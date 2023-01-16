ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Georgia WR Adonai Mitchell enters transfer portal

Georgia wide receiver Adonai "AD" Mitchell has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Mitchell caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in the final minute of Georgia's 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals. He also had a touchdown reception during the Bulldogs' 65-7 trouncing of TCU in the title game.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett slams radio host for criticizing his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett received some criticism this week for his demeanor during Georgia’s National Championship parade. Bennett was spotted on his phone throughout the parade, drawing complaints from fans and media alike. Amongst those to call Bennett out was Steak Shapiro, a host on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta. On...
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

No. 16 Auburn hands LSU fifth straight loss

Jaylin Williams collected 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to lift No. 16 Auburn to a 67-49 victory over LSU on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, La. Wendell Green Jr. scored 14 points and Allen Flanigan recorded eight points and seven rebounds for Auburn (15-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won four in a row. Auburn also posted its first win in Baton Rouge since the 2016-17 season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Clayton News Daily

BREAKING: Ladd McConkey Announces Return

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be returning for the 2023 season according to his social media feeds. McConkey was the leading receiver for Georgia in the 2023 season and will be aided by the additions of RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Georgia's 2023 receiver corps will return quite a...
ATHENS, GA
Essence

Atlanta Has The Highest Income Inequality In The Nation

Despite boasting a booming business economy, many Black Atlanta residents haven't benefitted from the gold rush. Census data reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that Atlanta has the starkest chasm between the rich and the poor among cities with more than 100,000 residents. The outlet pointed out that the city’s...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)

Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor

Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

If you’re ready for a week full of fun concerts, you’re in the right place. I’ve got a list of shows you can’t miss for the week. You know the drill, call or text your concert partner(s) and tell them to pull out their planner because it’s time to pencil in some shows!
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

How Long Do Personal Injury Cases Take to Settle in Atlanta, Georgia?

After being injured as a result of the negligence of another person, you may be contemplating filing a personal injury cases. With your medical bills piling up and being unable to work for either the short or long term, you are likely concerned about when you will receive compensation. However,...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy