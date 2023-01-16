Kofi Kingston Wants To Give Kids The Opportunity To Succeed With The CLICK For Quality Education Foundation

Read full article on original website
ChatGPT Has Educators Scrambling to Keep Up
Don't believe everything you read on the internet, but at this point in time, you can be reasonably sure the article you're reading right now was written by a person. I, a human being, give you my carbon-based guarantee that I cast about in my mind for each and every word you're about to read — and I had to learn to do this thing, first with the help of teachers and then by way of thousands of hours of practice. That's how it's always been with writing: Whether you wrote it yourself, plagiarized it, paraphrased it or took dictation, writing has always come from some person's brain and through some person's fingers. It is now early 2023, and that's beginning to change — and with it, the way students learn to write.
Black Woman Author Encourages Black Girls to Pursue Careers in STEM In ‘Girls Like Me’
This Black woman is manifesting the future of Black girls in STEM through her work as an author. Ohio native and author Valerie Thompkins is using her gift of writing to encourage the youth to strive toward higher-paying careers. While working as a project manager at the Federal Reserve Bank,...
Tips for Helping Children Prepare for College
Getting ready for college is everyone’s first major milestone. As a parent, you remember how you felt preparing to embark on your college journey. The excitement, the pressure, and the feeling of indecisiveness as you considered what degree you should pursue. These are all things your child is experiencing right now. What’s more is that you know full well how stressful college can get at times and you don’t want your child to become overwhelmed. However, this is where you can step in to make the process easier to manage for them. In this article, we’ll be going over a few tips for helping children prepare for college.
