This weekend, surrounded by her children, husband Robert, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Wiseman celebrated her 80th birthday. Sporting buffalo plaid, red spiral earrings and a straight, tall posture, it would be hard to guess she’s 80 — let alone that she calls getting there a “miracle.”
CHEHALIS, WA
KING 5

Downtown Seattle Nike store closing Friday

Nike is following several other downtown businesses that have recently closed, including multiple Starbucks locations. The store located at 6th Avenue and Pike Street opened in 1996. A sign in the windows of the store posted on Tuesday read, "We look forward to serving you at Nike.com." According to Nike's...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Three Music Venues That Serve Fantastic Food… and One That Sells Satan’s Hot Dog

Seattle and Washington State have always had all sorts of puritanical, wacky, nonsense laws about serving liquor. The one requiring bars to have a “kitchen” is one of them. Washington Administrative Code 314-02-035 states, “A spirits, beer, and wine restaurant licensee must serve at least four complete meals. Establishments shall be maintained in a substantial manner as a place for preparing, cooking, and serving of complete meals.”
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy