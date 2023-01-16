ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

John Harbaugh explains perplexing clock mismanagement in final moments of loss to Bengals

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens' season is over after a 24-17 wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Like the Miami Dolphins earlier on Sunday, they conclude their season after perplexing clock mismanagement cost them down the stretch.

The Ravens faced a hurry-up situation in the game's final minutes while attempting to rally from a seven-point deficit. Yet they allowed valuable time to tick off the game clock and finished the game with a timeout they can't take with them to next season.

Why didn't Ravens call a timeout?

Facing first-and-10, the Ravens advanced to the Bengals' 17-yard line on a completion from Tyler Huntley to J.K. Dobbins. Officials blew the play dead with 1:09 remaining after Bengals defenders stood Dobbins up just past the first-down marker. The game clock continued to run. The Ravens had two timeouts, yet opted not to use one.

The Ravens offense then huddled and lined up for a pass play. They eventually snapped the ball with 33 seconds remaining, having allowed 36 seconds burn off the clock. They ran four more plays including a run that drew an offensive holding penalty. A fourth-and-20 Hail Mary from the Cincinnati 27 fell incomplete, and the game was over.

They didn't leave with both remaining timeouts in the holster. They burned one with the clock already stopped after an incomplete pass on third-and-20 to set up the final play. But that one timeout remained unused while the Ravens wasted the better part of half the final minute of regulation.

Harbaugh's explanation

After the game, Harbaugh explained the decision to reporters. He said that they wanted to score without leaving any time on the clock and blamed the holding penalty for foiling his plan.

"We wanted to save the timeouts for the red zone," Harbaugh said, per Touchdown Wire. "The thing that killed us was the holding penalty. That knocked us back. ...

"We wanted to score without giving the ball back. We think we're going to get in the red zone, we think it's going to be a certain number of plays, and we're going to work right down to the end of the game. Rather than score with 30, 35 seconds left, you give them a chance to go kick a field goal at the end."

That's a contingency that requires a lot of things go absolutely right in a pressure-packed playoff situation and a backup quarterback running the offense. Rather than just call one of two remaining timeouts when the clock is running against you.

Unsurprisingly, the plan didn't work out. It's tough to say whether it impacted the game's outcome after it ended on a failed fourth-down play. It certainly added undue pressure to a situation the Ravens could have controlled. Added to the list of offseason woes that includes figuring out what happens with Lamar Jackson.

