A winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Wednesday and will remain in effect until 6 AM Thursday. Ivan Gumbs with the National Weather Service says Mitchell is expected to get up to six inches of snow, with snow starting on Wednesday afternoon. The highest snow totals are currently expected in the lower Missouri River Valley, including Wagner, Burke, Vermillion, and Yankton. If the storm tracks farther north, Mitchell’s snowfall total could increase to just under a foot of snow. Gumbs says winds of 25-30 miles per hour will create visibility problems and hazardous travel conditions. If you have travel plans, be sure to check road and weather conditions ahead of time.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO