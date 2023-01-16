Read full article on original website
Wave 3
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect
‘We fell to the floor’: WKU Cheer Team talks about winning national championship. The Western Kentucky Cheer Team brought the heat this weekend in Florida, winning the Collegiate National Championship. JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades. Updated: 9 hours ago. When...
WLKY.com
Family of 14-year-old killed in Wyandotte shooting says they're unsure if it was intentional
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is grieving after 14-year-old Javarius Hendrix was shot and killed at home on the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue on Sunday afternoon. “He still had life ahead of him to enjoy and he can't do that no more because he's not going to be here. He's not going to be here,” said Conchita Hendrix, Javarius Hendrix’s aunt, “Watched him be born, named him, everything, so for him to be gone, it's not normal.”
wdrb.com
ShopBar on Barret Avenue burglarized, searching for suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown bar was broken into and robbed, according to its owners. ShopBar, on Barret Avenue, said in a Facebook post that a person broke into the bar, took the register and stole jewelry. Store owners said security cameras captured pictures of a man inside the store around 4:30 a.m.
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown community mourns loss of teen, looks for answers to drug epidemic
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Pastor Towanda Armstrong hosted dozens of members of the Elizabethtown community on Monday at the Powerhouse of Praise and Deliverance church. The group gathered to discuss the tragic loss of a recent Elizabethtown High School graduate to a drug overdose. That's becoming a common theme in...
Wave 3
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting on Earl Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Vine Grove man accused of trying to kill a police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Paul Watkins is behind bars at the Meade County Detention Center after his arrest on Dec. 23. His indictment was filed on Jan. 13. Meade County Jailer J.J. Scarborough says Watkins hit him...
Wave 3
Man hospitalized in Fairdale shooting; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairdale neighborhood on Monday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of National Turnpike at Fairdale Road on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed. Officers said they initially...
wdrb.com
Police searching for Louisville woman they believe tried to smuggle drugs into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Detectives are searching for a Louisville woman who they believe tried smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections. According to Metro Corrections, Sabrina Knight is accused of working with an incarcerated person to "smuggle dangerous substances into the facility." The jail's director, Jerry Collins, says the person she...
Wave 3
Overnight shooting in Portland neighborhood sends 2 men to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight shooting in the Portland neighborhood sent two men to the hospital Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two men were found with gunshot wounds. They...
wdrb.com
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Louisville dog recovering at LMAS after being found shot in the head
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young dog that suffered a gunshot wound to the head is recovering and in "great spirits," according to Louisville Metro Animal Services. Officials said an animal control officer found the dog, named Magic, on Jan. 15 in the 2700 block of Hale Avenue in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 18-year-old dies in hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old woman has died after being struck by a reported stolen car in west Louisville, police said. The victim, identified as Santanna Willie Holland, was taken to UofL Hospital, where she died. According to Louisville Metro police, the teen was hit around 8:15 a.m. on...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 52-year-old man gunned down on Baxter Avenue Sunday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands Sunday evening. LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. That's where they found the victim -- now identified as 52-year-old Marcus Cambron -- who had been shot.
WHAS 11
One of the suspects in Louisville's New Years Day shootout released
A judge released Nathan Wolz on an extended work release since he owns a heating and cooling company. Wolz is one of six suspects arrested.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies men killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identities of the men killed in a double homicide in the Russell neighborhood have been released. On Tuesday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. Officers arrived and found a man shot...
Work release granted for suspect accused of shooting rounds at Hikes Point apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the men accused in a New Year’s Day shootout will be released from prison on an extended work release. Nathan Wolz is among six men accused of shooting 600 rounds at a Hikes Point apartment complex. Police said several vehicles and apartments were...
Wave 3
35-year-old man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on Jan. 2. in Tyler Park. Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue near Mid City Mall. Officers found a man shot....
WHAS 11
'You have to dance and sing and act': JCPS student lands part in national touring show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville student is headed to the big stage!. Jefferson County Public School fifth grader Karsen Taylor just got a spot on a national touring musical. Taylor is a fifth grader at Stopher Elementary School in east Louisville. She was one of 7,000 who auditioned for...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Fairdale, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fairdale on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting on National Turnpike and Fairdale Road. Police learned a man had been taken by private means to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
