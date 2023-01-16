Read full article on original website
Related
more955.com
James Koedam, 77, Corsica
Corsica – James Koedam, 77, died Saturday, January 14 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston. Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 18 at 10:30 am at the Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Corsica. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 17 from 6 to 8 pm with an 8:00 pm prayer service at the Netherlands Reformed School Gym in Corsica. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour.
more955.com
Alice Boesen, 86, Mitchell
Alice passed away Monday, January 9th at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. A visitation will be from 4-6 PM on Tuesday, January 17 at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at 11 AM Wednesday in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Salem.
more955.com
Velma Marie “Blondie” Wagner, 90, Alexandria
Velma died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria, SD with burial at St. Mary of Mercy Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria, SD with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 PM.
more955.com
Onida man identified as fatality in I-90 crash near Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – An Onida, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
more955.com
Winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Wednesday
A winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Wednesday and will remain in effect until 6 AM Thursday. Ivan Gumbs with the National Weather Service says Mitchell is expected to get up to six inches of snow, with snow starting on Wednesday afternoon. The highest snow totals are currently expected in the lower Missouri River Valley, including Wagner, Burke, Vermillion, and Yankton. If the storm tracks farther north, Mitchell’s snowfall total could increase to just under a foot of snow. Gumbs says winds of 25-30 miles per hour will create visibility problems and hazardous travel conditions. If you have travel plans, be sure to check road and weather conditions ahead of time.
more955.com
Mitchell Tech students unveil custom motorcycle
MITCHELL, January 13, 2022—Students, faculty, staff and supporters of Mitchell Technical College gathered for the Power Sports Technology students’ pit stop before with their. custom-built motorcycle Friday afternoon. Since late September, the program’s six second-year students, along with representatives of Helping with Horsepower, a Mitchell-area nonprofit providing opportunities...
more955.com
Mitchell City Council to meet Tuesday night due to MLK holiday
The Mitchell City Council meets at 6 PM on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. Items on the consent agenda include the Mitchell Area Development Corporation Quarterly Report, a change order to Mueller Lumber for the Rec Center Pool Project, a bid opening date for the Cadwell Park Crow’s Nest and Shade Structure Project, and a request to apply for a Homeland Security Grant to host a National Tactical Officers Association basic negotiations class. This evening’s Mitchell City Council meeting is open to the public, is streamed online, and is televised locally. The complete agenda can be found here: January 17, 2023 City Council Meeting • City of Mitchell – Agendas & Minutes • CivicClerk.
Comments / 0