ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Family of 14-year-old killed in Wyandotte shooting says they're unsure if it was intentional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is grieving after 14-year-old Javarius Hendrix was shot and killed at home on the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue on Sunday afternoon. “He still had life ahead of him to enjoy and he can't do that no more because he's not going to be here. He's not going to be here,” said Conchita Hendrix, Javarius Hendrix’s aunt, “Watched him be born, named him, everything, so for him to be gone, it's not normal.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

ShopBar on Barret Avenue burglarized, searching for suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown bar was broken into and robbed, according to its owners. ShopBar, on Barret Avenue, said in a Facebook post that a person broke into the bar, took the register and stole jewelry. Store owners said security cameras captured pictures of a man inside the store around 4:30 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Vine Grove man accused of trying to kill a police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Paul Watkins is behind bars at the Meade County Detention Center after his arrest on Dec. 23. His indictment was filed on Jan. 13. Meade County Jailer J.J. Scarborough says Watkins hit him...
VINE GROVE, KY
Wave 3

Man hospitalized in Fairdale shooting; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairdale neighborhood on Monday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of National Turnpike at Fairdale Road on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed. Officers said they initially...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Overnight shooting in Portland neighborhood sends 2 men to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight shooting in the Portland neighborhood sent two men to the hospital Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two men were found with gunshot wounds. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 18-year-old dies in hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old woman has died after being struck by a reported stolen car in west Louisville, police said. The victim, identified as Santanna Willie Holland, was taken to UofL Hospital, where she died. According to Louisville Metro police, the teen was hit around 8:15 a.m. on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 52-year-old man gunned down on Baxter Avenue Sunday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands Sunday evening. LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. That's where they found the victim -- now identified as 52-year-old Marcus Cambron -- who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Fairdale, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fairdale on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting on National Turnpike and Fairdale Road. Police learned a man had been taken by private means to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy