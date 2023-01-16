Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Georgia WR Adonai Mitchell enters transfer portal
Georgia wide receiver Adonai "AD" Mitchell has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Mitchell caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in the final minute of Georgia's 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals. He also had a touchdown reception during the Bulldogs' 65-7 trouncing of TCU in the title game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett slams radio host for criticizing his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett received some criticism this week for his demeanor during Georgia’s National Championship parade. Bennett was spotted on his phone throughout the parade, drawing complaints from fans and media alike. Amongst those to call Bennett out was Steak Shapiro, a host on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta. On...
Clayton News Daily
No. 16 Auburn hands LSU fifth straight loss
Jaylin Williams collected 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to lift No. 16 Auburn to a 67-49 victory over LSU on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, La. Wendell Green Jr. scored 14 points and Allen Flanigan recorded eight points and seven rebounds for Auburn (15-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won four in a row. Auburn also posted its first win in Baton Rouge since the 2016-17 season.
Georgia signee Bo Hughley stands out early at Polynesian Bowl
Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes offensive lineman Bo Hughley is one of the headliners at this year’s Polynesian Bowl. Hughley is a good looking tackle prospect with a prototype frame. He’s a long athlete who has plenty of room to add good weight and he moves extremely well. He...
Micah DeBose Commits to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have gained another huge committed for the 2025 recruiting class, 4 star offensive lineman Micah DeBose.
Atlanta Falcon provides meals for tornado-struck hometown of Griffin
GRIFFIN, Ga. — An Atlanta Falcons cornerback is giving back to his hometown after it was hit hard when tornadoes made their way through last week. Dee Alford, who is currently in his first season as a Falcon, grew up in Griffin, Ga. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Clayton News Daily
BREAKING: Ladd McConkey Announces Return
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be returning for the 2023 season according to his social media feeds. McConkey was the leading receiver for Georgia in the 2023 season and will be aided by the additions of RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Georgia's 2023 receiver corps will return quite a...
Tracking Kirby Smart and His Staff's Invasion of Georgia High School's
Kirby Smart and his staff stopped at 100 different Georgia high schools just a few days after UGAs dominating win over TCU.
Essence
Atlanta Has The Highest Income Inequality In The Nation
Despite boasting a booming business economy, many Black Atlanta residents haven't benefitted from the gold rush. Census data reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that Atlanta has the starkest chasm between the rich and the poor among cities with more than 100,000 residents. The outlet pointed out that the city’s...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
The 5 best rated burgers in Atlanta. Do you agree?
I love burgers, as do many people, including you, I assume, as you are reading an article about burgers. But one topic that can cause heated discussion among burger lovers is what is the best burger in their city.
atlantafi.com
Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)
Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor
Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
If you’re ready for a week full of fun concerts, you’re in the right place. I’ve got a list of shows you can’t miss for the week. You know the drill, call or text your concert partner(s) and tell them to pull out their planner because it’s time to pencil in some shows!
nomadlawyer.org
How Long Do Personal Injury Cases Take to Settle in Atlanta, Georgia?
After being injured as a result of the negligence of another person, you may be contemplating filing a personal injury cases. With your medical bills piling up and being unable to work for either the short or long term, you are likely concerned about when you will receive compensation. However,...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
Morris Brown College receives largest grant in 20 years
The funding will be used to support academic programs and restore a historic building.
